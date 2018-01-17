Science posts go unread. . .

I’ve kvetched before about how readers seem to ignore science posts, which started out as the heart of this website and are still dear to my own heart. In response, readers often say that they do read them but simply can’t comment because they don’t have the expertise. That’s fair enough and isn’t a problem for me. But then I decided to look at how many of those posts are actually viewed compared to posts about politics, food, and other stuff. Here are some recent data; I’ve chosen the non-science posts randomly, without looking at the views, and put up some science posts that go back about a month or so.
A false report on hijab cutting. Posted yesterday, 671 views. Leisure fascism: Vegan says that a carnivore can’t eat tofu because it’s “cultural appropriation”. Posted two days ago, 1147 views
Hybrid speciation in Amazonian manakins? SCIENCE POST. Posted Jan. 14. 395 views.
An academic explores the performative social construction of masculinity among South Texas Hispanics by analyzing the size of their barbecues and spiciness of their condiments. Posted Jan. 13, 646 views.
The magnificent obsession: man takes over a decade to design and build a Boeing 777 model out of paper. Posted Jan. 12, 743 views.
Trump denies making “shithole countries” remark. Posted Jan. 12, 1182 views.
Evidence that raptors spread brushfires to flush out prey.SCIENCE POST. Posted Jan. 11. 769 views.
Surprise! Pinker smeared again by those who distort his words. Posted Jan. 10, 6,591 views
The origin of human music? Male palm cockatoos use a stick to beat rhythmically on hollow trees. SCIENCE POST. Posted Jan. 9, 726 views.
Hybrid speciation in Amazonian manakins? SCIENCE POST. Posted Jan. 14, 395 views.
The Left: shut up about the Iranian protests or you’ll make things worse. Published Jan. 3. 1,763 views.
There is no monolithic “Twitter” that makes pronouncements. Posted Dec. 29, 729 views.
Editors of Science name the biggest science advances of the year. SCIENCE POST. Posted Dec. 28, 384 views.
Hybrid speciation in Galápagos finches. SCIENCE POST. Posted November 26, 708 views.
HuffPo finds marginalization, sexism, bigotry, bullying, child abuse, and exploitation in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer“. Posted December 25 1,182 views.
Even if people don’t comment on science post, this non-systematic trawling of posts shows what I suspected: the ones that deal with science, particularly research papers, aren’t read as often. I’m not chastising readers, for what interests you is what interests you, but it is a bit distressing to me. All I can say is that it’s infinitely harder to write one of these posts than it is to bang out something about the Templeton Foundation, cats, or postmodern academia. If people want me to continue dissecting science papers, they’ll have to at least view them.
May I ask if these figures capture emails opened? I read most of the articles when they arrive in my Inbox. Would it be better to visit the site to enjoy them here?
I was going to make the same point. I can read the entire post in my email preview, which wouldn’t count as a page view. I’m sure many others do as well. I’d suggest modifying your emails to only include the first few lines, and a link to read more.
Me too! Often I read in the email, so that wouldn’t show up. When I go to the website, the posts are there in their entirety, and whether I read one would only be apparent, I assume, if I had the time to also go to the comments–and I usually don’t.
I’ll add myself to this list. Unless I feel like commenting I just read the email version.
Well, I read the science posts. I just don’t click on the item itself, unless I want to read the links, which I admit I should be doing.
Me also- I read most of the posts in email view. If you want us to actually go to the site, ask us. You probably won’t get full cooperation, but you are more likely to get what you want/need if you ask us.
Ditto. I read the science articles more than anything else but it is easier, faster for me to read them in my emails. And I’m one of these people that if Isee a comment by someone else that expresses my thoughts then I don’t waste the bandwidth to post the same thing. But your science pieces are the main reason that I subscribe to your blog.
I think I read the science posts more than any others. They’re very, very helpful so I hope you keep them up!
I read the science posts at least once because I usually don’t completely understand them. I rarely comment.
I read them in a browser so I should be one of the hits in the list. FYI, I keep WEIT in an open tab with one or two others all day long unless I scan phar*****a. I always feel the need to clear my cookies after a visit.
I do read them (err…mostly) but my browser view of your page means that I can read the whole post without having to click a link. Given the number of hits your site gets are you certain that there isn’t some undercounting?
Yes, there might be undercounting in terms of total views, but I can’t see that this would be biased differently for science versus non-science posts.
I think the discrepancy is due to the number of comments on an article. Generally, on the non science posts, I click on the individual post to read the comments to see what people are debating, but, on the science posts, I read what you have to say in my email or on the main page. Personally, I don’t read the comments on the science posts because I take you as an authority, and I assume the readers can’t add much that you couldn’t (although, this may be a poor assumption).
This was going to be my thought as well. I am far less likely to click on the science post comments for example. Doesn’t mean I don’t read the articles.
FYI – didn’t even skim the Matt Damon article 😉
Pity. . . .
Exactly. Also, comments drive repeated visits, each with a dedicated click to view what was written. With that in mind, the science post do well.
I think the view count is actually counting the articles that people click on so that they can read the comments. I can read the entire article without clicking on it. I think people are more likely to click to see comments on a controversial topic.
You could do an experiment where you put most of your science article below the fold and thus force someone to click it to finish reading it. If your view counts suddenly go much higher then you will probably get a more accurate count of how many people are reading the article.
I admit I am more likely to click through to read the comments on a more controversial topic. On a science article it is more hit and miss whether I will read the comments.
I think the view count isn’t accurate, but at the same time I would still guess that a lower effort post on a controversial topic probably does get read by more people than a higher effort science post. However, the view count makes the disparity appear larger than it really is.
“You could do an experiment where you put most of your science article below the fold and thus force someone to click it to finish reading it.”
To be a fair test, this should be done for all posts, not just science posts.
Same for me. My wife and I connect using the same IP, so we’re likely two readers showing up as none.
I read all posts but read most of them in email or in Feedly because I can read the entire article without actually clicking to wordpress.
Therefore, I would not show up as having viewed the posts unless I comment.
But as Dr. Ceiling Cat notes above the very same thing happens with non-science posts too. Those who have to click through to see the science posts (I have to, most of the time) would do it for the non-science posts as well.
But how do we know that 75% are not counted or that the more casual, non-science post readers are the ones who click through?
Actually, I have lately been only skimming the regressive-left posts because I dismiss those people as not relevant to me (or will just make me angry)
jorgensen28ryan up thread makes a good point. People who read posts but don’t comment won’t get counted and since science posts don’t get as many comments, they may be under counted.
Maybe not as many of us, but I for one value them highly. Don’t be discouraged!!
I wonder how “views” are calculated. Is it counted if I visit your website and read through it? What if I send a page to a friend? Or is it counted when I open an email from the digest? I tend not to read the email version as it is not as easy on the eyes as your website.
Jerry, it’s a little difficult to judge what you expect from this? Clearly the posts on science-papers are not as popular to this audience (I reluctantly confess I’m one of them) so what’s to do? We can force ourselves to read them next time, then trail-off again.
Maybe our non-verbal clues show we don’t consent?
Aye, and there is the rub. You use the word science as if it is monolithic. I am a retired chemistry professor. I have interests in that, physics, cosmology, human prehistory, and astronomy. So, many of the posts that were scientific were just not interesting to me.
The Editors of Science magazine listing the biggest science stories of the year is yawn inducing.
BTW I just got done reading an article on the evolution of dinosaurs and another on literacy in first and second century BCE Palestine.
Just so you know…. as one of the seven hundred something of us who read the science posts, I trust you won’t stop doing them.
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he to-day that reads these posts with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And gentlemen in England now a-bed
Shall think themselves accurs’d they did not read,
And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
That read science posts upon the pages, WEIT.
(Apologies to the ladies… I didn’t write the original. 😉 )
Wonderful!
+1e^9
Cheers! Well done!
Like other readers, I often read your post in the email without going to the actual site. I haven’t been able to read much for pleasure lately for a number of reasons, but I was quite taken with the post about the raptors that carry burning twigs to expand brushfires. Keep educating us!
Jerry, can you post stats for “visitors” as well as “views”?
If a post has lots of comments, each “visitor” might refresh several times to read more comments, thus boosting the “views” a lot.
I read almost every post, including the science posts. I have only commented on a handful of posts. I have not commented on any of the science posts because, though I am a high school science teacher (Physics), most of the science papers are outside my areas of expertise.
The science posts are interesting to me because they provide insight into the way a distinguished scientist approaches and analyzes information. Sometimes the actual content of the posts are relevant but they are always interesting.
BTW, I read the posts through the email news letter, not by visiting the web site. Your site statistics would not capture my activity.
Somewhat inappropriate whining I think.
Your posts on biology and evolution are fascinating to me but I’m extremely busy and only have time to scan the content and occasionally dig down into the full post.
You are doing a great service in educating and spreading cutting edge thinking in evolution. And thousands of people are benefiting from it. Please keep it up!
In fact, I recommend more science writing and much less cat writing 🙂
Me too. I read in email. And, I read most of the science. I don’t often comment because I don’t have sufficient education, or “chops”.
Much as I like cats (and dogs) I tend not to read about cats. I do tend to read about the other animals. I don’t read Mo & Jesus cartoons. I read some of the other cartoons with enjoyment. I pick and choose which of the religious, political and social issues that interest me; not all.
I hope you will continue to write about whatever you want. You never know, you might introduce some of us readers to to mind-boggling new-to-us concepts or content. And, as long as you write here, I will be a faithful reader.
I was tempted to limit my comment to “nice cat”, but I’ll add a few words.
The most interesting posts last week were the ones about hybrid speciation and the origins of music.
Like many here, I always read all of WEIT posts, but I’ll only open about a third of them in a separate tab. “Jeez, that was an interesting piece of news” is probably not a helpful comment, but I guess it would be nice to reassure the blogger of our interest every now and then.
Fair comment, Jerry. And point taken. Please continue to dissect recent biological papers. Speciation is a fascinating are and more accessible to the citizen scientist than quantum fucking mechanics which holds me firmly in its heady grasp… 👣👣👣
I read every piece everyday.
WEIT is on my favorites, so I
simply access it in that manner
everyday.
Me too, but I rarely have the expertise to comment. Also, because of time differences, a comment that I might have made has often been expressed already.
Reading science is hard work. Even for those who are big fans. It takes me 30 minutes to an hour to read a typical science post. When I do have the time and energy, I’m very glad I did.
Everyone has an opinion about politics or philosophy or music or cats. Science, you kind of have to know what you’re talking about.
Many of us have tried to express that we read your posts in email and enjoy them greatly. Please, Professor, ignore the misleading web site stats. Your efforts are valued.
Like many of the others, I usually read your posts in my emails, and only click through to the site in order to follow some of the links/videos, and to read the comments.
But here’s a small bit of feedback.
I will often scan through the science posts, and glean from them what I can. I may not remember all the details, or understand it all, but in nearly every case it adds to my wonder of the amazing world in which we life. I remember your posts about scallops having 200 eyes! The narwhal’s tooth! Awesome stuff that affects me and the people I share it with, whether in an email or a small dinner conversational tidbit.
I have a friend whose teen daughter is heavy into ornithology. I therefore forwarded him the post on the manakins and he has shared this with his daughter. I’ve not heard back from her on this, but rest assured that you are sending these informational dandelion seeds out on the winds of the internet, and no doubt some/many of them will take hold and germinate in the minds of others.
I thought the best way to keep Science posts going is to ask good questions. But this is telling me if people just would read them, that’d help.
I read them at least in email.
As for difficulty – what if all the easier stuff got pitched out, so WEIT is 100% Science?
Just a brainstorm. But lastly : I say if PCC(E) needs a break, then take it – in a good way.
…. then there’s another idea : Jerry’s Journal Club – invitation only?
… sorry autocorrect capitalized Science every time I have to go…
The science post views are lower than the others. I am counted among them and ask that you continue to post them.
There are other worthwhile science websites and blogs, but yours has a niche that fills some voids and your scientific voice is unique, authoritative, and thought provoking.
As long as you are able and willing to make them, I will continue to read them.*
All the best, Dr PCCe
*though no one cares about my input, I make no promises on commenting as sometimes the topic is far afield of my expertise.
Technical question. Does the click count continue to tally additional click numbers if you log in then log in again and again. In other words does it count me 6 times if I log into a post 6 time? If it does, this could be part of the problem.
People tend to log back into certain posts many times to look at the comments and do not do this with other posts. The Science posts would likely fall into the only in once because there are fewer comments made. When a Huff post or political post gets thousands of clicks, I think this is lots of folks going in multiple times. I would not want a person/individual counted but once.
WordPress gives two stats, “visitors” (independent IPs/browsers) and “views” (total number of clicks).
If you log in (same device/browser) multiple times the it counts as one “visitor” and lots of “views”.
Thus a post with a large number of comments would be expected to have a larger view/visitor ratio than a science post where fewer people comment and fewer click to refresh to read more comments.
Thus a comparison of “visitors” rather than “views” would be a better indication of how many read the post.
https://en.support.wordpress.com/stats/#views-and-visitors
Very good. So the professor needs to look at the visitors count and see if this does not improve the numbers on Science. On visits I would have been counted 4 times on this post already…but obviously only read once.
Chalk up another email reader that usually doesn’t click through to the wordpress site. Keep up the science posts! And the boot posts!
Once I’ve resolved that I will not comment, I simply read the post “inline” on the main page with the other posts, then click on the link.
Perhaps I will now click to the link now and then, just to flag that I have read it.
How do you measure ‘views’? Is it one per visit or one per reader? The more responses a post gets the more we hit refresh and that might look like more readers.
As I said above. This could be throwing the numbers off a great deal if it counts every time you go into a post to look at comments.
Dear Jerry,
I look forward to your science posts on a daily basis and do read virtually all of them. What I avoid are the reader wildlife photos and the cat conversations. I like cats but give me a break.
Brian
Confounded statistic. I read the science posts most of the time, but usually only once. The sexier posts I might read — that is reload — many times, as the comments go back and forth. I read — that is, reloaded — a recent page a lot as I was debating escalators on it.
You need to count unique visitors to a page as a better proxy.
Incidentally, the page I have shared the most, and linked on my blog, is the demolition of group selection you did a few years ago. That was also the post which drew me here.
I think your most loyal and devoted readers appreciate the science posts most of all.
Do you have any image tracking in your emails? As in if you stick a necessary image in a science post can you tell how many people loaded it in their email as opposed to visiting the site?
Maybe it’s been mentioned already, but there has to be some feedback, too. I make a point of clicking on the science posts for the (presumed) counts, but that’s maybe once or twice. The more controversial topics, or the ones where more people comment, will be clicked on more, if only just to see an update to what’s been written. So more comments generates more views, and I bet that that can go up quickly.
I’m an email reader, count me in.
Well, ‘me too’, I often do not go to the website. Perhaps give a small subject heading in the email, which then clicks through to the website to get the article? This could be for all your posts, not just for the science ones. You may be pleasantly surprised how big the numbers become once we cannot read the whole post inside an email.
I read all of your posts (Sci and non-Sci) from Feedly. Does that get counted as a hit? I only click through to the web site if there is embedded media that Feedly won’t play.
I think your readers have pretty much clarified the real issue; most of us read the posts in the e-mail format rather than going to the WEIT site. I read ALL of your posts, which are excellent. PLEASE CONTINUE! I will start going to the web browser edition from this point forward.
Hi Jerry,
think about it that way:
Sites also evolve, its true! So do readers, and writers.
You started with more science posts, but found that they are possibly not read as much as the more political ones. So be it. I still read your science posts, even though I am not a biologist or an evolutionist.
Possibly your science posts have more meat to them, at least as long as they do not refer to plants. Please, keep up both, if you can.
Keep them coming, please.
I read all posts — but not all comments. Usually go to the post from the tweet that announces a post is up. Sometimes I just read the e-mail. No idea how I’m counted.
But please keep the science posts coming. As others pointed out, they are enlightening.
Hat off to GBJasmes, by the way
PCC(E),
FWIW, to me, WEIT is free education from a world renowned scientist and is something I do not take lightly or for granted. Unlike most of your readers, I do not have a formal education and Ive learned a lot from your posts and the commentariat.
I appreciate that you take the time to educate en masse and feel privileged to be included. That being said, for the time you spend researching and writing posts and what you’ve taught me, the very least I can do is to read them all.
If only there was spellcheck 😦
Can do!
The solution is obvious. Work more cat material into the science posts. I’m not saying to make all the science posts about felines. Just bury some cat asides in there. More cats is a good thing, right?
If the blogs purpose is to inform on science and science related issues (Trump?) then I think you need to ask yourself if you’d be happy with the number of views, amount of discussion or any other measure of the science posts success if you didn’t have the other (dominant) content to compare it with?
If it were me, I’d have two blogs given the balance of content, linking them as appropriate.
I just visited out of curiosity last week, wordpress for some reason automatically set me to ‘follow’. I find the precocious other content off-putting and irritating in my email and I can’t be bothered opening and skimming to filter the interesting from the not so….
No doubt some people will find this petty, all about how I process things.
Incidentally I am currently surveying Spartina anglica, which I think might be the first recorded instance of human assisted spontaneous speciation.
Internet companies like Google and Facebook make their money by getting people’s attention and putting ads in front of them. Their core competency is getting attention. Their systems learn what gets people’s attention, and they automated algorithms quickly figured out that articles that outrage get the most attention.
The moral of the story: less science, more Trump. 😉
Now that is cray cray. (I did read that other post without clicking on it)
