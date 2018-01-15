Rooster runs at top speed to greet its staff returning from school

This beautiful clip apparently shows a rooster named Frog running to the school bus, as he does daily, to greet his beloved staff Savannah. Look at that rooster run! I had no idea chickens could feel such affection: I wish someone would do that for me!
There is that certain time when the cats pay attention to me but it only last as long at it relates to food or a place to hang out when the favorite staff is off some where.
That’s only fair. There is that certain time when I pay attention to chickens, but it only lasts as long as it relates to food.
Like most domestic animals roosters like to keep close to the hand that feeds. Roosters are also social animals and offer considerable rewards to a conscientious observer. My rooster has been seen to pull down high grass seed heads for his favorite
hen; to point out to his hens the place where I have deposited feed wheat, and when I replace straw in the nesting box to jump in and shape the mess into a nest. He then jumps down to encourage his hen to sit in his creation.
What an altruistic rooster! Of course, he gets ALL the offspring!
…well I meant to add in relation to ‘ALL the offspring!’.
I have two roosters, #1 and #2 (subdominant). When I distribute the food around the chook house the #2 will follow me, till he is out of sight of #1. Then #2 will attract a female by directing her to some food with his gentle chortling, whereupon he will jump on her to do his offspring thing. The hen screams blue murder whereupon in an instant #1 is on the scene to chase #2 to the farthest corner of the chook yard. It is so funny to watch.
I married a reading specialist, and one thing they do to get kids to read is have them read to animals. Mostly cats and dogs whose service skill was sitting still, but they did have a chicken (don’t know if it was rooster). When I heard that, I thought it made perfect sense. Imagine reading to a chicken. It would seem to listen and move its head around knowingly.
Our chickens are all individuals and one in particular is very affectionate. She loves my daughter and will sit on her lap for hours, if allowed. They all have definite personalities and are fun to live alongside.
That was so cute.