North and South Korea to march together in Olympics under a unified flag (and a poll)

CNN reports that, after the recent thaw in relations between North and South Korea, or at least the resumption of talks and the participation of North Korea in the upcoming Winter Olympics, the two teams are going to march together under a unified flag and field joint teams:
North and South Korean athletes will march together at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony under a unified flag, the South said Wednesday, in a diplomatic breakthrough following days of talks between the two countries.
They will also field a joint North and South Korean women’s ice hockey team for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which begin early next month, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said.North and South Korean skiers will train together at a resort in North Korea before the Olympics start, and performers from the two countries will also hold a joint cultural event there.North Korea will also send around 230 supporters to cheer on its athletes. A smaller delegation of North Korean athletes and supporters will attend the Paralympics, the unification ministry said.The developments were announced following North-South talks on Wednesday at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two countries.
The Korean Unification Flag features a blue silhouette of the peninsula and outlying islands. It was first used in 1991 at the World Table Tennis Championships and has been used at a number of sporting events since, most recently at the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy.
Here’s the flag:
Now the resumption of talks and North Korea’s participation in the Olympics is being touted as good news, but I’m not so sure. Yes, it looks as if the DPRK is willing to “talk”, but is it willing to a. consider reunification with South Korea and b. give up its nuclear weapons program? I don’t think there’s a chance in hell that would happen.
Reunification is simply out of the picture: the people of the North would finally discover how deprived and oppressed they are, and Kim Jong-un and the DPRK’s government would have to go. Why would they want to lose their power? As for giving up their nuclear arms program, I can’t see it happening. They’ve declared they won’t do that, and I believe them, for it’s the only leverage they’ve got. If they agree to slow it down in return for loosening sanctions, they’ll still pose a threat.
I have this feeling—and I may be overly cynical—that South Korea is being duped here. What do they expect will happen? I don’t think the DPRK is going to launch nuclear weapons, as they’re not suicidal, but I don’t see making concessions to such an odious regime so long as they repress their people so brutally. (Loosening sanctions won’t, I suspect, improve the lot of the North Korean people, asforit’s in the government’s interest to keep them under its thumb.)
I voted “No opinion” but did so because of ambiguity in the poll question. It hinges on the word “improve”. I think things will improve but not a whole lot, and certainly not to the extent that we would hope. Still, a little improvement is likely, perhaps allowing some family visits.
I had to vote yes because I have no free will and I believe in history. When you open dialogue and then other things like participation in sports or whatever, it has to be good. Doing nothing is always bad. The more the people of the north could get a look at anything in the rest of the world the faster the old system goes down. The only way the old system goes away are by two results. One is war and who wants that. The other is from within and that is how it generally works, just like it did in the soviet union.
Do you see as we always have, people trying to escape from this funny farm in the north. How many do you see escaping to go to the north?
Dialogue between opposing countries is always necessary before anything good will happen. But it isn’t sufficient.
I agree that change can only come from within.
I also should say this. Trump does not give a damn about South Korea or N. Korea. He cares only about Trump. So most of the rest of the world, thinking this to be true, why would they want to talk to us. Nothing that Trump has done so far indicates he gives a shit about the South or Japan. Our history with South Korea use to be caring about them. That is no longer the case with Trump;.
I voted yes too. Dialogue between North and South Korea is a good thing, and the only way forward. As Randy says, history teaches us that. It is only happening because North Korea has nukes – they now feel secure enough to talk.
North Korea will not give up their nukes any time soon but they will not use them either. If people understand the mindset of North Koreans, they will understand why.
And how about thinking about this. Would the US give up its nukes in any circumstances in the current political climate? Even if the rest of the world refused to have anything to do with the US, they wouldn’t back down. They believe they need them, and they threaten to use them. They are the only country that has, so the threat is real. Would Canada and Mexico greatly increasing their military and carrying out war games in the Gulf make the US more likely to give them up? Etc. Etc.
North Korea sees their existence as under threat without nukes, and they’re probably right, no matter how much others deny it. They don’t see themselves the same way we see them, and until we understand that we’ll never get anywhere.
I think it will improve a bit. They reestablished the hot line. They used to have manufacturing in NK supported just over the border but I think reestablishing that is not a good idea.
I don’t think there will be much movement in relation to nuclear weapons.
This seems like Wile E Coyote in a bird-suit to me. It would be fun to watch if we didn’t have Yosemite Sam in charge of our nuke button. I’m going with no opinion though because you never know. DPRK has survived modernity by keeping their people away from the south and the world at large, and the best way to break the spell of propaganda is to look the other in the eye and realize they aren’t monsters.
I really wish you wouldn’t insult Yosemite Sam like that.
Cue the Orange One to say that his tough stance has compelled the North to start more open relations.
It might even be true. But that wouldn’t mean that things wouldn’t have gotten so bad in the first place if it weren’t for Trump, or that there were many less assholish, stupid and dangerous ways to bring about this change.
I was thinking the same thing. The toxic situation Trump has created may have motivated NK and SK to counteract with a move in the opposite direction. But Trump shouldn’t get credit for this because this was not part of a conscious strategy on his part.
Imagine you shoot someone in the head with the intention of killing them. The bullet fails to kill them and when the doctors remove the bullet they find and remove an incipient tumor which they would not have found otherwise and which would have eventually killed the victim; do you get credit for saving that persons life?
It is not Trump’s tough stance. It is because NK has nukes that will reach the East Coast of the US. They feel secure enough to talk.
The best the argument could go for Trump is that his aggressive rhetoric encouraged NK to hasten the pace of their nuke programme, bringing them to the point where they feel secure enough to talk more quickly.
Let the Koreans deal with there nation and stop sticking your (USA) nose in there affairs.
And by the way why shouldnt North Korea have a nuclear bomb, are they the only nation with one? No. Then what is the problem?
I fear more your shit hole president than North Korea.
It is naturally worrying that a despotic nation would have a nuclear weopons program, even if it is really meant to be a deterrent against open conflict. But N.K. is especially troubling since they regularly lob missiles at Japan and toward the U.S.. No nation should have to put up with that sh*t.
Nonsense. It ISN’T just the Korean’s affair. It never has been just theirs but it certainly isn’t now that an insane regime has missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.
I’m inclined to agree that this is a cynical ploy by the North, carried out with the hope of driving a wedge between South Korea and the US, and by reducing the level of tension, to buy more time for the North to advance its missile and warhead programmes I don’t think for one minute that the North has any interest of stopping its nuclear programme until it has the capacity to land a missile on Manhattan.
Overall, I’m torn between the feeling that any improvement in relations and thawing of tension is to be welcomed (glass half-full), and the feeling that armed conflict is inevitable and it’s better to get it over with before Kim has a fully-operational ICBM (glass half-empty).
The Korean peninsula has been at peace for 64 years. Would it not be best for them to decide this than for you and your inevitability. Park yourself 40 miles from North Korea and then make your decision.
“My” inevitability? I didn’t realise I had so much influence on the matter! The decisions on peace or war will be made by leaders in Washington and Pyongyang, and I doubt whether either will ask for my advice before doing so.
I’m sorry, I thought it was you who said, “Feeling that armed conflict is inevitable and it’s better to get it over with.” My mistake.
Well said Randall.
I think NoKo’s game is to drive a wedge between the South and the guy who brags about his big button.
Yep. It’s a win-win for NK thanks to Trump.
The circumstances are ripe for the DPRK to succeed, at least on a limited basis. The South has millions of civilian lives a risk, just from the 10,000 or so conventional artillery tubes massed in the rugged hills north of the DMZ. The South wants no part of Trump’s “fire & fury” brinkmanship — especially brinkmanship of the Donald’s ill-thought-out, shoot-from-the-hip, itchy-Twitter-finger variety. Trump is probably even-money to attempt a Bridges at Toko-Ri number on the North between now and the 2018 midterms.
Voted no.
IMHO, the North’s angle is to squeeze concessions and dough out of the South and US. They have form.
And to kick the can down the road a bit so they can improve the reliability of their weaponry. I’m reminded of Hitler, Chamberlain and Munich. “Peace in our time”.
I believe the odds are not favorable for significant improvement in the coming year despite this interesting news about the Olympics.
About 8 years ago I was involved in a project with Architects based in Seoul during a time when the North and South were actively pursuing plans to jointly develop a huge piece of real estate on the border just north of Seoul. The plan was to have this new “economic zone” which would benefit both the North and South. I learned that efforts such as this had come up a number of times over the years. This one advanced further than the others, but after almost a year of meetings, the politics eventually killed the initiative. The architects I spoke to didn’t seem too surprised and made a point of suggesting that the North did this sort of thing all the time, and that they had gotten used to the swift halts to work.
Maybe going the sports route will help.
This is simply a play by NK for sanctions relief – they’re not giving up anything. Trump got rolled by Li’l Kim.
China is ecstatic – TPP is canceled, China continues to march across the South China Sea unchecked, and now this.
Are North and South Korean athletes going to be interacting with each other socially between games? That can only end in disaster for the N. Koreans.
All of those athletes will go back to N. Korea with stories about the freedoms and opportunities their southern siblings have. That can only make the friends and relatives of the athletes jealous, wondering why they bother to stay in the north. That will then probably spread to just about every person those friends and families interact with. It’s a recipe for an entire population filled with resentment and jealousy.
The only outcomes from that are either revolution or even more repression in N. Korea; will the returning athletes be kept in isolation from their friends and families for the remainder of their lives?
This might all be nipped in the bud if the N. Korean athletes are prevented from talking with S. Koreans freely. Either not at all or under supervised conditions.
Oh, I agree that the likely outcome of this will be to foment discontent in the North — similar to the way the spread of samizdat did in the former Soviet Union — but I think that is a good thing. Reminds me again why the US’s half-century boycott of Cuba was so wrongheaded, serving merely to prop up the Castro regime.
I do not think the South is being duped. I suspect they realize NoKo is likely bargaining in bad faith. Yet the South persists….because it is the right thing to do. In addition, having the North join in on Olympic fun, it makes the games a bit safer and that is a very important short term goal.
Anything that reduces tension and makes outright war a bit less likely has to be a positive thing.
But I suspect (although I cannot prove) that NK are playing a long game. For years they have consistently said that they want a peace treaty with SK and the US, in order to draw a line under the Korean War. Once they have achieved that, they will press the US eventually to withdraw its forces from the region, and its military support for SK. Then they will be able to pursue their objective of reunifying the peninsula on their terms. And guess which side China will be on in that venture?
I hope I’m wrong.
The last thing China wants is a US client state just across the Yalu River. It will do nearly anything to avoid that result, which is why it abides Kim Jong-un’s fractiousness.
I voted “No Opinion,” but it would be more accurate to say that “I have no clue.” I can imagine lots of scenarios and reasons for them covering both “no” and “yes.”
I am a little bit more sure of my opinion that I don’t think there is a significant downside to NK participating in the Olympics, jointly with SK in some events and training. Assuming that really happens.
At a minimum some NKs will likely have some positive experiences they otherwise might never have. That may plant some seeds. But even if it only results in some few moments of positive experience for some NKs, that’s something at least.
On the potential negative side, I don’t see any negatives beyond what should be fully expected in any case given NK’s behavior over the past several decades. I don’t see how they could leverage participating in this Olympics to anything worse. A bit of PR for them sure. But are any of the world’s other governments likely to be moved to let down their guard with respect to NK because of this? Not likely I think.
I think anything like this is welcome, if it doesn’t backfire. But will it persist? I don’t know.
Here is the news coming out today. Trump interview with someone – says the Russians are sending supplies and equipment to N.K. in violation of sanctions. The faster movement of success in the nuclear development in N.K. is likely due to help from Russia. So basically, nothing has changed since 1950 when Russia gave the go ahead to North Korea to attack the South.
I voted yes simply based on regression to the mean.