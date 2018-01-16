British Humanists come out against “hate speech”

Two years ago I gave the Darwin Day talk in London for the British Humanist Association, which has now changed its name to Humanists UK. I much admired the group—and still do—because they actually engage in real action to promote humanism and secularism, and I like the people who run it.

But they’re not perfect, I guess. Five days ago the organization put this cartoon on its Facebook page with the caption: “Karl Popper, a member of Humanists UK’s advisory council in the twentieth century, on the paradox of tolerance.” I’ve hear this quote before, but here it is in cartoon form, complete with Nazis:

Well, the message here is pretty clear: “We have to make hate speech illegal, because such speech, if countenanced, will lead to the erosion of society, turning it totalitarian.” In other words (last panel), “Kick a Nazi.”

This is about as wrongheaded a message as a humanist organization can convey. First, there are the usual problems with defining speech that “preaches intolerance and persecution”. Who will define that? What about intolerance of undocumented immigrants? Of Donald Trump? Of religion? (Remember, many countries have blasphemy laws prohibit the dissing of religion.) Of Zionists? What, exactly, does Humanists UK mean by “intolerance”? Perhaps I’ll write to the President and inquire.

Let’s look at countries where there is freedom of speech. Have they become “intolerant” dictatorships? The prime example is the U.S. (even Canada has blasphemy laws). You might mention Trump, but of course you can’t pin Trump’s election on the U.S. policy of free speech. If you say that, then you’re saying that he should have been muzzled before the election. But how could we do that?

No, by and large the U.S. policy of almost unrestricted free speech, which bars only illegal speech like harassment in the workplace or direct, on-the-spot incitement of violence, has worked pretty well. And even Britain, with its right-wing parties, is tolerant of intolerance. And Britain is not going to go under.

I can’t imagine a situation in this world where giving a country the kind of free speech we have in the U.S. would make it become a dictatorship. Would that happen to Canada if it ditched its unenforced blasphemy laws, or Germany, where blasphemy laws and anti-Nazi laws are enforced? Not a chance. And remember, Hitler got to power, and then silenced free speech, because the people voted him into power. That could always happen in a democracy, as we know from Trump’s election. But I’d rather have free speech and the possibility that the people will choose unwisely than censorship, which takes away from the people the right to even consider issues.

If you don’t agree with me, read Wikipedia’s pages on “blasphemy laws” or “freedom of speech by country” and tell me which countries are better off because they restrict speech that’s considered “intolerant.”

You blew it this time, Humanists UK! I’ve written their Chief Executive, Andrew Copson, whom I know, making a gentle inquiry:

Hi Andrew, I was a bit dismayed to see on the Humanists UK Facebook page post a Karl Popper cartoon urging suppression of “intolerant” speech, with the implication that if such speech were permitted, a Hitler would eventually take over. (Cartoon attached.) As you know, we have pretty much untrammeled free speech in the US, and although we have the moronic Trump in power, that’s not because of free speech: it’s because people voted for him. And he won’t be able to dismantle the free-speech guarantees in the Constitution. I am wondering exactly what kind of “intolerant” speech the Humanists UK want to ban (yes, ban: the Popper cartoon says that “any movement that preaches intolerance and persecution must be outside the law”). What kind of speech should be illegal? I’m sure you don’t mean anti-religious speech, because the Humanists wouldn’t want to ban that! At any rate, if Humanists UK have an official position on banning some kinds of speech, as implied by your posting the cartoon and giving it the caption “Karl Popper, a member of Humanists UK’s advisory council in the twentieth century, on the paradox of tolerance”, I’d like to know what that position is. best wishes,

Jerry Coyne