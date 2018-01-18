Reader Linden Gledhill sent a bunch of nice pictures from Costa Rica, and I’ll divide them between two posts. Here’s the first; Linden’s notes are indented:
Guanacaste, Costa Rica is located in the northwestern region along the Pacific Ocean coast. It experiences little rain and is a hot tropical dry forests habitat. We stayed in the all-inclusive resort of the Riu Palace, which is surrounded by farmland and unspoilt countryside. Most of the images were captured during early morning walks just after sunrise apart from those labelled with Palo Verde National Park. This park is a floodplain with marshes next to a limestone ridge fed by Rio Tempisque. My equipment was a Canon EOS 5DS R with a EF 500mm f/4L IS USM lens and a 1.4x extender. All shots were hand held with image stabilization.
Brown Pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis). I spent a few hours capturing these stunning birds actively feeding just off the beach and I also followed them to a grooming roost on the side of a cliff at the end of the resort beach. I love their webbed feet especially when standing on a branch grooming.
Variegated Squirrel (Sciurus variegatoides). A native tree squirrel of Central America. I came across a group of 10 or so collecting nuts from a tree just off the beach.
Common Black Hawk (Buteogallus anthracinus). An impressive raptor with very broad black wings often found in coastal areas. The short tail is black with a single broad white band and a white tip. He was perched on the very top of a tree next to the beach. This was a difficult shot due to distance and the image was cropped by about 200%. The advantage of using the 50 mpix sensor of the Canon EOS 5DS R.
Black-headed Trogon (Trogon melanocephalus). This species is well at home in subtropical or tropical dry forests. Trogons have large round eyes, and I came across this species many time in the open farmland near the hotel.
Mangrove Cuckoo (Coccyzus minor) Palo Verde National Park. Living mainly on a diet of insects, they are often found remaining still for long periods as they look for prey. I wouldn’t have spotted this guy unless the guide had pointed him out.
Double-striped Thick-knee (Burhinus bistriatus) Palo Verde National Park. We came across a flock of these birds in an open field. They stand very still when being watched and prefer to walk away rather than fly when approached.
Crested Caracara (Caracara cheriway), Palo Verde National Park. This is a stunning bird. Despite its raptor appearance, this is very much a scavenger mainly feeding on carrion. We watched this individual for a while as he gathered nesting materials.
Beautiful photographs.
Costa Rica looks like a most interesting place to visit.
I particularly like the white overlapping tail feathers of the Black Headed Trogon.
Thank you
Robert Ladley.
Lovely photos! Thanks for sharing!!
Nice photos, thanks!
A “Cool Fact” from the link:
I’d be just as downhearted as that last cute-footed pelican pictured above!
Oooo delightful!
Thanks for the equipment detail
I love the third picture down. All incredible.
A dustpan flying handle first?
Yes and the webbed feet photograph.
Really beautiful photos! Thanks for sharing them. One day I hope to make it to Costa Rica.
Wonderful pictures, Linda!
Wonderful pictures! That is quite a nice camera you got there. I especially like the eyes on the thick-knee. Looking forward to your next post!
Great shots! I especially like shots showing behavior. I’d like to borrow your camera and lens for the weekend. 😎
Beautiful photos! Thank you!
That second pelican pic reminds me of one of these.
So beautiful! Thank you.
Great photos. Like the cuckoo, hard bird to spot, even harder to photograph. You had a great trip!