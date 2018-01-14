Officials of several San Antonio colleges: Hate speech is not free speech

There are 23 institutions in the Higher Education Council of San Antonio (Texas), and last month 13 officials in that system, including 11 college presidents as well as the Mayor of San Antonio, signed a bizarre statement that appears on the HECSA website. Here it is in its entirety:
Hate Speech Is Not Free Speech
American colleges and universities have always embraced diverse points of view, leading to a multitude of new discoveries and cultural understanding. Higher education is a phenomenal place for minds to be challenged, to inquire, explore, discover and question the status quo.
But from time to time, American colleges and universities are subject to witness hate speech or activity that is disguised as free speech. Such has been the case in recent weeks at several colleges and universities in San Antonio and throughout Texas.
As members of the Higher Education Council of San Antonio (HECSA), we – the presidents of colleges and universities throughout this community and supporters – feel that it is important for us to speak out and make a distinction between diversity of thought and disingenuous misrepresentation of free speech. We further attest that hate speech has no place at our colleges and universities. Inappropriate messages, banners and flyers that are meant to provoke, spread hate, or create animosity and hostility, are not welcome or accepted.
Teaching, research, and critical thinking are the founding pillars of higher education. Each and every day, we witness incredible learning opportunities for our students, faculty, staff and community members.
San Antonio’s colleges and universities are stronger and more diverse than ever before. During the upcoming tricentennial, there are many events, activities and symposiums being planned at our colleges to honor the city’s multicultural heritage, as well as current and future residents. San Antonio colleges and universities have played an enormous part in the city’s history. We are proud to have been a part of this great accomplishment and will further ensure that it continues to be our focus in the next 300 years.
Please join us in celebrating the power of higher education in the lives of San Antonio residents!
This is the usual “we love free speech, but. . . ” statement, and has a lot of problems. First, it doesn’t define “hate speech”. Is speech that hates on Nazis, Trump, or Israel “hate speech”? After all, that kind of speech is indeed meant to “provoke, spread hate, and create animosity and hostility”!
Instead, it just says that hate speech is “disingenuous misrepresentation of free speech” rather than “diversity of thought.” But what is the difference? Is the “diversity of thought” that questions affirmative action, unlimited immigration, or the DACA program considered “hate speech”?
Finally, the statement, signed by the mayor of a big U.S. city, fails to recognize that “hate speech” IS free speech, for U.S. courts have recognized this as the going interpretation of the First Amendment. What the signatories are saying—and some of the HECSA colleges are public, and so must abide by the Constitution—is this: “Screw the Constitution. We’re gonna prohibit speech that is legal but that we don’t like.”
Shame on these officials, and shame on the mayor, for signing such a nebulous and Constitution-flouting document.
It is just a continuation of the screw the constitution practice. We do not give a damn what the constitution really says particularly that first amendment as well as the second. The FFRF spends most of it’s working day on attempting to uphold other parts of the first amendment and for the most part, no body cares. I do not hear liberals marching in the streets against the far right concerning the incursions of religion so why not go ahead and kill the whole thing including speech. Let’s just help Trump and is followers in dumping the whole thing.
There is a new movie out called the Post, mostly about the first amendment, concerning speech. I would bet that many people who even see the moving do not get it. I guarantee Trump does not get it and neither do these schools.
Start with a fragrantly perfumed foundation paragraph, then two paragraphs carrying your controversial message which you know could never stand up well by itself, then coat the whole thing with three more sweet-sounding and uncontroversial paragraphs, sort of like dipping unsavory food in thick batter and deep-frying it to disguise the taste.
Sad.
What an appallingly written statement! (The San Antonio one, not PCC-E’s post, for avoidance of doubt!)
“Inappropriate messages, banners and flyers that are meant to provoke, spread hate, or create animosity and hostility, are not welcome or accepted.”
OK, so messages that are meant to provoke are not welcome or accepted. Provoke what? As worded, that means one may not provoke *anything*!
Provoke: “stimulate or give rise to (a reaction or emotion, typically a strong or unwelcome one) in someone.”
So one may not say *anything* that might gives rise to *any* strong reaction or emotion!
And that’s why San Antonio is not called the Athens of America.
Hear Hear!!