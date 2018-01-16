Winter squirrels

It’s been pretty cold in much of America’s north and east, which gives us even more reason to feed the wildlife. Since my mallard hen has abandoned me—at least for the winter—I am left with a scurry of squirrels (yes, that’s the correct term for a group of these rodents). Although I didn’t feed my squirrels when I was in India, I’m now back giving them daily peanuts, and am pleased to see that they’re fat and fluffy. Here’s one, covered with snow, getting a treat yesterday. (There’s a water dish, too, but it freezes quickly, even when the water is warm.)
Nosing about:
Being offered a nut:
Jackpot!
My racoon Rackets came around twice this weekend while I was home, first time with one of her youngsters from last summer but alone last night. Getting friendly enough to almost take food from my hand.
Even my local possum, Sweetie Face, has gotten desperate enough to let me watch him/her eat.
A scurry of squirrels! Love it.
Some others I dig….
A wake of buzzards
A charm of finches
A squabble of gulls
A murmuration of starlings
A parliament of rooks
and my favorite…
An exaltation of larks.
I got a horse head squirrel feeder in a white elephant xmas exchange. Perhaps you could get some use out of it, my local red squirrels seem uninterested in any of my feeders, probably due to the abundance of pecans, walnuts, and acorns in my yard. The horse head feeders are available on Archie McPhee if anyone’s interested.
The bravery of squirrels amazes me. It doesn’t take them long at all to get used to humans offering them food. They also taunt cats quite often, undoubtedly knowing that cats can climb tree but not as well as they can. Perhaps it is intelligence more than bravery.