North and South Korea to march together in Olympics under a unified flag (and a poll)

CNN reports that, after the recent thaw in relations between North and South Korea, or at least the resumption of talks and the participation of North Korea in the upcoming Winter Olympics, the two teams are going to march together under a unified flag and field joint teams:

North and South Korean athletes will march together at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony under a unified flag, the South said Wednesday, in a diplomatic breakthrough following days of talks between the two countries.

They will also field a joint North and South Korean women’s ice hockey team for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which begin early next month, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said. North and South Korean skiers will train together at a resort in North Korea before the Olympics start, and performers from the two countries will also hold a joint cultural event there. North Korea will also send around 230 supporters to cheer on its athletes. A smaller delegation of North Korean athletes and supporters will attend the Paralympics, the unification ministry said. The developments were announced following North-South talks on Wednesday at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two countries. The Korean Unification Flag features a blue silhouette of the peninsula and outlying islands. It was first used in 1991 at the World Table Tennis Championships and has been used at a number of sporting events since, most recently at the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy.

Here’s the flag:

Now the resumption of talks and North Korea’s participation in the Olympics is being touted as good news, but I’m not so sure. Yes, it looks as if the DPRK is willing to “talk”, but is it willing to a. consider reunification with South Korea and b. give up its nuclear weapons program? I don’t think there’s a chance in hell that would happen.

Reunification is simply out of the picture: the people of the North would finally discover how deprived and oppressed they are, and Kim Jong-un and the DPRK’s government would have to go. Why would they want to lose their power? As for giving up their nuclear arms program, I can’t see it happening. They’ve declared they won’t do that, and I believe them, for it’s the only leverage they’ve got. If they agree to slow it down in return for loosening sanctions, they’ll still pose a threat.

I have this feeling—and I may be overly cynical—that South Korea is being duped here. What do they expect will happen? I don’t think the DPRK is going to launch nuclear weapons, as they’re not suicidal, but I don’t see making concessions to such an odious regime so long as they repress their people so brutally. (Loosening sanctions won’t, I suspect, improve the lot of the North Korean people, asforit’s in the government’s interest to keep them under its thumb.)

But let’s see what readers think: