Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a snowy Monday (January 15, 2018); I’ll have some snow pictures shortly. It’s holiday in the U.S. since it’s Martin Luther King Day (always the third Monday in January, and, as you’ll see below, it’s also King’s actual birthday). Here’s today’s Google Doodle about King.
Here are the final minutes of King’s famous “I have a dream” speech (full speech here), delivered at the March on Washington on August 28, 1963, a march shown in the Doodle. I’ve never heard a more stirring piece of rhetoric in my life, although some of Churchill’s wartime speeches come close. This was televised live to the nation, and I watched it.
This was King’s moment, and he took it big time. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed the next year. I ask you to spare five minutes to listen to this, and remember that when it was given, there was still rampant and legal segregation in America:
It’s also National Pastrami Sandwich Day, which is weird because we just had National Pastrami Day. I sense the machinations of Big Pastrami. And in Indonesia it’s Ocean Duty Day.
On this day in 1759, the British Museum opened. On January 15, 1870, Thomas Nast published in Harper’s Weekly a cartoon that first symbolized the Democratic party with a donkey. Here it is:
On this day in 1889, the Coca-Cola Company (then called the Pemberton Medicine Company) was incorporated in Atlanta, Georgia. Exactly three years later, James Naismith published the rules of “basketball.” On this day in 1919, two events happened: Rosa Luxemberg and Karl Liebknecht German socialists, were murdered by the Freikorps (German mercenaries); and the Great Molasses Flood occurred in Boston, an explosion that loosed a huge tsunami of the sweet stuff, killing 21 people and injured 150. On January 15, 1943, during WWII, the Pentagon was dedicated in Arlington, Virginia. On this day in 1967, the first Super Bowl was played in Los Angeles, with the Green Bay Packers beating the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10. And on this day in 2001, only 17 years ago, Wikipedia went online.
Notables born on this day include Molière (1622), Josef Breuer (1842), Osip Mandelstam (1891), Aristotle Onassis (1906), Edward Teller (1908), Gene Krupa (1909), Gamal Abdel Nasser (1918), mountaineer Maurice Herzog (1919), and Martin Luther King, Jr. (1919, assassinated 1968).
Those who expired on this day include Mathew Brady (1896), Karl Liebknecht and Rosa Luxemburg (1919; see above), Jack Teagarden (1964), Ray Bolger (1987), and Harry Nilsson (1941).
Teagarden is one of only two jazz trombonists I can name (the other is Juan Tizol of Ellington’s Band). He could also sing, and here he is with Louis Armstrong peforming the classic “Basin Street Blues” (Barney Bigard on clarinet):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is about to finish the last of the Japanese “cat’s snacks” sent her by Hiroko:
Hili: If I eat the last Japanese treat now, will I be sad later?A: Probably.Hili: Oh well, I will suffer later.
Hili: Czy jak teraz zjem ten ostatni japoński przysmak, to potem będzie mi przykro?
Ja: Prawdopodobnie.Hili: Trudno, będę cierpieć.
A tweet from Matthew. Spot the longhorn beetle. (Translations of the Japanese welcome.)
And three more from Dr. Cobb:
Be sure to watch the video. I’ve seen something like this in Scotland:
A hedgehog comes alive when it smells food (h/t: Barry):
And a last-minute contribution by Grania:
Lin Manuel Miranda has the best tribute to MLK this year.
Now that’s pretty freakin’ cool.
That was very nice!
You may or may not want to know that Naismith was raised around here, near Ottawa in Ontario. This old blog post of mine shows the house in which he was born and later (after a gap) raised by his uncle.
http://anvilcloud.blogspot.ca/2008/09/naismith-house.html
This is only about 7 km from my house.
Little know fact regarding the pentagon – the military person on this project was Colonel Leslie Groves, the same guy who was in charge of the Manhattan Project. The building, over 6.5 million sq. ft. was built in less than a year and a half.
I think Mr. Nilsson Schmilsson must’ve been born in ’41. He died sometime in the Nineties.
Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller played slide trombone, so there are at least two more you can name.
That last is so true. About a month ago our silvestris sovereign, Coco Chanel, developed a new sleeping habit.
I usually read in bed for a while before going to sleep. I lie half propped against the head board and use my phone for a reading light, then when I’m ready to sleep, I just wiggle down a bit to lie flat.
But lately, within a minute or two of me assuming my reading position Coco comes and plops down between my legs right up against my crotch and goes to sleep. I try to sleep half propped like that, but I can’t quite manage it. Eventually I have to move. Coco’s disapproval when I do so is palpable. She gets up and stands beside me giving me “that look.” Sometimes she comes back after a few minutes and assumes her previous sleeping position. Sometimes she is so displeased she abandons me for my wife’s crotch instead.
MLK was born January 15, 1929 not 1919.
