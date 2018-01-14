“Authoritarian Leftism is an impossible project”: Nick Cohen on censorship

Nick Cohen’s new piece in the Guardian, “Censorship wins no arguments and just helps the right“, makes the same point that Steve Pinker did in his remarks at the Spiked discussion at Harvard: by deeming some subjects taboo to discuss, or dismissing them as unworthy of discussion, the Left drives people rightwards. While this claim has been dismissed by some, you’ll hear from the full Spiked discussion (worth watching!) that it’s true to at least some extent. Some examples: the attempt to censor or deplatform people (since 2010 mostly from the Left) on college campuses, the attempt to dismiss and demonize people without engaging them by using epithets like “alt-right” and Nazis, the curt dismissal of arguments about group differences as reflecting either “evolutionary psychology” (a supposedly discredited discipline) or “sexism”, and so on.

I’ve argued before that such censorship does the Left no good because it renders us unable to even hear the best arguments of our opponents, which in turn makes us unable to ponder and answer them, and because it constitutes a slippery slope. As Hitchens often asked, “Who has the right to decide what speech is unacceptable?”

Further, free speech is a historical tenet of Leftist politics, and it’s unseemly to abandon it now, especially if it makes us look censorious and intolerant—which, indeed, many Leftists are. If anyone thinks that censorship is effective in promulgating your own views, just remember the Streisand Effect. Or look at college students’ failure to give answers when faced with the arguments of more articulate conservatives like Ben Shapiro. Like the students confronting Bret Weinstein at Evergreen State, they’re often reduced to babbling, screaming, or thuggery.

Cohen uses two examples to demonstrate the ineffectual nature of Leftist censorship. The first is Richard Branson’s refusal to sell the Daily Mail on his Virgin Trains because the paper is “not compatible with the VT brand and our beliefs”, and the PinkerGate episode itself. A few quotes:

You don’t argue to convert your opponents. You argue to persuade the undecided audience watching on in silence, as it judges which side is worthy of support. I doubt that waverers nod their heads in approval when universities, of all places, do not allow speakers to appear on platforms, or when the state capitalists of Virgin Rail refuse to stock the Daily Mail. Look at them, and maybe look at yourself too. It’s not a compelling sight. For all their bombast, censors give every appearance of being dictatorial neurotics, who are so frightened of their opponents that they cannot find the strength to take them on in the open. I can’t imagine many saying, “I’ll side with the people who tell me what I can and can’t think.” I find it equally hard to picture readers turning away from the Mail because Sir Richard Branson and “alternative” comedians who haven’t had an alternative thought since Blair’s second term tell them to. “Liberals” still do not understand that when they censor they are falling into their enemy’s trap. The alt-right is as much a satirical as a political movement: more South Park than The West Wing. It is at its happiest trolling liberal culture rather than governing, which is why Brexit and the Trump administration are so shambolic. The alt-right wants to and needs to provoke liberals into showing they are repressive, so it cast itself in the role of transgressive rebel. Why play the part it has allotted you?

Indeed. Cohen’s second example even cites Professor Ceiling Cat (who’s very chuffed, even though the link—”creepy American leftists”—is a bit deceptive):

Pinker said that if only universities had the courage to face awkward facts they could make perfectly good rejoinders against the apparent justifications for racism and anarcho-capitalism. The most successful capitalist societies have strong welfare states rather than unregulated markets, for instance. Most American terrorists are white supremacists. Ethnicity isn’t destiny and the propensity of a group to commit crimes changes over time. Inevitably, creepy American leftists cut his explanation out when they edited a video of his talk to present him as a fascist. They should have thought harder about the failure of US campuses to impose their taboos in a setting where liberals have power. It is a warning that authoritarian liberalism is an impossible project. Let’s try a thought experiment. Even if you were to suppress the rightwing press and rightwing social media, as so many “liberals” appear to want to do, you would not ban rightwing ideas, merely win them more converts by investing them with a dissident glamour. What’s next? Vet candidates for office to make sure they conform to your desires? Stop your opponents voting? The motivation behind much modern censorship is essentially religious: an affirmation of the urge to parade your righteousness. It is an egocentric and frivolous emotion to indulge at a time when the stakes could not be higher, and every opponent of the populist status quo ought to be concentrating on winning converts rather than driving them into the arms of their grateful opponents.

The locus of this authoritarianism is college campuses. While some commenters here have argued that these censorious students will grow up and stop the censorship when they enter the real world, that is proving untrue. Authoritarian Leftism is already infecting the mainstream media, including the New York Times, and these students will simply move into positions of power where they can instantiate the censorship they absorbed in college. It is from the young people on the Left that we hear the famous phrase, “I’m in favor of free speech, but . . . “. It is from the young people on the Left that we hear that “hate speech is not free speech.” It is young people on the Left who object or riot when speakers like Charles Murray, Betsy deVos, James Watson, Chelsea Manning, or even Eugene Volokh are invited to college campuses (all were banned). (Remember, Watson was deplatformed when he wanted to talk about biology and not race.)

If you look at just 2017 on the FIRE “Disinvitation Database” of deplatformed speakers (here and here), you’ll see that of the 28 campus speakers on the list who were deplatformed by an identifiable segment of politics, all but four came from the Left. (Chi-square under equal expectation ≈29, 1 d.f., p < 0.0001). This is a shameful statistic.

Nick Cohen is a national treasure. Sadly, he’s not America’s national treasure, for few Americans even know who he is—or read him. I recommend again his two books What’s Left?: How the Left Lost Its Way and, even more relevant, You Can’t Read this Book: Censorship in an Age of Freedom.

Here’s a video of Cohen on Dave Rubin’s show, and I just know I’ll get excoriated because Rubin is considered “alt-right”: