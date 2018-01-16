Readers’ wildlife photos (with “spot the. . .” lagniappe)

We have some odds and ends today, but they’re none the worse for that. First, Diana MacPherson sends a raccoon (Procyon lotor):

Since you’re back, I thought I’d send you this picture of a raccoon I took in December. It was in a tree in my yard after Kala, my dog, barked him up there. He looks like a young one so maybe a late summer litter. He left cute raccoon footprints in the snow all over my backyard.

Garry vanGelderen from Ontario sent a photo of a coyote (Canis latrans) in the snow:

Here’s a mystery from reader Tom Alves:

I was in Bhutan where I found this grasshopper with holes in the body. I’ve no idea what it is or why. Perhaps your readers might shed some light on the subject?

JAC: I don’t think these are puncture wounds; they really look like natural perforations:

Finally, Emma Crawford sent an unusual creature with a “spot the” extra:

My partner and I recently spent some time at a field centre in Sabah, Borneo. We thought you and your readers would find these photos interesting.

We had taken a number of photos of the Bornean least pygmy squirrel (Exilisciurus exilis) whilst exploring the jungle. Several weeks later when editing the photographs, we noticed someone else in a few of the images!

See if you can spot the photobomber who appears in both the following photos. [JAC: I reveal it below the fold.]

Kurixalus appendiculatus)! The front part of the frog’s body can be seen towards the bottom-right of the first image. The entire frog can be seen to the right of the squirrel in the second image. The photobomber is a very well camouflaged frilled tree frog )! The front part of the frog’s body can be seen towards the bottom-right of the first image. The entire frog can be seen to the right of the squirrel in the second image.

We had no idea the frog was even there until we were editing the photos. The images really do highlight how little the least pygmy squirrel really is.

If you’d like to see the full blog posts and photos and more info, check out these links:

Amongst the World’s Smallest Squirrels: The Bornean Least Pygmy Squirrel ( Exilisciurus exilis ) https://zoomologyblog.wordpress.com/2017/12/03/amongst-the-worlds-smallest-squirrels-the-bornean-least-pygmy-squirrel-exilisciurus-exilis/

) https://zoomologyblog.wordpress.com/2017/12/03/amongst-the-worlds-smallest-squirrels-the-bornean-least-pygmy-squirrel-exilisciurus-exilis/ A Few Forest Frogs (including that sneaky frilled tree frog!) https://zoomologyblog.wordpress.com/2017/11/08/a-few-forest-frogs/

Into the Jungle: One Week at a Field Research Centre in Borneo https://zoomologyblog.wordpress.com/2017/10/20/into-the-jungle-one-week-at-a-field-research-centre-in-borneo/