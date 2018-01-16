Raoul Martinez on free will and the implications of determinism

I’ve published related talks by polymath Raoul Martinez before (see here), but not this one: a 17.5-minute talk delivered in 2013 and called “Creating freedom.” It has only a bit more than 36,000 views, and given the importance of its message, it deserves more. I suppose it’s because it’s delivered in a very low key manner, and the topic doesn’t stir many people. Indeed, Martinez could have been a bit clearer in his exposition. But it’s still a good talk.
If you’ve read my posts on free will, you’ll see that I’m in pretty full agreement with Martinez. He draws the now-familiar analogy between a man who commits a crime (collecting child pornography) because of a brain tumor—a true story—and a tumorless criminal who has no more control over his behavior than does the pornography guy. The law and nearly everyone else see them as different in terms of “moral responsibility,” but they’re not. (One problem with Martinez’s talk is that he uses “responsibility” to mean “moral responsibility”, and not just “this person did it”.)
Martinez says, correctly, I think, that you’re morally responsible only if you can choose your own identity, and since you can’t, you’re not morally responsible for the actions that come from your identity, which itself devolves solely form your genes and your environment. And because our legal system is based largely on the presumption that you can choose your identity and actions—for what else makes a tumor a “mitigating factor”?—this has immense implications for how miscreants are treated. As Martinez says, “A prisoner is no more deserving of his sentence than the judge who passes it.” “Deserving” is the key word here: to Martinez it means not that a criminal shouldn’t be locked up, but that he shouldn’t be locked up under the presumption that he made the wrong choice.
I won’t go on, as I’ve said these things before, except to emphasize Martinez’s claim that all of science comes down on the side of determinism of behavior, while no scientific finding supports any notion of libertarian free choice. And, at the end, he outlines the salubrious effects of accepting determinism. These involve not just judicial reform, but awakening an increasing compassion for those who have lost, through no fault of their own, life’s lottery of wealth, power, and inequality.
Indeed, this is one difference between Democrats and Republicans. The latter, by and large, think that the poor are poor because they made the wrong choices, while Democrats, at least implicitly, recognize that we’re all the victims of circumstance. (I’d like to know whether Democrats are more likely to be determinists than are Republicans!)
I agree with Martinez’s last sentence: “It’s through understanding and questioning, not ignorance, that we empower ourselves to create a fairer, happier, more compassionate world.”
Would that philosophers would help create that world rather than confecting or explaining useless definitions of free will that, while compatible with determinism, do nothing to reform society. Surely the recognition and promulgation of determinism is a worthier endeavor than semantic tomfoolery. And philosophers are eminently qualified to participate in that reform—it’s not that they’re better places to explain compatibilism than determinism!
The YouTube notes says this:
Raoul is an artist, writer, and award-winning documentarian. His portraits (www.raoulmartinez.com) have been selected for exhibition in London’s National Portrait Gallery, and he has painted leading figures in the arts and academia as well as a series of symbolic works. He is currently working on his first documentary series, entitled Creating Freedom with filmmaker Joshua van Praag. In developing the series as writer, director, and producer, he has travelled extensively, interviewing leading intellectuals, journalists and activists, including Noam Chomsky, Tony Benn, Howard Zinn, Vandana Shiva, Amy Goodman, Steven Pinker, Bill Mckibben, and Christopher Hedges. Creating Freedom (www.creatingfreedom.info) explores the subjects of freedom, control and power in modern society. To accompany the series, and based on his many interviews and years of research, Raoul is currently writing a book of the same name. Raoul lives and works in his London studio.
His book came out in 2017 (click on screenshot to buy it), but I haven’t yet seen a documentary series. Maybe that’s because public intellectuals either get muddled when they discuss free will (e.g., Chomsky) or flee from the topic like a gazelle from a lion.
A Deterministic position should lead us to completely re-engineer our criminal justice system. Assessing moral responsibility gives way to determining victim/societal impact or risk. Punishment gives way to mitigation of risk. Incarceration becomes geared toward behavioral modification and re-entry to society.
Thanks so much for this post. Accepting determinism should not be applied to judicial reform because it does still feel like we have a choice. Why do we have that perception even if it’s an error? That matters.
Sorry Jerry, but I think they are different. They are different in that one is susceptible to social opprobrium, susceptible to deterrence, and the other is not. Thus “moral” responsibility means “susceptible to social opprobrium” responsibility.
I beg to differ. Morality is largely a pragmatic concept. It evolved to facilitate and police human social interactions, and it evolved in a deterministic universe! That means it does not depend on freedom to “choose your own identity”, it is a pragmatic concept about encouraging or deterring behaviours in others.
Again, I don’t think so. That is a *commentary* about the legal system (a false one, invented by the religious), but it’s not the *basis* of the legal system, which is pragmatic.
The fact that no amount of social opprobrium and deterrence would have made a difference. Fuller argument here.
Sorry, Coel, but lots of “regular” criminals aren’t susceptible to social opprobrium because of their background. And even people with brain tumors might overcome the influence of the tumor if social pressure is strong enough or they could be deterrred.
I beg to differ. “Mitigating” factors are “mitigating”, not 100% dispositive.
p.s. The tone of your comment is rather patronizing, but perhaps you don’t see that.
If people with brain tumors could possibly overcome the influence of the tumor with social pressure, doesn’t that negate the analogy between the criminal with the brain tumor (crime committed because of the brain tumor) and the criminal affected by nothing other than determinism with no tumor? My main concern is that it seems so abstract to talk about the legal system when it really does feel like we have a choice or could have done otherwise. I still have a few questions about quantum indeterminacy also. It seems like a very good, healthy debate and discussion. I enjoy this topic and especially this view. It’s engaging to me.
Do the punishers have any greater ability to choose otherwise than the perpetrators? Using determinism to guide our choices leads to madness.
No they don’t, but both punishers and perpetrators can respond to stimuli. The stimulus Jerry is pushing is to recognize that punishment is a very blunt and obviously ineffective instrument, if our goal to live in a harmonious society. If it worked, we wouldn’t have millions of people in prison in the U.S., would we? So instead, let’s try to find something that does work.
Now doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different result, that’s madness. Like, “if you hurt society, society will hurt you back”. It doesn’t do any good. It only multiplies hurt.
I too believe we should reform how our society deals with crime. My point is that we should do so without reference to determinism.
I believe that even if determinism is true, our lack of knowledge as to what outcome is determined means that it doesn’t (or shouldn’t) impact our decision-making responsibility.
I find such comparisons (“He draws the now-familiar analogy between a man who commits a crime (collecting child pornography) because of a brain tumor—a true story—and a tumorless criminal who has no more control over his behavior than does the pornography guy.”) specious at best.
This is like comparing someone who commits a crime because a criminal is holding his family at gun point with someone who thought the same crime would be fun because he is a psychopath. How about a sensible scenario?
And, can a brain tumor cause a proclivity for a specific crime or are we just guessing that it might? Is this any better than Flip Wilson’s “The Devil made me do it.”
The comparison is whether they could have done otherwise, not whether they merit the same treatment. And yes, brain tumors can cause people to become aggressive.
Do you think the guy who holds a family at gunpoint could have chosen to do otherwise? If so, you’re a libertarian. If not, then you’re a determinist.
Just wanted to point out that the opposite of determinist is an indeterminist. Suppose the brain were fundamentally quantum mechanical such that our actions were indeterministic. Would that then make us ‘libertarians’?
The lottery of birth could just as well be indeterministic.
I think it’s still a minuscule proportion of the public, of any political persuasion, that accepts (or that is prepared to accept) the full implications of determinism.
I went to Amazon and bought his book.
Compatibilist or not, the fellow with the tumor is arguably more “sphexish” in Douglas Hofstadter’s sense of the word than one just being malignant.
A conscious entity is less “sphexish” the more its internal sense of “self” is capable of self-modifying behavior than otherwise.
(This is just a bit like a game-playing computer program that can modify itself by examining games that it loses.) This, to me, is a sufficient basis for attributing a greater degree of “agency” to certain crimes.
Furthermore, the victim of circumstance trope can be overused as a way of evading ethical responsibility, as illustrated in this famous song from “West Side Story”.
