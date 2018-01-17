Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have some of the most beautiful wild cat photos I’ve posted here. They were sent by reader Steve Adams, and his notes are indented:

This is Steve Adams. I sent you some images last July of baby foxes. I was recently going through photos from a safari my wife and I took to Tanzania for our 25th wedding anniversary, and thought I’d forward some of them to you.
I decided to start with some photos of a mother leopard (Panthera pardus) and her cub. These were taken in the Tarangire National Park southwest of the city of Arusha and Mt. Kilimanjaro. These are particularly special to me since I am the one who spotted the mother and cub near a watering hole off in the distance. We were fortunate that their path eventually took them right by our group. They even stopped for a bit, which allowed us time to get some decent shots. I hope you and your readers will enjoy these. It certainly was a trip of a lifetime for us! I have other photos I think you’d enjoy and I’ll send some to you as time permits.
x
  1. Randall Schenck
    Great pictures of a great animal. Should be making Calendars.

  2. Michael Fisher
    Beautiful [pics & kitties]. Mum has ears with curled back edges – ‘talk’ with their ears I guess judging from google images.

    • Mark Sturtevant
      There is an idea (don’t know if its right) that the white markings behind the ears in big cats are a way to signal attention to their kin behind them.

      • Richard Bond
        I was told in Kenya that the ear markings of lions are used by those studying them to identify family relationships.

  3. ThyroidPlanet
    You can see now on every leopard where five fat fingers were pressed with the ink to make five spots. Sometimes he slipped a bit and the spots smudged. (<-from memory – How The Leopard Got His Spots by Kipling)

  4. rickflick
    As beautiful as they are lethal.

  5. jblilie
    Great photos, thanks!

  6. Debbie Coplan
    These photos are really thrilling.
    Truly delightful to see. The pattern on the fur is amazing—

  7. Merilee
    Beautiful shots, Steve.

  8. Mark Sturtevant
    Great pictures! Thanks for sharing.

  9. Claudia Baker
    Oh wow, are those beautiful!

  10. John O'Neall
    Beautiful pix of beautiful animals. Tarangire is a wonderful park!

  11. Keith Douglas
    So sharp looking!

  12. Joe Dickinson
    Great photos. We also very much enjoyed Tarangire.

  13. Taskin
    Beautiful!

  14. Heather Hastie
    Gorgeous! Simply wonderful. Thanks for sharing.

