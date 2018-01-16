Raoul Martinez on free will and the implications of determinism

I’ve published related talks by polymath Raoul Martinez before (see here), but not this one: a 17.5-minute talk delivered in 2013 and called “Creating freedom.” It has only a bit more than 36,000 views, and given the importance of its message, it deserves more. I suppose it’s because it’s delivered in a very low key manner, and the topic doesn’t stir many people. Indeed, Martinez could have been a bit clearer in his exposition. But it’s still a good talk.

If you’ve read my posts on free will, you’ll see that I’m in pretty full agreement with Martinez. He draws the now-familiar analogy between a man who commits a crime (collecting child pornography) because of a brain tumor—a true story—and a tumorless criminal who has no more control over his behavior than does the pornography guy. The law and nearly everyone else see them as different in terms of “moral responsibility,” but they’re not. (One problem with Martinez’s talk is that he uses “responsibility” to mean “moral responsibility”, and not just “this person did it”.)

Martinez says, correctly, I think, that you’re morally responsible only if you can choose your own identity, and since you can’t, you’re not morally responsible for the actions that come from your identity, which itself devolves solely form your genes and your environment. And because our legal system is based largely on the presumption that you can choose your identity and actions—for what else makes a tumor a “mitigating factor”?—this has immense implications for how miscreants are treated. As Martinez says, “A prisoner is no more deserving of his sentence than the judge who passes it.” “Deserving” is the key word here: to Martinez it means not that a criminal shouldn’t be locked up, but that he shouldn’t be locked up under the presumption that he made the wrong choice.

I won’t go on, as I’ve said these things before, except to emphasize Martinez’s claim that all of science comes down on the side of determinism of behavior, while no scientific finding supports any notion of libertarian free choice. And, at the end, he outlines the salubrious effects of accepting determinism. These involve not just judicial reform, but awakening an increasing compassion for those who have lost, through no fault of their own, life’s lottery of wealth, power, and inequality.

Indeed, this is one difference between Democrats and Republicans. The latter, by and large, think that the poor are poor because they made the wrong choices, while Democrats, at least implicitly, recognize that we’re all the victims of circumstance. (I’d like to know whether Democrats are more likely to be determinists than are Republicans!)

I agree with Martinez’s last sentence: “It’s through understanding and questioning, not ignorance, that we empower ourselves to create a fairer, happier, more compassionate world.”

Would that philosophers would help create that world rather than confecting or explaining useless definitions of free will that, while compatible with determinism, do nothing to reform society. Surely the recognition and promulgation of determinism is a worthier endeavor than semantic tomfoolery. And philosophers are eminently qualified to participate in that reform—it’s not that they’re better places to explain compatibilism than determinism!

The YouTube notes says this:

Raoul is an artist, writer, and award-winning documentarian. His portraits (www.raoulmartinez.com) have been selected for exhibition in London’s National Portrait Gallery, and he has painted leading figures in the arts and academia as well as a series of symbolic works. He is currently working on his first documentary series, entitled Creating Freedom with filmmaker Joshua van Praag. In developing the series as writer, director, and producer, he has travelled extensively, interviewing leading intellectuals, journalists and activists, including Noam Chomsky, Tony Benn, Howard Zinn, Vandana Shiva, Amy Goodman, Steven Pinker, Bill Mckibben, and Christopher Hedges. Creating Freedom (www.creatingfreedom.info) explores the subjects of freedom, control and power in modern society. To accompany the series, and based on his many interviews and years of research, Raoul is currently writing a book of the same name. Raoul lives and works in his London studio.

His book came out in 2017 (click on screenshot to buy it), but I haven’t yet seen a documentary series. Maybe that’s because public intellectuals either get muddled when they discuss free will (e.g., Chomsky) or flee from the topic like a gazelle from a lion.