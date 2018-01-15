A free course on Effective Altruism, taught by Peter Singer

Coursera is offering a free course in “Effective Altruism“—taught by the famous (and controversial) philosopher Peter Singer—starts on January 22. Here’s the summary:

About this course: Effective altruism is built on the simple but unsettling idea that living a fully ethical life involves doing the most good one can. In this course you will examine this idea’s philosophical underpinnings; meet remarkable people who have restructured their lives in accordance with it; and think about how effective altruism can be put into practice in your own life.

It’s supposed to involve 10-15 hours of videos and assignments, and lasts nine weeks. You can see the syllabus and enroll (click blue button) here.

The 49 reviews give it 4.5 stars out of 5. I’d take it myself but I have lots of commitments now, but if I had a bit more time I’d sign up. Again, it’s free, and you can sign up via Facebook or simply giving your email and creating a password.

h/t: Winnie