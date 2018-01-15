Bangalore: Science and food

I have three posts remaining about my trip to India, and this is the next-to-penultimate one. I was invited to give two lectures in Bangalore (now called “Bengaluru,” but I’ll use the old name), hosted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, a lovely garden campus on the outskirts of this rapidly growing and confusing city. First, as you enter the campus you see a stone with Nehru’s words engraved on it:





This is the faculty and student canteen, which serves lovely vegetarian food and where you can sit outside and eat, or simply have a tea or South Indian coffee:

The campus has won many awards for its landscaping, which are prominently displayed in the administration building:

My wonderful hosts on this visit were T. N. C. Vidya (left) and Amitabh Joshi (right), here posing with a picture of Nehru himself. Amitabh is an evolutionary biologist and geneticist, Vidya—the “T. N. C.” is short for some very long South Indian words and often dropped—is an organismal, conservation and evolutionary biologist. There are several evolutionists on the staff, a welcome change from when I visited India several decades ago, a time there was only one evolutionary biologist I knew of in the whole country—in Mysore. I often wanted to do a sabbatical in India, but at the time when I had sabbaticals, there was really nobody to work with.

Part of Vidya’s work is on wild Indian elephants, and here she is with some of her subjects. I’ve importuned her to let me visit the elephants the next time I go to India.

Here’s a vegetarian lunch that several of us (including the Institute’s President) had at the canteen. There are several kinds of yogurt and veg dishes as well as two types of bread (the one at the top is made from rice flour), as well as sambar, the spicy soup near the center. As usual with these thali meals, portions were unlimited, with the staff coming around to refill your plates. Not shown: firni, or rice pudding, for dessert.

As I said, I gave two talks, though one (on “ways of knowing”) was at The Indian Academy of Sciences at Bangalore. After my research talk on flies at the Nehru Institute, there were goodies served, and I was given a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Goodies and my bouquet are shown in the photo below. There are always snacks after talks, and on this visit to India it was usually tea and samosas. This time, though, it was tea, cake, and french fries!

We had a simple but wonderful lunch at Hali Mane (“Village Home”), a place designed to mimic the inside of a South Indian home. We got there a bit early (lunchtime in India is about 1-1:30 pm), which is fortunate as it rapidly got crowded. This is scene from the balcony. People eat at standup tables, but there are sit-down places upstairs:

The menu, a panoply of great food. And it’s cheap: it’s about 66 rupees to the dollar now. As you can see, coffee is about 16¢ and an akki roti (see below) about 45¢. If you’re smart you go for the South Indian food on the left. Everybody seemed to.

This really is local food: my meal consisted of akkit roti (left on the plate; a rice-flour bread), ragi roti (right on the plate; a millet bread, something I’d never had before), onion chutney, a dry condiment (puri), and a sweet bread called obbatu (in the fluted paper):

Amitabh and Vidya chowing down. Note: everyone eats with their right hands. If you go to India, that’s what you’re gonna do.

All washed down with frothy cup of strong South Indian coffee:

On the way back from lunch we passed an outlet of K. C. Das, the chain of sweet shops owned by Mr. Birenda Das, the subject of my children’s book. He actually came to my talk at the Indian Academy of Sciences, but I didn’t photograph him as he doesn’t like his picture taken (it was with great difficulty that we got him to allow us to photograph him for the book).

Here’s Birenda with one of his many cats, photographed in his home by my friend Shubhra Chakrabarti, who did the importuning. He wears traditional Indian clothing made from the finest cotton, and that’s what he wore to my lecture. It was good to see him, and I was sorry I couldn’t visit him and his cats, for I had to head to Trivandrum:

Outside Hali Mane people were lining up at its stall making sweet breads, of which they had many kinds:

“Holiga” is the same thing as obbatu. They’re about 30-50 cents each:

On the griddle:

Finally, we had a blowout dinner at Sattvam, which serves “sattvic cuisine“, not overly spiced and abjuring meat, onions, and garlic. This restaurant was buffet only, with a fantastic selection of tasty food. So forgive me while I show you a lot of photos, which show only part of what was on offer (I left out the Western style food).

The first “course” was a bowl of tangy tomato soup, served with a “tower of treats” that appear to be desserts. The tower was smoking from dry ice immersed in water. Amitabh looks dubious:

And then another small plate of appetizers before you hit the buffet. These small bites (I believe there’s a samosa-like item at upper left and paneer with pepper at lower right) were excellent:

And then we had to choose from this array (foods are labeled, click pictures to read the signs). Savory drinks were first:





Chaat:

Hot foods:

Desserts, with a trifle as a nod to the Raj:

Halwas (yum!):

My desserts (there was an ice cream station, too, with a marble mix-in slab, but I was too full to even try). The chocolate covered pineapple came from a chocolate fountain:

A well-fed table: Vidya, me, Geetha Gadagkar and Raghavendra Gadagkar, who studies the evolution of social behavior (photo by Amitabh). This was a pretty spiffy restaurant, but you notice that everyone still eats with their right hands. Just as Chinese cuisine is designed to be eaten with chopsticks, Indian cuisine is meant to be eaten with the hands, using rice or bread as a vehicle to lift the food:



Thanks to Amitabh and Vidya for hosting me; may we meet again!