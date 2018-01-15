A new hypothesis about consciousness

In my view, there are two big problems of consciousness. The first is mechanical: how does it work? (This is called “The Hard Problem of Consciousness”.) What configurations of neurons create “qualia”, the sensation of conscious experience that includes pain, pleasure, self-awareness, and so on? Many theologians and obtuse academics maintain that we’ll never be able to understand how materialism can explain this, and thus use it to either attack materialism and “scientism”, or to plump for God, the Thing That Can Explain Stuff That Science Hasn’t Yet. I’m pretty confident that we’ll one day understand this, but surely not in my lifetime.

That’s the proximal or mechanical problem. The other is evolutionary: what selective pressures, if any, gave rise to consciousness? It surely evolved one way or another, because I doubt that microbes are conscious, but somewhere on the line between us and our microbial ancestors, animals became conscious. (I’m pretty sure that humans aren’t the only conscious animals!)

Now it’s not clear that there was natural selection for consciousness itself, for it may simply be a spandrel—a byproduct of other aspects of brain evolution and activity.

That is in fact the idea of David Oakley and Peter Halligan, professors of psychology and neuropsychology respectively, as outlined in their essay at The Conversation, “What if consciousness is not what drives the human mind?” Here’s a precis of their view; it’s based on a paper that I haven’t yet read (see link at bottom).

Most experts think that consciousness can be divided into two parts: the experience of consciousness (or personal awareness), and the contents of consciousness, which include things such as thoughts, beliefs, sensations, perceptions, intentions, memories and emotions. It’s easy to assume that these contents of consciousness are somehow chosen, caused or controlled by our personal awareness – after all, thoughts don’t exist until until we think them. But in a new research paper in Frontiers of Psychology, we argue that this is a mistake. We suggest that our personal awareness does not create, cause or choose our beliefs, feelings or perceptions. Instead, the contents of consciousness are generated “behind the scenes” by fast, efficient, non-conscious systems in our brains. All this happens without any interference from our personal awareness, which sits passively in the passenger seat while these processes occur. Put simply, we don’t consciously choose our thoughts or our feelings – we become aware of them.

As I interpret their essay (see below), our adapted brain is constantly taking in information in a “stream of unconsciousness”, and processes this information in a way to further our reproduction, of which survival and an ability to get along with our fellow humans are components. Some of this leaks into our awareness as “consciousness”, but we neither choose what leaks out nor use it to adjust our behavior:

. . . this may leave one wondering where our thoughts, emotions and perceptions actually come from. We argue that the contents of consciousness are a subset of the experiences, emotions, thoughts and beliefs that are generated by non-conscious processes within our brains. This subset takes the form of a personal narrative, which is constantly being updated. The personal narrative exists in parallel with our personal awareness, but the latter has no influence over the former. The personal narrative is important because it provides information to be stored in your autobiographical memory (the story you tell yourself, about yourself), and gives human beings a way of communicating the things we have perceived and experienced to others. This, in turn, allows us to generate survival strategies; for example, by learning to predict other people’s behaviour. Interpersonal skills like this underpin the development of social and cultural structures, which have promoted the survival of human kind for millennia.

Thus the reception, processing, and acting upon information are the results of natural selection, but consciousness itself is not. As the authors argue, it “does not confer any particular advantage.” At the end they get into issues of free will and responsibility, arguing that these are social constructions (yet also “embedded in the workings of our nonconscious brain”!) that have “a powerful purpose in society” and a “deep impact on the way we understand ourselves.” I’d argue that this is confusing (perhaps it’s explained more clearly in their paper), and even though these concepts may affect how “we understand ourselves”, they are illusions: in the authors’ view, they are not what we think they are.

So much for that. What intrigues me more is their idea that our consciousness is a spandrel, with the real adaptive work going on independent of our awareness. (We know this is true for some things, like our ability to drive from one place to another on cerebral autopilot.) If that’s the case, why the leakage? Is it really a byproduct of deep and unconscious stirrings in our brain—something that’s simply unavoidable given our wiring? Why aren’t we just zombies, with our brain doing everything without the need for consciousness? I doubt that, given our ignorance of how the brain works, Oakley and Halligan have an explanation for this, but their hypothesis is surely intriguing to ponder. It’s sort of the biological equivalent of quantum mechanics: something that’s deeply weird.

I’ve put their paper and the link below; by all means weigh in below if you’ve read it.

Oakley, D. A. and P. W. Halligan. 2017. Chasing the rainbow: the non-conscious nature of being. Front. Psychol., volume 814 November 2017 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2017.01924