Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

G’day, mates: it’s January 14, 2018, and still wicked cold in Chicago. At this moment—about 4:30 a.m.—the temperature outside is 10° F (-12° C), and the high today will reach only 22° F (-6° C). In fact, according to the Washington Post, Chicago is now getting ice formations usually seen only in Antarctica or the Baltic Sea: “pancake ice” that requires extreme cold and high winds to form. Here it is:
It’s National Hot Pastrami Day, and my mind drifts back to overstuffed sandwiches at Katz’s, The Second Avenue Deli, and the Carnegie Deli, all in New York. There’s nothing comparable in Chicago (Manny’s gives it a game try). It’s also the medieval Christian holiday Feast of the Ass.
Not much happened on this day in history, as per my theory that events are scarce when it’s cold. On this day in 1539, Spain annexed Cuba, and if you put the last digit in second place, on this day in 1953 Tito was inaugurated as the first President of Yugoslavia. On January 14, 1967, the Human Be-In took place in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park: the official beginning of the Summer of Love. It was at the Be-In that Timothy Leary came out with his famous mantra: Also “turn on, tune in, drop out“. Here’s a poster:
Allen Ginsburg at the event:
Finally, it was on this day in 1973 that Elvis Presley’s concert Aloha from Hawaii was broadcast live via satellite, and became (and still is) the most watched television broadcast by a single entertainer.
Notables born on this day include Mark Antony (83 BC), Benedict Arnold (1741), Maria Theresa of Austria (1767), Albert Schweitzer (1875), John Dos Passos (1896), Andy Rooney (1919), photographer Garry Winogrand (1928), Faye Dunaway (1941), Maureen Dowd (1952), and Slick Rick (1965, whose gig was missed by Amy Winehouse).
Winogrand, like Robert Frank and Henri Cartier-Bresson, was a great street photographer; here’s one of his images:
Those who died on this day include Edmond Halley (1742; yes, the comet), George Berkeley (1753), Lewis Carroll (1898), Humphrey Bogart (1957), Anaïs Nin (1977), Kurt Gödel (1978), Ray Kroc (1984), Donna Reed (1986), and Ricardo Montalbán (2009, famed for selling cars with Corinthian leather seats).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has purloined some nonkosher ham!
A: Was it you who ate the ham from my sandwich?Hili: I can’t remember.
Ja: Czy to ty zjadłaś szynkę z mojej kanapki?
Hili: Nie przypominam sobie.
And Leon, still waiting to move into his new home (it’ll be a while), remains infused with Christmas cheer:
Leon: I’m still purring in the Christmas spirit.
Some tweets. From Matthew: a really stunning spider mimicking a dead leaf:
From Grania: a bird visits a weather forecast.
From reader Barry, a traffic jam I wouldn’t mind being stuck in:
From Heather Hastie, a cat with hiccups:
. . . as well as a pissed-off cat:
. . . and a cacheing squirrel:
