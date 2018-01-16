A false report of hijab-cutting

I remember seeing this report four days ago on HuffPo (click screenshot to see the report).
The gist of it was that a young Canadian hijabi reported being attacked by a man wielding scissors:
An assailant, in two attempts within 10 minutes, cut the girl’s hijab using scissors while she was walking to school with her brother, a Toronto police spokeswoman said.
The hijab is a head covering worn by some Muslim women and girls. It covers the hair but not the face.
“I felt confused, scared, terrified,” Khawlah Noman, who is in Grade 6, told reporters at her school on Friday.
“I screamed. The man just ran away. We followed this crowd of people to be safe. He came again. He continued cutting my hijab again.”
Noman held a press conference at her school to report how terrified she was.
When I read this, I thought it was weird, as why would a man be carrying scissors around and b) attack the girl twice, the second time in a crowd? Wouldn’t someone intervene? While there are Muslim hate crimes in the U.S. and Canada, there have also been false reports of hijab-snatching (one, involving a Louisiana university student, is here; another, involving an 18 year old in New York, is here). I never automatically believe accusations unless there’s independent confirmation, but I didn’t write about the Canadian one because it was premature (police were investigating), and I didn’t want to doubt this publicly for obvious reasons.
Now, however, the story has proven to be false: the girl fabricated the story and police found that out (they won’t say how). This was reported by Global News Canada at 9 a.m. Chicago time yesterday and later by CBC News, which said this:
“After a detailed investigation, police have determined that the events described in the original news release did not happen,” police said.
. . . . “These allegations were extremely serious and not surprisingly, they received national and international attention,” police spokesperson Mark Pugash said in an interview.
“Investigators worked extremely hard since the allegations on Friday. They gathered evidence from a variety of sources,” before concluding the story was untrue, Pugash said, adding that the girl who reported the incident will not face any legal consequences.
Yet so far, 24 hours after the retraction, HuffPo US still hasn’t corrected its story (I’ve archived the story here). (HuffPo Canada, however, did report that the crime didn’t happen, as did Reuters, the source of HuffPo’s US story.) I can either wait to see how long it takes HuffPo US to correct its story—if it does!—or I can put a comment in the thread that they need to correct it. What should I do?
_________________
UPDATE: I see now that yesterday afternoon HuffPo US published a separate article saying the girl’s claim was false, but they haven’t yet corrected the original story. I’ll go leave a note that they should fix it.
_________________
At any rate, the main story here is twofold. First, don’t automatically believe such claims, especially if there’s no corroboration. The “believe the victim” trope is especially tempting if the reported victimization plays into your political narrative, as it does for Authoritarian Leftists who automatically defend anything connected with Islam.
Now I’m not going to come down on the girl. She’s only 11, and probably wanted to attract attention, perhaps because she feels marginalized or ignored. She’s young, though the other two cases are less excusable and, in fact, at least one falsely reporting hijabi has been charged with a crime. Those who seem more at fault are the girl’s parents, if they encouraged her to file a report and go public, or, more likely, the political climate in which cutting a hijab appears to be a “hate crime”—far more serious than cutting someone else’s headgear. (I’ve long thought that we should abolish the notion of “hate crimes”.)
The second lesson of this story involves the reaction of people when this occurred. Rather than what I’d consider a “proper” response—which would be something like “false reporting is reprehensible because it unnecessarily uses up valuable police time, and also may make future and true reports seem less credible”—various organizations didn’t say a word against the false reporting, but simply used it to advance their narrative. For example, from the CBC (my emphasis):
Amira Elghawaby, a human rights advocate based in Ottawa, said she was saddened to learn that the girl’s story was not true, adding it will likely only serve to embolden “those who do hold discriminatory views of Muslims.”
Saddened? Isn’t she supposed to be glad that an Islamophobic crime didn’t occur? No, Elghawby is saddened because what really happened undermines her own narrative. I’d think that people would be glad that this crime, or any crime, didn’t happen, even if there was a false report. No, Elghawby and others rush to exculpate the girl and just strengthen their narrative. More from the CBC article:
[Elghawaby] also stressed that, as an 11-year-old, “she probably doesn’t really understand the full implications of what she’s done” and deserves compassion from adults.
“Hindsight is 20/20 and I’m sure the police, and the school and everyone will be reviewing how this was addressed. And we, as community members, all we want to do is think about this young girl — give her support — we don’t want her to be vilified,” said Elghawaby.
Support? Well, if she’s vilified or harassed, yes, she should be supported. But the girl should be told in no uncertain terms that was she did was bad and harmful to others.
Here’s another from Global News, again lacking a condemnation of the report but expressing the fear that it would make future reports less credible. (Guess what—it does! Investigate such reports by all means, but don’t accept them as true on their face, which HuffPo US apparently did). Several people even use this incident to rehash other instances of crimes against Muslims. (I add that any such crimes are reprehensible, as is bigotry that motivates them):
Pugash [a Toronto police spokesman] said it’s “very unusual” for someone to make false allegations of this type and said he hopes it will not discourage others from coming forward.
A Canadian Muslim organization expressed similar concerns, saying they feared others who experience hate crimes may be reluctant to report them out of worry that they will not be believed.
Safwan Choudhry, spokesman for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Canada, said it would also be naive to ignore the risk of potential backlash against the girl and her family as well as other Muslims in light of Monday’s news.
“While this incident has proven not to be true, we did all witness that just a couple years ago a Muslim mother was brutally beaten up in Toronto while she was dropping her kids off at school,” he said. In that alleged incident in 2015, police had said the woman was kicked and beaten and had her cellphone stolen by two males before she fled to a nearby school.
And of course Justin Trudeau, whom I’m starting to dislike, weighs in, but without condemning the false report by the girl:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who strongly denounced the alleged hijab-cutting incident on Friday, told The Canadian Press on Monday he would not comment on the findings of the police investigation. But he said there is nonetheless a pattern of hate crimes against religious minorities, particularly women, that needs to be addressed.
“This is something that we need to take very, very, very seriously and the pattern or trend lines that we’re seeing is … one of those warning signs about intolerance,” he said.
“And reminding people that we are a country that defends freedom of religion, defends freedom of expression, defends people’s rights to goto school and not be fearful or harassed is fundamental to who we are.”
What a mealy-mouthed git! The story was false, and he should condemn false reporting, for that even supports his narrative of fighting bigotry! If you want to fight bigotry, after all, you should condemn false reports of it, which make genuine reports seem less credible.
This story reminds me of those people who go on the internet and manufacture stories about having cancer, or other woes, as an excuse to ask for money. When such false stories are exposed, there’s nothing but dislike and shaming of the perpetrators. (You don’t even hear the claim that “false reports make it less likely that real people with cancer will be ignored.”) There’s no attempt to exculpate these people or remind everyone that other people do get cancer for real. The difference, of course, is that the hijab story plays into the Leftist narrative of Islamophobia while the cancer story does not.
Oh, and there’s another lesson. Perhaps journalists, rather than jumping on a story that’s congenial to their ideology, and implying it’s true, might wait a bit until a police investigation is conducted or the story is corroborated. After all, this investigation took only three days.
h/t: Cindy
“Saddened? Isn’t she supposed to be glad that an Islamophobic crime didn’t occur? No, Elghawby is saddened because what really happened undermines her own narrative”
One can easily be saddened by a false police report made by a child, regardless of the political implications. It is sad that the child felt the need to waste everyone’s time like this.
The comment doesn’t necessarily mean the speaker wished that the crime actually happened.
Read it again. The woman said “she was saddened to learn that the girl’s story was not true.” If the girl’s story was true, she wouldn’t have been saddened. I take those words as they read. If the woman meant otherwise, she could have been “saddened that the girl would make up such a story.” My interpretation goes along with what the other Muslim organizations are saying; virtually none of them explicitly condemn the girl’s telling a lie.
No-one seems to. No-one seems to condemn the adults who whipped this up without checking. The Canadian media is all like the CBC. Some of the reactions in fact seem to be the logic-free “well this case was false but that just proves how serious the problem really is.”
Hi Jerry,
Though those words are CBC’s paraphrase, not a direct quote, so it’s possible that she meant that she was saddened that the child had reported an untrue story.
I agree that we are taking as an act of faith that the reporter is accurately paraphrasing what she meant when she used the word saddened, if she used it at all. I think the reporter should have directly quoted her as is done later in the story. This paragraph represents something less than sterling journalism.
This girl’s hijab was obviously cut, so if it wasn’t some attacker, she obviously did it herself.
Why is an 11-year-old being forced to wear a hijab in Canada when she clearly doesn’t waht to? Yes, there is freedom of religion in Canada, but often not for children. Whether they like it or not, they have to take on their parents’ beliefs.
I hope this makes her parents realize she doesn’t want to wear the hijab. The hijab is not necessary to be a Muslim. Let her have the choice of clothing and religion.
What told you she clearly does not want to wear the covering?
She cut it off. I admit there could be other interpretations, but she’s only eleven, so I think that’s most likely.
The older women who make false claims I think have more nefarious motives. But I think this kid cut her hijab, then got scared when questioned about it and things got out of hand.
I agree that this is very likely.
I have to say, your comment kind of confirms how easily unsubstantiated things are believed on the net. And this is suppose to be a kind of science website where evidence is the rule.
I said “very likely”, not “certain”. But thanks for the lecture.
By the way, in another case mentioned above (the subway one), the story was made up to cover a night out drinking.
Humbly, I thank you again for the lecture about believing unsubstantiated things, especially in a context where the police said nothing and therefore there are bunch of hypotheses being considered.
Well that could be, I hope it is that.
However, it could be something more worrying, more sinister: it could also be that this child was so brainwashed that she thought it would be a good idea to create an incident illustrating how ‘repressed’ muslims are in the “West”.
This is an interesting suggestion: that the girl was seeking a way to get out of wearing the hijab. So rather than trying to get attention as a victim she’s trying to affect her parents. But I don’t see any direct evidence for it (or against it) in the reports I have read. Can you point to any?
I have none. It’s my guess. See my response to Randy to see my readoning.
Thanks. As I said, interesting. I had not thought of that possibility.
+1
Looking at the mother it is very unlikely that they will realize anything.
We’re all just guessing, but my guess would be that her motivation was one of the following: (1)she believes muslims are persecuted, and she thought this stunt would call attention to her concern and garner sympathy for muslims; (2) she’s an 11 year-old who simply wanted attention.
I’d go for 1.
Do not underestimate the amount of brainwashing going on.
First and most important is the shoddy journalism by the Huff. Not really journalism at all. If someone tells you something happened and you do not check it out and vet the story, all you are is part of the rumor, not journalism. But in today’s internet world, few people seem to understand or know what journalism is. We just hear things and pass them on to everyone we know. Could call it garbage internet.
I remember another young girl who lied about a pregnancy about 2000 years ago.
God did it!
You weren’t there, how do you know? ;->
Elizabeth, cousin of Mary, mother of John the Baptist? Why, the little strumpet!
I’ve always wondered why St. Nicholas was the patron saint for those kinds of ladies when there should be a patronese instead.
He he he!
Yes indeed; Canada is a nation that ” defends freedom of expression”. That is why we have all those federal and provincial hate-speech laws to outlaw any speech we don’t like. At least the boy-King’s regressive-left feet of clay are becoming too obvious to ignore.
Don’t forget the Human Rights Tribunals. Kangaroo courts that have the full force of law but with none of the protections.
On a practical note, this sort of thing can lead to the ‘crying wolf’ effect, where actual harassement of hijabes go ignored.
I agree that the crying wolf effect may come into play here, where a story originating from an unreliable source will be repeated on thousands of websites, thereby leading people to believe that the story must be true, although it later turns out that it was fabriated. In the age of the Internet, it is more important than ever that people be taught critical reading and listening skills, including healthy skepticism. I fear that it is easier than ever for people to be misled. One only needs to look at Trump.
I was emailed this by someone whose political views are opposite to mine. I haven’t had the time to check up on the “facts” presented, but there is a petition to charge the mother.
https://www.therebel.media/hijabhoax
I’m a bit surprised that an “official” report that the original claim is false that is not explained (no reason given for that conclusion, just “we investigated vary hard and declare it false) is sufficient for many people to conclude that in fact the original claim is false. Perhaps it is, and perhaps it is not. “Official” reports are frequently lies and distortions.
I am inclined to believe the report is false, because it is absurd, but I see no basis to accept the official report and declare with any certainty that it is, in fact, false. Why should anyone trust authorities making unsubstantiated claims, just because they are the authorities?
When the police don’t publicize events concerning a minor it is usually for the child’s protection.
I dind’t know that, and it is a valid reason not to release the details, but I am still being asked to just take their word for it, and I still have no reason to think they must necessarily be telling the truth. It is not that hard to say simply that the police report the event didn’t happen, without drawing any firm conclusion about reality from that.
“What a mealy-mouthed git!” You summed it up perfectly. That’s Trudeau for you. He’s a pure populist like trump but represents the other side of the insanity coin. Instead of “make America great again”, his catch phrase was “sunny ways”…I kid you not. He is pure PR: shaking hands, kissing babies, condemning or supporting the flavour of the month. Not just him either. The mayor of Toronto and Premier (our version of state Governor) parroted the same crap; all without any corroboration. I breathed a sigh of relief when I found it to be a false report.
ya I dislike both Trump and Trudeau basically for opposite reasons lol.
He just keeps bleating on that “diversity is our strength” but it’s clear that he and most purveyors of that idea mean “diversity of skin, religion” and not “opinion”.
He gets away with saying things that if said by the opposite side, slightly differently would be taken in the worst possible light.
Here’s one example:
“women should make at least as much as men”.
Not “as much” but a”at least as much”. You may consider that a mistake (fair enough) but you won’t see someone like him berated for it.
or, “hello to my sisters upstairs” (in a mosque where the sexes are segregated). It’s like there’s no self-awareness but he seems to just felate (sp?) Islam on a constant basis.
Standard “progressive” behavior which is not very liberal by my standards.
The HuffPo should correct their story but I don’t see the original reporting of it to be a mistake. They have to report the crime as told by the victim and the local authorities in a timely fashion. They can’t wait until the police investigation is completed or the perpetrators to be caught, tried, and convicted (or not). Sometimes, as in this case, the original story gets invalidated by later events. The burden is really on us, the readers, to recognize the possibility that what we think is true may turn out to be wrong.
I want to defend Justin Trudeau a little, at least in this instance. Leaders are called on to comment on local events. If they don’t, it becomes news in its own right. However, their comments risk stepping on the local parties involved (victims, law enforcement, etc.). In order to avoid this, they try to put the event in a larger context. In this case, he seems to be saying that although this report turned out to be false, we should be on our guard against such attacks. It would be risky for him to comment on the girl’s behavior, though he could have made a general statement against false crime reports.
You see the same reaction from journalists and politicians alike when rape allegations are found to be false. There’s tons of focus on how “this will make it harder for true victims to come forward” all ignoring the fact that the person (virtually always a man) accused IS the true victim, in particular when they spend any time in jail for the crime or time legally defending themselves (and their name is destroyed by the media).
It’s truly disgusting. Yes, it does also hurt true RAPE victims as well, but let’s not pretend these hypothetical victims are the only victims here.
In this case, no one was named, which was lucky.
I wonder if he is referring to the data recently published by statistics Canada, according to which:
Considering that the Jewish population in Canada is ~1/3 of the Muslim population, and that hate crimes against Jews are almost twice the ones against Muslims, the rate of hate crimes against Jews is about 6 times more than the one against Muslims.
I have to check if a motion condemning Jewishphobia is on the way, analogous to motion M103 against the pressing problem of Islamophobia.
Just to clarify: The girl and/or her family did NOT hold a press conference. The school board held a press conference when they realized that the press were asking questions. They asked the girl’s family if they wanted to participate. (see https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2018/01/15/hijab-scissor-attack-against-11-year-old-did-not-occur-police.html)
Personally, I think the school board should not have put the girl before the cameras; typically, the identity of a minor is – or at least should be – protected.
I don’t blame an 11 year old girl. Children tell fibs and it’s up to the parents to deal with their child on that matter. What I find unbelievable is that she told the principal and probably several adults (teacher, principal, vice-principal, etc) at the school and no adult saw through this lie? I also can’t imagine the school my children go to (and we live in the same city where this occurred) calling a press conference! Our principal would never do that as they would leave it up to the police to proceed in this case. It’s unfortunate that this girl was surrounded by ideologically motivated adults with a certain political agenda. Unfortunate because a little girl lying surrounded by common sense adults could have dealt with the matter and avoided bringing an immense amount of shame on this child. Which probably won’t be helpful because I too speculate that she probably just didn’t want to wear the hijab.