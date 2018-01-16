A question to Brits (or Kiwis, or anyone who drives on the left)

On my way to the Divinity School for lunch—their cafe, called “Hallowed Grounds”, has a good selection of ethnic food though it bears the unfortunate motto “Where God drinks coffee”)—I saw that classes had just let out and students were crowding the sidewalks. I also noticed that students were walking like cars on a road: each stream was walking to the right.
I was just wondering if it’s the opposite in countries like the UK where people drive on the left side of the road. Do people also walk on the left?
No. Walking should follow the opposite convention,so pedestrians can better see approaching vehicles
No, I mean when people are crowded on a sidewalk with no cars, do they automatically form two streams that walk on the left? e.g. people coming out of the tube station and going in.
Not sure about walking on the pavement (‘sidewalk’ is the American term) but we tend to walk on the left on stairways.
I think it’s the same on escalators too.
I think it’s because it’s easier to defend yourself with your right hand.
Actually, defense is with the left hand, offense with the right (for right handers). Castle designers made pathways or stairs wind clockwise upward around walled redoubts, so that attackers going up the pathway would have their left (shield) arm facing away from defenders on the wall above, and thus be more vulnerable to spears/arrows/lances etc. directed at the attackers. (Obviously, castle defense is not the principle behind stairway use in Britain today;)
Paul
That’ what you should do but I would never do that on a road lined with pavements. I’d only do it if it was a country road.
Plonk me down on any high street and tell me to walk a mile in any direction and I will always walk on the left hand pavement relative to the direction I’m going.
Why? Think it’s related to driving on the left!
Underground etiquette: you stand on the right on an escalator; but, walk up or down on the left. And really, when walking in stations, people should keep left.
I believe on escalators the etiquette in Canada is to stand right as well and walk up the stairs on the left but we still walk to the right and drive on the right so that may or may not be an exception.
Parts of Canada used to drive on the left so there may be some historical confusion
🤔
Here in sunny NS folks just walk wherever they please most of the time including straight off the sidewalk without even a glance for conflicting traffic!
I’m not historically confused. None of what I said is inaccurate. Canadians drive on the right. The fact that some parts of Canada drove on the left up the 1940s (Newfoundland, doesn’t change that statement.
Of course Newfoundland wasn’t part of Canada until 1949 so that can be excused for that. As far as I can discern people in NZ walk on whatever side of the footpath they like (and also stroll onto the road without looking)
Diana is correct, but it is not an exception. It is directly analogous to driving – at least for those who are not members of the Anti-Destination League. The left of the escalator is the fast lane (passing lane) and the right is for going slow, ie. standing. Like proper lane awareness when driving though, this is a consideration more honoured in the breach than in the observance.
It bugs me when perfectly healthy stand still on escalators. It makes them slower than staircases.
You can pass lazy gits on the left but the escalator passing in the opposite direction is usually to the right of you.
It’s like taking the lift down one floor.
I can just about understand it on escalators going up – particularly if it’s a long one – but going down they have gravity on their side.
Sorry but some of us look healthy but can’t manage stairs. I take the elevators because something has been wrong with me since I had cancer. I’m not lazy because I don’t take stairs….I actually worked all through my radiation treatment so I think I’m a lot less lazy than most!
I don’t doubt that there is some proportion of escalator users that have a disability. What I find difficult to believe is that at any one time there are half a dozen of them on every elevator.
I don’t have a disability. I find I can’t walk up stairs. My point is you may look at them and think they are lazy but there are many people who have issues that you wouldn’t notice including migraines and other chronic pain, mobility issues, MS,all sorts of things. Taking an escalator and being judged after struggling through normal activities is really shitty to endure.
How are migraines and other chronic pain, mobility issues and MS not disabilities?
Why have an escalator at all then if you want to make everybody walk anyways? Besides you can’t tell who’s healthy or not by appearance.
In crowded tube stations the crowds clear better if everyone stands on the escalator, both left and right.
How do you figure? If one stream of people (the ones climbing the escalator on the left) are moving and one is not, wouldn’t that necessarily be faster then if both streams were stationary?
Reduces the number of people who can use the escalator per minute. The effect is particularly strong when people walk, as they do, at different speeds. See the article I have linked.
Plus of course, you don’t have two streams in laminar flow. You have turbulence. (If you could actually contrive laminar flow then it would be faster to walk. But standing still is a case of laminar flow.)
The less time people spend on an elevator the more people it can carry in the same period of time.
If an escalator takes 30 seconds to reach the ground and it can hold 20 people at a time then it will deliver 40 stationary passengers every minute.
If they are walking down the escalator and it takes them 15 seconds to reach the bottom it can carry twice as many people per minute.
You are rejecting the evidence, which is clear. And you are posing an unreal hypothetical: that crowds of people can on an escalator actually achieve laminar flow. They can’t, except by standing still. Of course if everyone on the escalator ran at 100 mph perfectly synchronized with each other step for step of course that would be faster. Unachievable.
“An experiment in 2015 at the station found that standing on both sides of an escalator reduced congestion by about 30 percent.”
Walking on an (longish) escalator reduces its capacity. Of course there are safety issues too.
COOL! Learn something new every day. thanks
I don’t think increasing speed is the main point of escalators.
I do find that people walk on the left in the UK. I’m totally adjusted to the difference in driving, but not to the expectations of pedestrians approaching me on the pavement.
Absolutely. I did my postdoc in the UK, in an insitute that had narrow corridors. I used to bump into people approaching me all the time, as I insctinctively took my right and they took their left. It took me some time to get used to taking my left to avoid a collision!!!
A couple of years ago, I spent some time in Darwin in No. Australia. People did indeed walk on the left there. It took a little while to get used to, as I was walking around the city.
In the UK, when walking on roads with cars we walk on the right to see what is coming. In corridors or walkways we tend to walk on the left.
I’m American and have lived in the UK, South Africa, and now Australia, all of which drive on the left. I found in the UK people generally walk on the right, and South Africa is a mishmash; for safety, it seems like most people drive when they can. In Australia (and I’ve been told the same about New Zealand), we tend to walk on the left.
I think the reason for the difference is that the UK is surrounded by right-side driving countries and has a lot of Americans passing through. That’s enough people to make a different pedestrian convention. When you’re in London, crosswalks tell you which way to look. On the other hand, the antipodes are pretty far away, so they’re pedestrian patterns may be pretty uninterrupted.
On rural roads in the UK, with no pavements/sidewalks, pedestrians are supposed to walk on the right, so they have a good view of the traffic passing close by, and they can hop onto the verge if they need to. Walking on the left would mean traffic passing close by would approach the pedestrian from behind, with a higher risk of accident.
Cycling is an oddity. I haven’t done it since a kid but even with a child’s low sense of mortality I didn’t like the idea of cars driving behind me. Instinctively I think if cycling as more akin to walking than driving. Same with horse riding. Having a car driving up from behind must be unnearving for a horse.
Can be a problem on country roads with plenty of bends and no pavements.
I was taught to walk on the right in general; but to switch to the outside curve of the road on right-hand bends to give motorists more time to see me (and v.v.)
I’ve noticed that Asian tourists in Seattle seem to prefer walking on the left, so I surmise that’s how they do it at home.
In swimming, it’s conventional to swim CW for circle swimming in US. In UK and Australia, to my knowledge, they swim CCW for circle swimming. That is particularly odd when you think about handedness for breaststroke and butterfly turns when the individual swimmer may favor a specific direction which may not be consistent with the country they were born. Ah determinism….cf. previous post.
Pretty much yes but whether those rules are followed is another story. My school was always telling the pupils to walk on the left.
‘Walk! Don’t run!’
Lambton Quay in Wellington it is ‘keep left’ for pedestrians. When cruise ships are in town there are Northern Americans dazedly wandering into the wrong walking lane. But it could be the wind blowing them there.
When I was in New Zealand last winter a dangerous habit I found difficult to break was, when crossing a street, looking left for oncoming traffic. That’s the correct thing to do in the US and other countries where drivers use the right lane, but suicidal when drivers use the left lane.
Did stagecoach men sit in the left – and if so how did they whip the horses without tangling the whip in baggage on top of the cabin?
Not sure if this is serious question, but Google images of stagecoaches show the driver is on the right, so his right hand whip ought to be clear of the baggage.
Yes! I was cycling home from work a while back and saw another cyclist approaching me on the bike path. I instinctively moved to the left (I live in Wales) and, to my consternation he moved in the same direction. I moved further to my left and so did he. We ran out of bike path pretty quickly and crashed into each other. I leapt from the tangle of bikes, about to give him a proper mouthful and he said something in heavily accented English. Turns out he was Polish, he was instinctively moving to the side Poles drive on. We apologised to each other shook hands and I left having learnt a lesson.
On city sidewalks where there is two way pedestrian traffic – Yes (Kiwi)
You mean on the footpaths? 😉 Here in Ireland it seems to just be a scattered free-for-all…
Here in Belfast, Northern Ireland, there’s certainly no “rule” about walking on the left/right…in fact it’s usually chaos. However, it is strongly suggested, particularly at night, that when you’re walking on a road with no pavement (sidewalk) you’re supposed to walk in the direction of oncoming traffic.
I’m not in a good condition to comment on the “natural” behaviour of Brits. But we have got tediously (chosen word) used to this sort of Q at work.
When you have a crew composed of literally dozens of nationalities, with a constantly changing composition, and with stairways being essential parts of the “safety case” of the installation, you don’t leave this to chance. Most installations have signs in multiple languages saying “walk on the (side of choice)”. Some use red/ green paint on the risers of the stairways. All ways, you design for the case of someone who arrived 7 hours ago, is jet lagged, half asleep, and thinks they’re on the continent they left yesterday. And the lights are out, and the tannoy is saying “lifeboat stations! This is not a drill!! Buzzt bzzzt!!”
When we had to consider (after a complete FSCK of a boat drill. 48 minutes until a consistent body count!) this adding literally illiterate staff into the mix, we put arrows and signs on every landing of every stairway. Which was fixed for the vessel, from then.
By utter coincidence (assisted by Chinese welders) the boats accommodation stairways had downwards people on the inside and upwards people on the outside. Which is insane. But after consideration, we decided against changing it. But we did improve the signage.
tl;dr version : read the local signs. Then if youre in a crowd that disobeys the signs, live with it. There is *no* standard.
FWIW, when ceding right of passage in an unclear situation, I cede, and indicate to the oncoming person by extending a hand towards them, then beckoning with all fingers repeatedly curling towards me. And even that is capable of misinterpretation.
I am impressed by the high number of responses to this question. I hope people don’t think this hard while actually walking or they’ll risk an accident.
I had to think about this one (and note my own behaviour walking through town today).
I observe that I tend to walk on the side of the pavement nearer to the traffic, regardless of which direction I am going. Why? I think it might go back to the days when I was told that a gentleman always walks so as to shield his lady companion from the dirt, fumes and puddles on the highway.
Whether this makes me a gentleman or a superannuated old fart I hesitate to say.