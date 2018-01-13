Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a chilly Saturday, January 13, 2018. I see on my phone that it’s 8° F (- 13° C) outside, with a predicted high of only 16°F (-9° C), so it’s gonna be a cold one. Nevertheless I must go out, as there are two cases of vino with my name on them waiting at the wine store, including the fruits of a Bordeaux future for which I’ve been waiting a long time. It’s also National Peach Melba Day, a dish invented by Escoffier in Paris in the early 1890s, named after Australia soprano Nellie Melba, and made from peaches, raspberry sauce, and vanilla ice cream. I’ve never had it; have you? Here’s what it looks like:

There’s an animated Google Doodle today in honor of Zhou Youguang, born on January 13, 1906 (died 2017), a Chinese economist and polymath who developed a method for writing Chinese characters in Roman script, a method used by both the Chinese government and the United Nations. Despite his development of this system in the 1950s, the Cultural Revolution forced him work in a rice field for two years beginning in 1968.

On this day in 1879, and I’ll quote Wikipedia here, “In Mozart Gardens Brooklyn Ada Anderson completed a great feat of pedestrianism – 2700 quarter miles in 2700 quarter hours, earning her $8000.” That was a lot of dosh in those times, but look up “pedestrianism”. In that particular event, it took Anderson 28 days to complete the 65-mile walk around a track, and she had no more than nine minutes of sleep at a time. Exactly nine years later, the National Geographic Society was established in Washington, D.C., and on January 13, 1898, Émile Zola published his famous article J’accuse…!, laying bare the the lies of the Dreyfus affair. On this day in 1953, Pravda published an article accusing prominent doctors, who were mostly Jewish, of a conspiracy to poison the Soviet leadership. Many doctors were jailed, but, fortunately, none were killed, and they were freed after Stalin’s death on March 5. On this day in 1968, Johnny Cash performed his famous live concert at Folsom State Prison in California. It’s one of the highlights of the excellent movie about Cash, “I Walk the Line”, and the live album of the concert became one of the best selling records of all time. On this day in 1982, Air Florida Flight 90 crashed into the 14th Street Bridge shortly after takeoff from Washington’s National Airport, killing 78 people, including four motorists. Among the dead was someone I knew: Bob Silberglied, a Smithsonian butterfly biologist who I met at Harvard when he was on the staff; he was a terrific guy. Finally, on this day in 1990, Douglas Wilder, the first elected African American governor in the U.S., took office in Virginia.

Those born on January 13 include Salmon P. Chase (1808, he used to appear on America’s largest circulated banknote, the $10,000 bill). Here’s that bill (I’ve never seen one, of course, and it’s no longer legal tender):

That’s not the biggest U. S. banknote ever printed, though, which is this one, used only for government transactions and printed only in 1934-1935:





Others born on January 13 include Horatio Alger, Jr. (1832), Chaim Soutine (1893), Jack London (1905), Paul Feyerabend (1924), geneticist Sydney Brenner (1927 and still with us; Matthew interviewed him in Singapore recently), and Jay McInerney (1955). Here’s a nice Soutine, and I think it’s a cat. Kudos to the reader who finds out whether that’s true:

Notables who expired on this day include Charles the Fat (888), Jan Breughel the Elder (1625), Stephen Foster (1864), Wyatt Earp (1929), and Lyonel Feininger (1956, one of my favorite painters). Here’s a nice Feininger watercolor:

and a classic Feininger (“The Cathedral”, 1920):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is looking for food. I’m told that at this moment she’s on MY couch, curled up with Cyrus, who serves as a very large hot water bottle (cats are exploitative):

Hili: Do you think they could’ve hidden something here? Cyrus: I think you are too suspicious.

From Grania: a polite elephant deposits trash in the proper receptacle:

From Heather Heying, former (and once demonized) biology professor at Evergreen State. Check out the salsa link:

What’s got you down? Shadow banning at twitter? (@Project_Veritas)

Censorship at google? (@JamesADamore)

Salsa accused of constructing masculinity? (@RealPeerReview) Take comfort in nature's beauty: a deep-sea glow-in-the-dark shark with extendable jaws.https://t.co/raE4XBYKnN — Heather E Heying (@HeatherEHeying) January 12, 2018

Matthew sent this tweet, showing how deeply New Zealand wants to save its keas (the world’s only alpine parrot):

To reapply their youthful energy to less potentially dangerous ends, NZTA has set up a “kea gym” by the roadside, with contraptions and puzzles to distract the birds from the road https://t.co/m7RRq8esoV pic.twitter.com/OedJmoKzFO — Atlas Obscura (@atlasobscura) January 12, 2018

This is near Milford Sound, where the birds delight in moving traffic cones: