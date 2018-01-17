Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning, and let’s see if we can get things right today. It’s Wednesday, January 17, 2018, and warming up in Chicago (we may get up to the freezing point today). It’s National Hot Buttered Rum Day, but I have a lovely Cornas waiting for me at home tonight, so screw the rum.

On this day in 395 AD, after Emperor Theodosiu I died, the Roman Empire was divided into the Eastern Roman Empire under Arcadius and the Western Roman Empire under Honorius. On January 17, 1773, Captain James Cook, on his Second Voyage, commanded his ship Resolution to cross the Antarctic Circle. It was the first ship ever to do that, and did it twice more on that voyage. On this day in 1912, Captain Robert Falcon Scott made it to the South Pole, only to find that Roald Amundsen had gotten there one month before. As we know, Scott and several of his men died on the trek back. On January 17 1929, Edward Segar’s “Popeye the Sailor Man” first appeared in the “Thimble Theater” comic strip: here’s that first appearance (sans spinach!):

On January 17 of 1945, the SS began evacuating the Auschwitz concentration camp as Russian soldiers approached. On that the same day, Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg was taken into Soviet custody by SMERSH. Credited with saving thousands of Jews during WWII, Wallenberg was arrested on suspicion of espionage, and was never seen again. His fate is mysterious, and it’s not clear whether, as the Soviets claimed, he died in custody, or whether he had been executed. On this day in 1946, the UN Security Council met for the first time. In 1977, with the execution by firing squad of Gary Gilmore, the U.S. resumed capital punishment after a ten-year hiatus. On this day in 1991, Operation Desert Storm of the Gulf War began; it lasted until February 28. Finally, on January 17, 1998, The Drudge Report broke the story of the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky affair.

Notables born on this day include Benjamin Franklin (1706), Anne Brontë (1820), biologist August Weissmann (1834), David Lloyd George (1863), Al Capone (1899), Betty White (1922; she’s alive and 96 today), Eartha Kitt (1927), Shari Lewis (1933), Susanna Hoffs (1959), and Michelle Obama (1964).

Hoffs was the Jewish Dream Girl of the last generation, now replaced by Sarah Silverman. Here she is solo and acoustic, singing my favorite of her songs, written with Tom Kelly and Billy Steinberg (older live version here).

Those who expired on this day include English botanist John Ray (1705), biologist/polymath Francis Galton (1911), mountaineer Dougal Haston (1977, killed at 37 in an avalanche), Gary Gilmore (1977; see above), Art Buchwald (2007), and Bobby Fischer (2008).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili still hasn’t found The Door Into Summer:

Hili: It’s snowing.

A: I can see that.

Hili: Do something about it.

