It snowed in Chicago last night and this morning, blanketing us with between 3 and 5 inches. That’s not a lot for here, but I put my car in the University garage (one of the perks of being Emeritus) since further snow is predicted. Here are a few shots I took on the walk to work (my car was parked, as it often is, in front of my building). Quality is minimal as these were hand-held in the dark, and two were taken on an iPhone.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Robie House in snow:

Plowing the sidewalks (I think the University is open today, despite the holiday):

Botany Pond, future home of (I hope) Honey the Duck. Turtles and goldfish dwell beneath the snow-covered ice.

The tower of the Reynolds Club, the student union and theater next door:

The entrance to Hull Court, the biology quadrangle. Note the famous gargoyles:

I’ll leave the light on for you! (This is my office on the third floor, showing MAN AT WORK):