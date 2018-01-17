Words that should be deep-sixed

Grania found this tw**t, which I think is right on the mark:
The words I especially hate here are “bae”, “totes”, “amazeballs”, “cray cray”, “whatevs”, “be like” and “epic”. Some of them, like “yolo”, “awks,”, and “well jel”, I’ve never heard before. I’d add “genius” when used as an adjective, but we’ve been over that before.
“Wine o’clock”?????
That list appears to be about 50% of the vocabulary of all the women I know on Facebook.
“Mum” as in “my mum” when ‘mother’ should be used.
‘Mother’ sounds too much like Norman Bates.
Thank you! I totally agree! They even talk about Hitler’s mum these days.
Wine o’clock is beer o’clock for pseuds.
Beer-thirty is how I’ve always heard it. There’s even a bar on the way to Lawrence, KS with that name. Neither that one nor wine o’clock other me but the rest of the list I find quite irritating.
I’ve never heard some of these.
Bæ/bae is a Danish word for poop.
I like it.
Every mental hospital should have a ward set aside for people who say ‘methinks’.
Also ‘doth’ and ‘protest too much’.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weasel_program
And “ergo”
Uh-oh. Do I have to stop saying “forsooth,” too?
I must confess, I’m not a fan of ‘deep-six’ either!
Too bad; suck it up!
It’s nautical slang and perfectly cromulent.
We have to keep Yolo, or Davis won’t have a county! (It means “you only live once.”)
“Banter”?
Yes, I wondered about that too. Maybe it’s being used in some slangy way that I haven’t heard.
You are starting to sound like that old guy who keeps yelling, “Get off my lawn!”
I’ve already said that about myself (there’s a “Get off my lawn” category), but this comment is a bit rude!
And we love you for it! 🙂
Banter and staycation should stay.
Somewhere on Microsoft’s website, appears the word “upskill,” a verb, apparently, meaning to increase one’s skill, especially by taking a course offered by Microsoft.
I can’t stand “bae”! But if I had to choose one of these to NOT destroy, I’d probably go with “methinks” (because it sounds like pseudo-Shakespeare).
“Amazeballs” is funny, but I don’t use it.
How does one pronounce “bae”?
I saw it and I thought, “what have they got against British Aerospace?”
It’s pronounced “bay.” It’s for when you’re too busy to say “baby” as a term of endearment. Mustn’t waste time with extra syllables!
I can’t stand most of those. Staycation I’ve only heard once and it was used to mean that the person was taking a week off but staying local. I hate preggers. Totes, amazeballs, cray cray. Awful. I’ll see nom nom here and there on Facebook and it’s usually moms talking about their babies eating yummy foods. That doesn’t bother me too much.
“Hey” as a salutation is moving toward the top of my list.
I am beginning to think there is no universally acceptable greeting amongst anglophones.
In a recent post by PCC(E) on this subject (words to be banished), someone commented that they hated “good morning”.
I can see disliking “hey” as too casual (I do use it sometimes, but only to people I know well). But good morning? That construction is almost universal across languages.
I should have added that it is not particularly offensive if used in very informal settings among good friends. What I was thinking of was its use on network news, among other places, e.g. And now to our White House Correspondent – Hey Peter, Hey Hoda.
I read all the science posts
^^^^couldnt help it
… hey, how about a good ‘ol satirical idea : convert scientific terms into their low-literacy equivalents. I’ll try:
Restriction digest = triggy
Quantum electrodynamics = Q-dick
I’ve never heard of restriction digest …
Disrespect when used as a verb. Hate it, hate it, hate it.
Respect is also a verb. Does that bother you, too?
L
If you ban “methinks”, you’ll have a mob of enraged thespians after you. Shakespeare used the word in Hamlet.
I’m fine with people using it so long as they’ve been dead a few centuries.
I used to be considered as having a good vocabulary, but very few of these “words” are in it. I must be hanging around with the wrong people.
The right people.
There’s a Harry Enfield sketch about the Scousers where Terry is about to get married but can’t remember his bride-to-be’s name so he just calls her ‘Preggers’.
When I retired from teaching English–and I was very much on the prescriptivist side of things, I adopted as my mantra, “change is good.” Not giving a sh*t has served me well, but I confess I will never accept ‘wellness.’
I’m not ready to give up amazeballs yet. No one else around me uses it, and they give me the weirdest looks when I use it.
Misspoke when you lie. It hasnt reached Australia yet as common usage, but give it time!
Misspoke when you MEAN lie, is what I meant to say……