Today we have a grab-bag of photos by Aussie Tony Eales, whose notes are indented.
Here’s a grab bag of odds and ends to keep the tank topped-up The first is a close-up of a Blowfly—I think from the family Calliphoridae. It’s interesting that there appear to be two distinctive types of compound eyes, the upper rows and the lower rows.
The next is a cute little Cymbacha ocellata Crab Spider (family Thomisidae) building its bell-shaped retreat from a fresh green leaf.
The next is one of my favourite terrestrial orchids, Dipodium variegatum. They have no leaves and are visible only when they put up their flower spikes.
Next is a new spider for me that I saw for the first time only yesterday: Euryopis superba. They are very small (~8mm) and live under eucalyptus bark.
Last, a lacewing larva carrying a pile of parts from its former victims as camouflage. [JAC: This is a new on one me!]
I found myself looking for a orchid mantis in the orchid image.
Re the top picture of a blow fly. I found a pic of a Chrysomya megacephala male eye with upper facets enlarged and a sharp demarcation between upper and lower facets. I can’t link to the pic directly, due to peculiarities of the website where it’s hosted, but you can see it by clicking HERE & THEN THE “SHOW ALL” BUTTON
Very nice! I was totally enjoying that. The especially small subjects are tough for good pictures, and these are done exceptionally well.
Many insects with large compound eyes have different groups of ommatidia. I think (am not sure) that they specialize in things like viewing polarized light versus other varieties of light.
Blow Fly part II… HERE IS Chrysomya rufifacies [ or Hairy Maggot Blow Fly or Hairy Sheep Maggot female & male [but I think it should be the male on the left & the female is on the right!] Notice the differences: The male has the clear demarcation of facets while the female does not have such a clear line. Also the male compound eye pair meet at the top of the head while the female eye pair do not.
I couldn’t find anything as to why the eye facet demarcation in males nor why the sexes have different eye separations. Does anyone know why?
Disregard the male female bit – they are the correct way ’round in the linked pic. I confused the male/female symbols used [ageing is a terrible bloody affair]
Looking more carefully at my linked pic of male & female blow fly compound eyes…
The ommatidia [facets] are larger than ‘normal’ on the top half of the male eye. The ‘normal’ size is as per the female eye & the lower half of the male eye. Nocturnal mosquito species have fewer facets of larger size compared to diurnal mosquito species, but I suppose the reason for the male/female difference can’t be that – perhaps it’s so the males can track the females in flight for mating purposes?
Fantastic pics. Thanks!
Is the orchid shown above parasitic on the roots of some other plant root system? Or is the green stem sufficient for its nutrient needs?
