A question to Brits (or Kiwis, or anyone who drives on the left)

On my way to the Divinity School for lunch—their cafe, called “Hallowed Grounds”, has a good selection of ethnic food though it bears the unfortunate motto “Where God drinks coffee”)—I saw that classes had just let out and students were crowding the sidewalks. I also noticed that students were walking like cars on a road: each stream was walking to the right.

I was just wondering if it’s the opposite in countries like the UK where people drive on the left side of the road. Do people also walk on the left?