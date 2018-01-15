A new hypothesis about consciousness

In my view, there are two big problems of consciousness. The first is mechanical: how does it work? (This is called “The Hard Problem of Consciousness”.) What configurations of neurons create “qualia”, the sensation of conscious experience that includes pain, pleasure, self-awareness, and so on? Many theologians and obtuse academics maintain that we’ll never be able to understand how materialism can explain this, and thus use it to either attack materialism and “scientism”, or to plump for God, the Thing That Can Explain Stuff That Science Hasn’t Yet. I’m pretty confident that we’ll one day understand this, but surely not in my lifetime.
That’s the proximal or mechanical problem. The other is evolutionary: what selective pressures, if any, gave rise to consciousness? It surely evolved one way or another, because I doubt that microbes are conscious, but somewhere on the line between us and our microbial ancestors, animals became conscious. (I’m pretty sure that humans aren’t the only conscious animals!)
Now it’s not clear that there was natural selection for consciousness itself, for it may simply be a spandrel—a byproduct of other aspects of brain evolution and activity.
That is in fact the idea of David Oakley and Peter Halligan, professors of psychology and neuropsychology respectively, as outlined in their essay at The Conversation, “What if consciousness is not what drives the human mind?” Here’s a precis of their view; it’s based on a paper that I haven’t yet read (see link at bottom).
Most experts think that consciousness can be divided into two parts: the experience of consciousness (or personal awareness), and the contents of consciousness, which include things such as thoughts, beliefs, sensations, perceptions, intentions, memories and emotions.
It’s easy to assume that these contents of consciousness are somehow chosen, caused or controlled by our personal awareness – after all, thoughts don’t exist until until we think them. But in a new research paper in Frontiers of Psychology, we argue that this is a mistake.
We suggest that our personal awareness does not create, cause or choose our beliefs, feelings or perceptions. Instead, the contents of consciousness are generated “behind the scenes” by fast, efficient, non-conscious systems in our brains. All this happens without any interference from our personal awareness, which sits passively in the passenger seat while these processes occur.
Put simply, we don’t consciously choose our thoughts or our feelings – we become aware of them.
As I interpret their essay (see below), our adapted brain is constantly taking in information in a “stream of unconsciousness”, and processes this information in a way to further our reproduction, of which survival and an ability to get along with our fellow humans are components. Some of this leaks into our awareness as “consciousness”, but we neither choose what leaks out nor use it to adjust our behavior:
. . . this may leave one wondering where our thoughts, emotions and perceptions actually come from. We argue that the contents of consciousness are a subset of the experiences, emotions, thoughts and beliefs that are generated by non-conscious processes within our brains.
This subset takes the form of a personal narrative, which is constantly being updated. The personal narrative exists in parallel with our personal awareness, but the latter has no influence over the former.
The personal narrative is important because it provides information to be stored in your autobiographical memory (the story you tell yourself, about yourself), and gives human beings a way of communicating the things we have perceived and experienced to others.
This, in turn, allows us to generate survival strategies; for example, by learning to predict other people’s behaviour. Interpersonal skills like this underpin the development of social and cultural structures, which have promoted the survival of human kind for millennia.
Thus the reception, processing, and acting upon information are the results of natural selection, but consciousness itself is not. As the authors argue, it “does not confer any particular advantage.” At the end they get into issues of free will and responsibility, arguing that these are social constructions (yet also “embedded in the workings of our nonconscious brain”!) that have “a powerful purpose in society” and a “deep impact on the way we understand ourselves.” I’d argue that this is confusing (perhaps it’s explained more clearly in their paper), and even though these concepts may affect how “we understand ourselves”, they are illusions: in the authors’ view, they are not what we think they are.
So much for that. What intrigues me more is their idea that our consciousness is a spandrel, with the real adaptive work going on independent of our awareness. (We know this is true for some things, like our ability to drive from one place to another on cerebral autopilot.) If that’s the case, why the leakage? Is it really a byproduct of deep and unconscious stirrings in our brain—something that’s simply unavoidable given our wiring? Why aren’t we just zombies, with our brain doing everything without the need for consciousness? I doubt that, given our ignorance of how the brain works, Oakley and Halligan have an explanation for this, but their hypothesis is surely intriguing to ponder. It’s sort of the biological equivalent of quantum mechanics: something that’s deeply weird.
I’ve put their paper and the link below; by all means weigh in below if you’ve read it.
_____________
Oakley, D. A. and P. W. Halligan. 2017. Chasing the rainbow: the non-conscious nature of being. Front. Psychol., volume 814 November 2017 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2017.01924
Intriguing. I’m not buying it yet – I still need to read the paper- but an interesting concept.
I’ve only skimmed the paper, but noticed:
“embodied self or “center of narrative gravity””
– This is *not* what Dennett is on about. In fact, the whole idea of an “executive” is in tension with the Dennettian approach to consciousness (which is one reason why I find his stuff on free will exasperating). I think the authors would do better to engage some of this stuff – the idea that consciousness is not “the thing that really matters” is Dennettian in spirit, so to speak, but the details aren’t compatible – I would have loved to see a “face off” between the two.
It seems to me that before one can debate the bases of consciousness one has to define what ‘consciousness’ is in the first place. Awareness? Well, surely bacteria and plants are aware of their environment and adaptively respond to it. Studies show that they are also capable of learning. Are they conscious?
My prediction is that ultimately the ‘folk’ term ‘consciousness’ will be eliminated by a more complete understanding of how complex biological systems, including brains, work.
When you drive to work and have no memory of the trip your brain is in state A, and when you do remember the trip (e.g., if an unusual event occurs during the journey), your brain is in state B.
When you are learning a new skill your brain is in state C, and when that skill eventually becomes automatic, your brain is in state D. And so on…
“It seems to me that before one can debate the bases of consciousness one has to define what ‘consciousness’ is in the first place.”
Excellent point. I’m an engineer, not a philosopher, so I’m no doubt missing some context, but I don’t see what’s so hard about the “Hard Problem”. Provide some rigorous operational definitions to eliminate confusion and equivocation, then see if it’s still an issue.
yeah, you can’t do that because consciousness is subjective. You can define the color red as a wavelength but you cannot define the subjective experience of the color red .
I know of no studies that show that bacteria and plants learn. But they do have behaviors, and interestingly bacteria at least have individualized behaviors. They differ in how rapidly they spin their flagellae, and how readily they suck up lactose.
Well yeah but then the weather has “behavior”. Any complex system will have individualized idiosyncrasies.
I tend to get lost quite quickly when attempting to comprehend issues such as consciousness or free will. I might as well be attempting to read it in French or Spanish! However, it often stimulates my own mind into meandering thoughts about these and other “big questions”. The one that popped into my relatively weak and feeble mind this time was when exactly do humans become conscious during our development? Certainly it is not at conception (sorry creationists & bible-thumpers), but is it some time after birth, or maybe around the time of our acquisition of language? (Lots of discussions for memeory as well, as there is a threshold, probably tied to language, below which we cannot form memories, probably around age 2) Does it come “online”, if you will, all at once or in stages? And how are people with various intellectual disabilities to figure into this (a difficult and delicate discussion indeed). So while I rarely feel as if I’ve got a handle on the subject presented, it at least drives me to ponder deep (at least for me) questions although it always leaves me with the feeling, to paraphrase Brian Cox, I don’t doubt there is anything science can’t figure out, I just worry I’m not smart enough to understand it!
Excellent question. Hasn’t anyone looked into this? But then, how would one?
Here’s one attempt.
https://www.nature.com/articles/pr200950
Interesting (what I could understand, anyway). I think much of the problem for me rests in the usage of so much jargon. I find it difficult to both process new words (and their definitions) and the new ideas or arguments being put forth in papers such as these.
You might find reading about what the cognitive sciences have to show about language. I can recommend The Language Instinct by Steven Pinker as a pretty darn good read that, based on your comment, you would find interesting.
Excellent to know, as I have already purchased that book and it sits upon my bookshelves awaiting its turn.
Maybe the best we can do is ask when do memories stay ‘remembered’. As in, what are your earliest memories? I think that is quite variable. I remember little snatches of time when in a crib, with a mobile of butterflies over me, and i could not yet talk, only babble. I also remember other brief moments like that. Then nothing. Then something. And the somethings became more frequent over time.
Don’t have much time, pardon the mess.
In the excerpts provided the authors seem to contradict themselves.
Regarding whether or not consciousness confers an advantage and was positively selected for, does it seem plausible that consciousness could provide an advantage in response to stimuli, for example pain? Non-conscious organisms presumably couldn’t anticipate pain but conscious organisms presumably could because they have some conception of self. Related, could consciousness also perhaps confer an advantage in modeling?
No time to read this now, but fascinating. I wonder why consciousness itself would not be involved as feedback to influence adaptive changes to the brain? Once it became manifest to some degree, it’s influence on fitness would, it seems, collect new mutations which enhanced this new skill.
Agreed, chance and necessity always allows the possibility of some new strategy that may be of use in one way or another and in our case perhaps the “wiring” allowed a useful new way of constructing a more accurate model of external reality.
I sometimes wonder if belief in its widest sense is all the brain really has to go on and perhaps consciousness helps the belief to be more in accordance to the actual reality.
I think this is probably right, and tightly linked to the illusion of free will, which also seems to be a spandrel.
Don’t know if I’m the only one, but thinking about this too deeply starts to make me queasy — like a guy in a Twilight Zone episode bumping into himself coming around a corner. Essays like the one in The Conversation ought to come with a dose of Dramamine.
I seem to remember having read arguments similar or identical to those of Oakley and Halligan here on WEIT. Somehow they seem neither new nor radical, but rather mainstream.
“We do not consciously choose our thoughts or feelings – we become aware of them.”
I think that’s the way it is.
I like it as well. But that means we are helpless witness to events that we have no control over. If that is so then what is the point of witnessing them? If we were philosophical zombies how would the world be different?
But if we were philosophical zombies why would we evolve to discuss a consciousness that we do not posses. And if consciousness has no effect then by what mechanism can we discuss consciousness? If we are helpless witnesses then we cannot discuss our helplessness
I’ve often wondered if we expect too much of ‘consciousness’. My thoughts are that most humans spend most of their time awake following learned routines with automatic responses to situations, all modulated by emotions. However really salient automatic ‘stuff’ is also processed by a slower second-guessing function we identify as (at least one type of) consciousness.
If the second-guessing ‘works’ fitness could be improved as people respond or learn to respond more effectively to stimuli. Thus second-guessing could be selected for by natural (and sexual) selection.
Throw in culture and language and suddenly understanding the back-seat critic becomes the ‘hard problem’ because we separate it from the humdrum stimulus/prediction/correction/response of the bulk of daily existence.
I was just posting on this very topic (the second part). We do not “create” our thoughts through a conscious effort. There is some subconscious process involved but I do not think even that is voluntary. Our thoughts are generated outside of our control. In computer lingo, they are “pre-fetched data.”
One of our greatest mental powers is of imagination. By using it we can consider the past or the future. Animals which have no imagination live in the present moment, reacting to stimuli but not anticipating them. Our imaginations allow us to consider scenarios; for example “Was that movement in the tall grass due to a zephyr of wind or is there a predator creeping up on me?” We can imagine both. Since wind zephyrs are not particularly harmful, the safest choice is to assume it is a predator and move away from it. This is a survival function that other animals, or at least most other animals, don’t have.
In order for this to work, though, all of those scenarios need to be “in mind.” This is where our thoughts come from and why. Our imagination is a survival simulator and it is a conscious activity, driven by subconscious thoughts.
“Animals which have no imagination live in the present moment, reacting to stimuli but not anticipating them.”
That’s not right
Researchers showed that primates (chimpanzees) have anticipatory thinking, so they have a theory of mind about the mental states of other group members.
Animals have no imagination? Have you ever watched a sleeping cat or a dog, oviously dreaming and fighting with their paws against imaginary (sic!) attackers?
What do you think that caused them to do so, if it was not their brain that prompted these imaginations in a dream?
I’ve been pretty satisfied with the Cartesian theater [or perhaps Cartesian multiplex for those easily distracted]. Located conveniently next to the major sensors, neuron committees can view current taps and can up archival footage.
Add in some neurochemicals in lieu of popcorn.. Much more fun than obsessing on spandrels and such..
A recent podcast of Sam Harris with Anil Seth was on the topic of consciousness. It was 3 hours long (!) and difficult for me to concentrate on fully but it was interesting nonetheless.
I’d be interested to hear what others thought about their talk and how it relates to this post.
An excellent discussion well worth the time.
We are never aware of any of the physical processes underlying cognition, or any other bodily function. Moreover, were we aware of everything that is going on in our bodies, we would probably go mad.
The Behaviorists concluded that consciousness is an epiphenomena decades ago, before the cognitive revolution in experimental psychology.
I would argue that there is no coherent definition of epiphenomena. At least not one useful for this discussion.
That is a term used in the article, and it is generally understood to reflect a process that is a bi-product of another,is it not?
The term has many different definitions in many different contexts. I have not found the any of the meanings particularly useful in any context.
For example gas is a byproduct of digestion and so a fart is an epiphenomena? What good is that?
I can explain a fart in terms of chemistry and biology. I don’t need to hand wave about epiphenomena. Using epiphenomena to hand wave about consciousness is similarly useless but it is all we have. Nothing.
I wonder how this relates to what David Eagleman talks about in “Incognito, The Scret Lives of the Brain.” As I understand his point, he argues that that consciousness isn’t as much a passive observer, but an artifact of the mechanism that evolved in the brain to resolve conflicts between different “subsystems” in the brain. Most of our mental processes just happen in the involved modules, but when there are conflicts (different parts of the brain try to drive conflicting behaviors), input from those systems is brought together by a more central system to determine which to use.
For some reason, this multiple systems of input being fed together then ends up being perceived by us as consciousness.
I’m not sure which of these is more explanatory to me. There are definitely aspects (but not most) where I “feel” like I’m making a decision, which might be explained because this consciousness thing is embedded in that mechanism that makes those kinds of decisions.
I found Sam Harris’ recent podcast that interviewed Anil Seth on consciousness very illuminating, although counter-intuitive.
“we know in part, and we prophecy in part….”
couldn’t resist….
I found Sam Harris’ recent podcast that interviewed Anil Seth on consciousness very illuminating, although counter-intuitive.
I’ve seen Anil Seth in some youtube videos and I found him very inspiring
“”We’re all hallucinating all the time; when we agree about our hallucinations, we call it ‘reality.’ ”
“My research is telling me that consciousness has less to do with pure intelligence and more to do with our nature as living and breathing organisms. Consciousness and intelligence are very different things. You don’t have to be smart to suffer, but you probably do have to be alive.”
“So perception — figuring out what’s there — has to be a process of informed guesswork in which the brain combines these sensory signals with its prior expectations or beliefs about the way the world is to form its best guess of what caused those signals. The brain doesn’t hear sound or see light. What we perceive is its best guess of what’s out there in the world.”
http://www.collective-evolution.com/2017/08/08/neuroscientist-shares-how-your-brain-hallucinates-to-create-reality/
I am highly skeptical that consciousness (or free will) is a spandrel. Consciousness seems to be too big a part of who we are and how we behave for it not to be involved in selection. For something to be an evolutionary spandrel, it must be neutral with respect to our behavior. How can that be true of consciousness?
I had felt that consciousness came about as an emergent property from selection for cleverer brains. Brains with an expanded ability to learn and reason and show insight learning and enhanced social skills are brains that have greater fitness in some contexts. As natural selection moved brains in that direction, then they start to become conscious — self aware. This too has a fitness aspect since such brains will also exhibit an ability to know what others’ are seeing and thinking. None of this is in contradiction to the thesis described above.
” At the end they get into issues of free will and responsibility, arguing that these are social constructions (yet also „embedded in the workings of our nonconscious brain“!) that have „a powerful purpose in society“ and a „deep impact on the way we understand ourselves.“ I’d argue that this is confusin (…) and even though these concepts may affect how „we understand ourselves“, they are illusions: in the authors‘ view, they are not what we think they are.”
It doesn’t matter that the concept of free will is (only) an illusion, because it is a very useful, helpful illusion, an illusion that serves purposes of surviving in a society of potentially harmful individuals. That’s why it will take much more efforts to change the mind of people on this issue than in relation to the issue of the god illusion.
The illusion of free will is effecting our actions and our selfawareness and it is good for us to think others are evil and behave without moral and to think we are better than all these sinners. That’s why it is very good to have this illusion and it will stick possibly for ever in human minds. The objective, scientific truth doesn’t provide such nice self-deceptions.
Consciousness is often easily mixed up with self-consciousness and for good reason as it’s often described as “what it’s like to be x”. I still don’t necessarily get that. What would be the difference between an conscious ant and an unconscious ant (that isn’t sleeping)?
Your ant question reminded me of one thing I could recall from this paper. Communication is our advantage over other animals and this ability leads us to speculate or believe things concerning consciousness that we think we have but may not.
No, the question is more like why is it like anything to be anything at all. This “likeness” is neither useful to explain anything nor does it have an explanation. It just is.
But what does an ant without conciousness behave and look like vs an ant with consciousness? Would unconscious ant just engage in behaviours to survive and reproduce as an ant, while conscious ant would think about those behaviours? “Oh how I hate carrying these stupid leaves!”
Well that is the problem. If consciousness has no effect then there cannot be any difference in the ants.
But what if the conscious ant attempted to have a discussion of consciousness with the unconscious ant? Could the unconscious ant discuss a consciousness that it does not posses?
Conscious Ant: “I hate carrying these leaves”
Unconscious Ant: …..
I feel most discussions of consciousness suffer from tendency to reify abstract concepts. Just because somebody has created a word for a process or for the difference between two states does not mean that there is a thing with that name. In other words, our ancestors created ‘conscious’ to refer to the difference between a living and awake person and a dead, sleeping, knocked-out, or drugged person, and subsequently others started thinking of ‘consciousness’ as a thing that sits in our heads. In addition there is the tendency to see consciousness as a binary state instead of something that must come as a gradient.
Taking that into account I do not understand the hard problem of consciousness, and I suspect that the question is misguided. It assumes that there is this mysterious thing that needs an explanation, but to me it looks just like the following:
“How did growth evolve?”
“At what point in evolution did animals suddenly acquire growth?”
“At what point in development does a human child suddenly acquire growth?”
“How does growth work?”
“Why do we have growth if I can imagine an organism increasing in size without having growth in it? I mean, what is the adaptive advantage?”
At least some of these research questions appear clearly misguided if applied to other abstract terms, but for some reason people find them entirely meaningful if applied to what is at its core ‘computing information on one’s surroundings and one’s own relation to them’.
As for “We do not consciously choose our thoughts or feelings – we become aware of them”, I am likewise uncertain whether that sentence has meaning. Certainly we do more computing of possible outcomes of our next actions than e.g. a wasp, so we have more agency than a wasp (or an oak tree, for that matter). And that is what counts, the rest is semantics.
But a computer program playing a game may have much more agency than I in that game.
But does that mean it experiences the game?
Yes. Who would find it in any way problematic to believe that someone (or something) is (a bit) more or (a bit) less conscious?
But the point is that consciousness need not be any part of the explination of how somthing works. It isn’t a mechanism like a feedback loop. It is more like a statement that “here be magic”.
What would be your take on the reasonable comparison between growth and consciousness?
No useful connection at all. It is possible that different things have different levels of consciousness. How would I know? Consciousness is subjective and so I can’t know how strongly something else experiences it. For all I know a mouses desire for cheese shines as brightly in its mind as anything I experience. The information content may not be as great but the power may be the same.
“Certainly we do more computing of possible outcomes of our next actions than e.g. a wasp, so we have more agency than a wasp (or an oak tree, for that matter). And that is what counts, the rest is semantics.”
No, the rest is not semantics,
You compare a human with a wasp and your result tells you that we have more ability to act, we have more agency than a wasp, that should be all that counts
And the wasp can compare itself to a protozoan and can happily say: oh I have more ability to act than this, that’s all that matters, the rest is semantics. And the protozoan looks at the bacterium: “Oh I can do more than this” and so on
This way of looking at things leads to nothingness, the point of reference is to look within our species, so to pursue the question: why can not man X behave like man Y, and can we blame somebody for not being behave as we want it to? The physics says no. That’s the key, that’s what it’s about. We lie to each other in everyday life and the criminal judges lie to the people and the defendant about it, by making everyone believe that the perpetrator could have done otherwise, if he had just tried. The question of consciousness and free will affects us, as a society, it is not about looking at the cognitive possibilities and limitations of other species.
It seems like we experience our thought processes much like how we experience color. Experiencing it gives us no control over it. In that sense then consciousness has no effect. We would do the same thing with consciousness as without it. The same way a camera would take the same picture with or without experiencing color. It is a passive recorder of events that it has no control over.
But wait! How then can we be haveing this discussion of consciousness if it has no effect?
I think consciousness has to do with our brain’s ability to hold attention to something. The senses are sensing all the time but you don’t notice the colour of an object until your attention is pulled to it. The underlying information processing is competing for attention and certain pathways have a higher or lower threshold – like seeing movement at the corner of your vision.
This may be one narrow aspect of consciousness anyway.
A quick search on the same site shows that this is not a novel idea:
The attention schema theory: a mechanistic account of subjective awareness
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00500/full
You can have “higher and lower thresholds” without reference to consciousness. There exists many systems that only pay attention to an input if its attention is pulled to it. These feedback and control mechanisms are important and useful but need not involve consciousness.
“These feedback and control mechanisms are important and useful but need not involve consciousness.”
Right, but they could lead to consciousness. I think that’s the point. These mechanisms were the things that evolved, our subjective experience is the experience of moving from one item of attention that has breached this threshold to the next.
Anyway, I’m really out of my depth here, I just thought it was an interesting way of thinking about it.
Maybe they could but I see no logical connection at all. Maybe they could also lead to magic but you would have to supply an argument for that as well.
Sorry if I offended. FWIW I rarely comment here.
“I think consciousness has to do with our brain’s ability to hold attention to something. The senses are sensing all the time but you don’t notice the colour of an object until your attention is pulled to it.”
No, that is not correct.
There are experiments (eg by Christof Koch) in which pictures were shown in such a short period of time that the probands could not see them – but their unconscious has seen them, as later experiments have proved. But although they have not seen nothing they recognized the “invisible” unseen objects correctly.
Interesting, I’m not sure how that pertains to what I said though. Its possible I’m just missing something.
You wrote:
“The senses are sensing all the time but you don’t notice the colour of an object until your attention is pulled to it.“
Your brain is knowing the colour of an object even in that cases your attention is not pulled to it. Your unconscious mind does know yet your consciousness won’t.
I first heard of ‘spandrel’ at a lecture given by Stephen Gould in Auckland, NZ, in the late eighties. I got the distinct impression that the whole idea of ‘spandrel’ in evolution theory was that it was a place where innovation could escape selection. In his book ‘Evolution by Gene Duplication’ (1970)suggested gene duplication as the way forward to explain novelty in genomes. Is there a link between gene duplication and spandrels? I would love some enlightenment from a modern theorist. I am a retired Bio. teacher!
I think Oakley and Halligan are on to something in questioning the causal role of consciousness. Naturalistic explanations of a phenomenon normally require that all elements playing a role in the explanation be, in principle, observable. In particular, when explaining your behavior, we can appeal to your brain processes as they are observed to control bodily movements, and we can appeal to your intentional states, plausibly construed as being realized by those (potentially observable) processes. However, we don’t and can’t observe your pain, your sensation of red, or any other of your experiences. Your experience only exists for you as an up-and-running cybernetic system; it isn’t the sort of thing that can be observed at all, not even by you. If, therefore, conscious experience is not an observable, we can’t appeal to it in third person explanations of behavior, any more than we can appeal to invisible ghosts, spirits or souls. Experience doesn’t appear in what we might call third person explanatory space: the space inhabited by observables such as brains, bodies and behavior itself.
So why are we conscious? Stay tuned for the foreseeable future.
Tom Clark,
Yes this is excellent. But here is the problem. If consciousness is not observable even by us then how can we discuss consciousness? Isn’t this discussion an observable effect of consciousness?
I don’t think we’re in an observational or perceptual relation to our own experiences. Rather, as conscious beings we *consist* of experiences that we can’t distance ourselves from. Yet we can discuss the having of experiences since we’ve learned that experience mediates our contact with the world. We make the distinction between experience and what is experienced, e.g., how the apple appears to me in experience and the apple itself. So experience doesn’t have to be an observed object for us to be able to speak of it.