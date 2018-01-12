Trump denies making “shithole countries” remark

“I am the least racist person you have ever met. I am the least racist person.” —President Trump

According to CNN, President Trump denies having made the “shithole countries” remark that I mentioned last night. As CNN reports:

President Donald Trump on Friday denied describing certain nations as “shithole countries” during a meeting in which he rejected a bipartisan deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!” Trump tweeted.

The White House, however, did not deny that he said this, and, according to the Washington Post, several people at the meeting reported the same remark. What does this mean? Almost certainly that Trump is a liar. That’s no surprise, of course.

As for those readers who said that the nations to which Trump alluded (including those in Africa and Haiti), and others as well—including India—really are shithole countries, I have no patience with you. There are countries where it’s better or worse for an average resident to live, of course, but Trump was referring not just to social conditions themselves but to the people who live in these lands. I repeat what the Post quoted:

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to countries mentioned by the lawmakers. Trump then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries such as Norway, whose prime minister he met with Wednesday. The president, according to a White House official, also suggested he would be open to more immigrants from Asian countries because he felt that they help the United States economically.

This is a call to stop letting in residents of countries like Haiti and those in Africa, and let in more Norwegians, who, said one wag on Twitter, are “so white that they have to wear moonscreen.” Regardless, no country has a monopoly on deserving immigrants, and to characterize entire countries as unworthy of sending immigrants to the U.S., particularly countries with black residents, is simply racist.