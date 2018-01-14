Young Jerry

I am running low on readers’ wildlife and so am conserving pictures. PLEASE send in your good wildlife photos—pronto. If you’ve sent some already, never fear, as I think I have them all. It’s simply that the tank is running low, and I don’t want to run out of pictures.
Today, then, I’ll feature pictures of yours truly as a child, probably four to six years old. These were taken in the early to mid 1950s—before most of you were born. I don’t have many of these, but yesterday got a surprise email from a playmate I had when I was living in Indianapolis at that age. He’s in his 70s now, and I haven’t heard from him in over six decades. He also sent some photographs that he found in a box stashed a closet at his parents’ old house. Some of them included me, my sister, and my mom, and I’ll put them up them here in lieu of wildlife. The quality is low as they’re scans of old photos, but the rarity of images of Professor Ceiling Cat in statu nascendi makes up for it:
My sister Susan and I. She is 2.5 years younger, and we weren’t usually this friendly!:
My mother and I. I was a dapper young fellow, and Mom was wearing clothes fashionable about 60 years ago:
Mom, Susan, and I. As I recall, this is the passport photo that we had when we moved to Greece in 1955 or so:
A birthday party with my friends. I have suspenders and a bow tie, two items I’d never wear now:
Beefcake photo with my friends; I’m at left. That’s our neighborhood: 1950s ranch houses. There were no photos of my Dad, but he was an army officer working for the Finance Corps (what do you expect? He was Jewish) at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis.
Lovely snaps. Your young mother was a good looking woman, you must take after your father.
These photos remind me of all the fashion changes since my youth (born in ’56). I remember women wearing gloves as part of their everyday outdoor attire. I have no idea what that was about, or what the rules were for when one should or shouldn’t.
What a nice surprise for you to get these pictures from when you were a child. The last one is especially adorable. You and the neighbourhood kids posing for the camera in all your childhood, 50’s era innocence.
Ah, this is a period movie. I like the way you have the appropriate cars in the picture.
Great shots. I love old pictures. They really take you back. I feel fortunate that I have pictures dating back to around 1900 and an heirloom clock that connects me to my roots.
My dad and mom were born in ’46, ’47 respectively and these remind me immensely of their childhood photos.
I love this post. We are, or nearly are, the same age. Your family is lovely. You look so much like your little self.