Caturday felid trifects: Grumpy Jesus Cat, cats vs. parrots, cat helps autistic girls

I now have a comfortable backlog of Caturday felid posts thanks to the kindly readers who send me cat stuff. Today’s trifecta begins with an article from The Dodo showing a cat who, displacing Baby Jesus, has interpolated itself into a nativity scene. The text:
Early last Sunday, on a nippy autumn sidewalk in New York City, photographer Brooke Goldman wasn’t where she wanted to be. Her boyfriend had travel plans that morning, and Goldman made the mistake of offering to walk with him to catch his train. In reality, she wanted to be in bed. But still, she followed through.
“I was pretty out of it,” Goldman told The Dodo. “I was trying to get home as fast as possible to go back to sleep and wasn’t ready for the day at all.”
But in one sleepy stride, suddenly everything changed. As if struck by some saintly vision, Goldman’s eyes landed upon this:
There, a short ways away, a random plump feline sat nestled in the manger of a little nativity scene.
Though he obviously had no qualms about commandeering the spot, or concern about offending its intended occupant, the disgruntled cat did seem to relish in the quiet reverence shown to him by the display’s figurines.
*********
Parrots have a bad habit of annoying cats; here’s a compilation of these disturbances. It’s an excellent cat (and parrot) video, but some of those parrots are brazen!
**********
Watch this lovely five-minute report about how, Thula, a Maine Coon Cat has helped a young autistic girl named Iris. They even take baths and go swimming together!
I knew a self-identifying Wiccan that very much reminds me of the cat in the manger.
Have any of those parrot-cat interactions ended badly? I mean, we know cats can only take so much indignity.
I cannot vouch for the Parakeets, but Cockatoos and African Greys are very intelligent, more so than most cats (I’m sad to admit). I’m sure those encounters did not end ‘badly’ (at least not for the parrots), particularly since most of them -the encounters- appeared rather good-natured.
Nice story about the cat and the girl. I wonder what if the cat in the manger had thought it a litter box.
What happened to the baby Jesus? 😛
He never existed in the first place…..
I don’t know that. I prefer the eating of the gods. again. 😛
This one was pure genius!! All the way through!
Yes! I thought today’s bunch fabulous as well!
Baby Jesus interloper 😂
Yep! Perfick! (Assuming you remember David Jason in Darling Buds of May.)
I’ve never seen it: I only know the line as it appears in a sonnet 😂
Should really have known that’s the bit you’d know. You’re not old enough to have seen the show.
Oh; but, I am old enough!!! 😂
Just better preserved than me then. 🙂
Bahaha! Never!
The little girl Iris Grace Halmshaw produces WATERCOLOURS selling for up to £1,500 – I imagine she is helped along somewhat & I’m not sure she’s drawing inspiration from nature as various videos imply. The painting started at 3yo long before the kitty came on the scene – I’d love to observe her painting process to see what she’s engaging with when engrossed.
The Maine Coon is very interesting – according to this good ARTICLE [sorry it’s the Daily Mail!] Thula as a kitten mimicked the movements/behaviour of the child, that is according to her mum Arabella Carter-Johnson. Do kittens do that?
What are cats for? Well, here we see they are to understudy for gods, keep parrots and such from getting bored, and being best friends with someone who needs one most.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Cats think EVERYTHING is for THEM! 😀
Minor correction to last paragraph: Thula is the cat, Iris is the little girl. Wonderful story, though!
Of course; I got it backwards> Fixed, thanks!