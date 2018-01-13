Caturday felid trifects: Grumpy Jesus Cat, cats vs. parrots, cat helps autistic girls

I now have a comfortable backlog of Caturday felid posts thanks to the kindly readers who send me cat stuff. Today’s trifecta begins with an article from The Dodo showing a cat who, displacing Baby Jesus, has interpolated itself into a nativity scene. The text:

Early last Sunday, on a nippy autumn sidewalk in New York City, photographer Brooke Goldman wasn’t where she wanted to be. Her boyfriend had travel plans that morning, and Goldman made the mistake of offering to walk with him to catch his train. In reality, she wanted to be in bed. But still, she followed through. “I was pretty out of it,” Goldman told The Dodo. “I was trying to get home as fast as possible to go back to sleep and wasn’t ready for the day at all.” But in one sleepy stride, suddenly everything changed. As if struck by some saintly vision, Goldman’s eyes landed upon this:

*********

Parrots have a bad habit of annoying cats; here’s a compilation of these disturbances. It’s an excellent cat (and parrot) video, but some of those parrots are brazen!

**********

Watch this lovely five-minute report about how, Thula, a Maine Coon Cat has helped a young autistic girl named Iris. They even take baths and go swimming together!