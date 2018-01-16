Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Well, yesterday it turned out to be a holiday at my school, but now it’s Tuesday, January 16, 2018, and it’s business as usual. It’s National Hot and Spicy Food Day, as well as Day of the Shining Star (Kim Jong-il’s birthday) in the world’s worst country

The New York Times and other venues report a horrible case of child abuse in which a California couple kept their 13 children, aged 2-29, shackled to beds without adequate nutrition. (Police said the 17 year old who managed to report the crime looked as if she were ten.) The parents are in jail with 9 million dollars bond. And there’s a big kerfuffle in Kazakhstan, as the country is adopting a new alphabet (they didn’t have their own written language, but used Cyrillic), and the president wants to use a ton of apostrophes to represent Kazakh sounds. Everyone else says it’s a mess.

Today’s Google Doodle shows Katy Jurado (born on this day in 1924, died in 2002), a Mexican actress who was unknown to me but, I see, appeared in some well known films, including, High Noon, Arrowhead, Broken Lance, One-Eyed Jacks, and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. As Wikipedia reports, she “was the first Latin American actress nominated for an Academy Award, as Best Supporting Actress for her work in Broken Lance, and was the first to win a Golden Globe Award for her performance in High Noon.” Here’s her Doodle:

Here’s a clip with Jurado (and Grace Kelly) in High Noon. And I do remember this scene after I watched it.

UPDATE!!! Reader Roger informs me that these things happened on FEBRUARY 16, not January 16, and he’s right. Well, so be it; you’ll see these events highlighted in a month. In the meantime, I’m busy and can’t be arsed to fix it! To see what really happened on January 16, see the Wikipedia link for this day.

Only a few notable things happened on January 16. In 1923, Howard Carter opened the burial chamber of King Tutankhamun in Egypt. On this day in 1959, Fidel Castro became the Premier of Cuba after overthrowing Batista. On January 16, 1968, the first 9-1-1 emergency telephone number became operative—in Haleyville, Alabama. Exactly ten years later, the first computer bulletin board system (CBBS in Chicago) was created. In 1985, Hezbollah was founded, and in 2005, the entire 2004-2005 National Hockey League season was canceled because of a labor dispute.

Notables born on this day include three biologists, and I hope you know of at least two of them: Francis Galton (1822), Ernst Haeckel (1834), and Hugo de Vries (1848). Also born on January 16 were Sonny Bono (1935), Kim Jong-il (1941, see above), science journalist Natalie Angier (1958), and Elizabeth Olsen (1989). There weren’t many deaths on this day: all I could find were William Masters (2001) and Lesley Gore (2015, born Lesley Goldstein). Here’s Gore with a live performance of what is probably her most famous song (“You Don’t Own Me”, however, is better).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the Princess is demanding transport off the windowsill into the house:

A: Why don’t you come when I call you? Hili: Because I prefer you to carry me.

In Polish:

Ja: Dlaczego nie przychodzisz jak cię wołam?

Hili: Bo wolę jak mnie nosisz na rękach.

A tw**t from Grania—look at that octopus change color!

Mind-Blowing Octopus color change 🐙

by IG@rubergnick pic.twitter.com/a5vVSMlBn2 — Nature is Amazing 🌿 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 14, 2018

Also from Grania—Scotch shadows:

Even the shadows in Edinburgh are scottish pic.twitter.com/X6RYOqJ7w1 — Adam Hess (@adamhess1) January 14, 2018

From Matthew, an amazing cocoon:

And the well known migration of red crabs on Christmas Island (watch the video):

A new waterfall has appeared on Christmas Island – made up entirely of baby red crabs – after only a few days since their emergence from the ocean, the babies are now making their way into the rainforest 🦀 Credit: Jono Faulkner pic.twitter.com/HjM3eezJNi — Christmas Island (@CITourism) January 14, 2018

You can’t see this video too often!

Everyday, Frog the rooster runs to the school bus to welcome his best friend back home! That run… 😂😍 pic.twitter.com/giqs65zT3c — The Invisible Man (@invisibleman_17) January 13, 2018