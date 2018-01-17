Today we have some of the most beautiful wild cat photos I’ve posted here. They were sent by reader Steve Adams, and his notes are indented:

This is Steve Adams. I sent you some images last July of baby foxes . I was recently going through photos from a safari my wife and I took to Tanzania for our 25th wedding anniversary, and thought I’d forward some of them to you. Panthera pardus) and her cub. These were taken in the I decided to start with some photos of a mother leopard ) and her cub. These were taken in the Tarangire National Park southwest of the city of Arusha and Mt. Kilimanjaro. These are particularly special to me since I am the one who spotted the mother and cub near a watering hole off in the distance. We were fortunate that their path eventually took them right by our group. They even stopped for a bit, which allowed us time to get some decent shots. I hope you and your readers will enjoy these. It certainly was a trip of a lifetime for us! I have other photos I think you’d enjoy and I’ll send some to you as time permits.

