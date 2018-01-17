Words that should be deep-sixed

Grania found this tw**t, which I think is right on the mark:

Updated my list of words/phrases that need destroying. Bae

Holibobs

Chillax

Totes

Amazeballs

Cray cray

Banter/Bantz

Fam

Nom nom

Wine o'clock

Yolo

Lolz

Well jel

Coolio

Awks

Methinks

Gawjus

Hun

Tellybox

Hubs/Hubby/Hubster

Staycation

Be like

Whevs

I know right

Preggers

Epic — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 17, 2018

The words I especially hate here are “bae”, “totes”, “amazeballs”, “cray cray”, “whatevs”, “be like” and “epic”. Some of them, like “yolo”, “awks,”, and “well jel”, I’ve never heard before. I’d add “genius” when used as an adjective, but we’ve been over that before.

“Wine o’clock”?????