Guanacaste, Costa Rica is located in the northwestern region along the Pacific Ocean coast. It experiences little rain and is a hot tropical dry forests habitat. We stayed in the all-inclusive resort of the Riu Palace, which is surrounded by farmland and unspoilt countryside. Most of the images were captured during early morning walks just after sunrise apart from those labelled with Palo Verde National Park. This park is a floodplain with marshes next to a limestone ridge fed by Rio Tempisque. My equipment was a Canon EOS 5DS R with a EF 500mm f/4L IS USM lens and a 1.4x extender. All shots were hand held with image stabilization.

Brown Pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis). I spent a few hours capturing these stunning birds actively feeding just off the beach and I also followed them to a grooming roost on the side of a cliff at the end of the resort beach. I love their webbed feet especially when standing on a branch grooming.