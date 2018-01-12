Trump denies making “shithole countries” remark

“I am the least racist person you have ever met. I am the least racist person.” —President Trump
According to CNN, President Trump denies having made the “shithole countries” remark that I mentioned last night. As CNN reports:
President Donald Trump on Friday denied describing certain nations as “shithole countries” during a meeting in which he rejected a bipartisan deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!” Trump tweeted.
The White House, however, did not deny that he said this, and, according to the Washington Post, several people at the meeting reported the same remark. What does this mean? Almost certainly that Trump is a liar. That’s no surprise, of course.
As for those readers who said that the nations to which Trump alluded (including those in Africa and Haiti), and others as well—including India—really are shithole countries, I have no patience with you. There are countries where it’s better or worse for an average resident to live, of course, but Trump was referring not just to social conditions themselves but to the people who live in these lands. I repeat what the Post quoted:
“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to countries mentioned by the lawmakers.
Trump then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries such as Norway, whose prime minister he met with Wednesday. The president, according to a White House official, also suggested he would be open to more immigrants from Asian countries because he felt that they help the United States economically.
This is a call to stop letting in residents of countries like Haiti and those in Africa, and let in more Norwegians, who, said one wag on Twitter, are “so white that they have to wear moonscreen.” Regardless, no country has a monopoly on deserving immigrants, and to characterize entire countries as unworthy of sending immigrants to the U.S., particularly countries with black residents, is simply racist.
“Almost certainly Trump is a liar.”
I think you’re being a bit too careful there. Trump is certainly a liar. He lies many times a day. Many definitions of “lie” don’t require us to know his intent.
The alternative is, if anything, worse. If he’s not a liar then he’s terrifyingly delusional.
Or suffering from dementia. But why not all three?
Oh I think there’s a generous helping of all three.
To give him the benefit of the doubt about lying is something too much of the media does, saying they can’t read his mind to know his intent.
By that definition only characters in fiction whose inner thoughts we hear can ever be said to have lied. An actual human who says “that thing I said was a lie” could be lying about that, after all.
According to the running tab maintained by The Washington Post, Donald Trump has told 2001 demonstrable lies during his 357 days in office (although, given Trump’s unslakable thirst for deceit, that number well could have risen in just the time it takes to post this link).
2001-A Specious Odyssey
Now shoing with Planet of the Japes
Very good!
The base was all excited and now here he goes demonstrating his spine of jelly and making them angry again.
If Trump’s playing Nth dimension chess that just makes him an Nth dimensional crapping pigeon.
Senator Durbin, who was present at the meeting, confirmed that Trump referred to “shithole countries” multiple times. He’s a lying racist, but we already knew that.
It’s a bit of a gift this time though because Trumpists have been defending his remarks and now dear leader’s backed away and left them high and dry.
A lot of people are loyal to Trump, but Trump is not loyal to them.
For most Americans, their ancestors left “shithole” countries. That is why they left. Many Norwegiana left for America around the turn of the 20th century in search of a better life. These days, Norwegians are quite happy where they are. Even with their long, cold, dark winters.
https://quartzy.qz.com/1172760/how-to-stay-cheerful-in-winter-in-tromso-norway-its-all-about-mindset/
I am looking forward to the day when Haitians do not want to leave their country because their lives are so much better.
Would that those Norwegians had left the lutefisk behind! 🙂
Despite what Trump apologists are saying, Trump stating these are shithole countries is not the biggest problem. What he said was that BECAUSE they are shithole countries, no one from them is worthy to be a US immigrant. Otoh, ALL people from non-shithole Norway are good. THAT is a load of shit, AND clearly racist.
Trump’s verbal diarrhoea has got him in trouble again, and the fu€k₩it is too ignorant to even understand what went wrong.
Though perhaps I judge him too harshly. We know he can be nuanced in his thinking – he did note that some of the white supremacists marching in Charlottesville were, “Very fine people.” (Sarcasm alert.)
If you read the original story carefully it does NOT quote anyone who was present at the meeting. It quotes people who allegedly had knowledge of it. This opens the possibility for error and confusion. Ever play ‘telephone’? It is logically possible that ‘shithole’ is a characterization of what Trump said, not a quote.
But there were several people who were there. They might have felt bound to confidentiality in public before, but after Trump has explicitly said this I think they need to speak up. Then we can dispense with guesses.
If they don’t comment I think a natural inference is that they accept the president’s version, as he is so far the only attendee who has commented.
Here are the congress critters who were present.
Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, and Richard J. Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, Representative Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California and the majority leader; Senator David Perdue, Republican of Georgia; Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas; and Representative Robert W. Goodlatte, Republican of Virginia.
Durbin has confirmed on MSNBC, so there we go.
Indeed. From The Hill:
“You’ve seen the comments in the press,” Durbin said. “I’ve not seen one of them that’s inaccurate. To no surprise, the president started tweeting this morning, denying that he used those words. It is not true. He said these hate-filled things, and he said them repeatedly.”
This seems clear enough to me, but I have seen an intelligent doubt raised:
“That’s a little cagey, dependent on what he’s actually “seen” and what it means to say it’s “inaccurate.”
Please, reporters, if you are not doing this already, confront Durbin with the quote that has been in the press, and ask him: Did Trump say those specific words, verbatim? Can you confirm that is a verbatim quote?”
I think that’s worth doing, and not just Durbin of course. Ask the others, explicitly.
Personally I think the furor over ‘shithole’ is overblown, but now we have Trump explicitly denying he used the word, so it’s a question of proving (or disproving) a direct lie. Proving a direct, barefaced lie (as I assume for the moment this was) is worth doing. “I did not have ‘shithole’ with that woman.”
I don’t see what difference it really makes any more. Both sides are so entrenched. People like me are no longer in the slightest bit surprised by any of the shit he comes out with, while his supporters will defend him regardless of what he says. We had the unedifying spectacle of them doing just that on a WEIT post yesterday, basically saying ‘these countries are shitholes, he’s just being honest’. If he came to the next press conference holding Stephen Miller’s hand and wearing a bib, and it turned out his staff have to act out the morning briefing using finger puppets, Fox News would still defend him.
Really, whether or not to support Trump is about as easy an ethical decision as the western political world has offered up in living memory, and the kind of bottom-feeders who are still banging the drum for him, even doubling down on the absolute lowest-of-the-low stuff he comes out with, people who are actually applauding the American president for calling countries he almost certainly knows nothing about ‘shitholes’…all I can say is these people are failing a very straightforward and easy test of decency.
I would be genuinely interested to know from his defenders if there are ANY standards of decency that the man could, in principle, fail? What could he say? What could he do? Is there a bar below which your support for him would disappear? Or is any behaviour okay so long as he keeps pushing the ‘right’ political buttons?
Wants to block immigration from countries that are populated by mostly dark skinned people.
Wants to encourage immigration from countries that suffer from moonburn epidemics.
Partial to Asians because they’re smart and help the economy.
Where have I heard these attitudes before, besides from my drunk Uncle?
Norway handily beats the USA in virtually every social and per capita economic metric. Why would a Norwegian want to emigrate to America?
To volunteer in some development project?
When Asswipe in the White House was scrounging for votes in Florida during the campaign, he went to Little Haiti and told the crowd that, whether they voted for him or not, he would be the Haitian people’s “champion”:
Wrong link. Trump’s Little Haiti speech is in this clip.
Arghh. this clip.
Give him long enough on this earth and he’ll eventually have lied about everything and everyone in existence.
Yes, Trump is mendacity’s answer to the infinite monkey theorem.
Can’t wait to see what Sarah Sanders tells us later today!
Why is he so ardently pro-White? His fake tan certainly renders him non-White…
Ironically, in Roald Dahl’s original Charlie And The Chocolate Factory the Oompa-Loompas were from Africa. This is the truth about his ancestry that Trump has always tried to cover up.
Every time he opens his mouth I see the Mad Hatter from the Disney cartoon version of “Alice in Wonderland”
The Mad Hatter was suffering from mercury poisoning, a well-known illness among hat-makers in the 19th century when mercury compounds were used to treat the felt that went into some hats.
Trump has no such excuse. He’s just a bigot.
Don’t be so sure. We don’t know exactly what he puts on his skin to achieve a color not found in nature.
I suspect that as far as Mr Trump is concerned this is yesterdays news.
People need to get used to the fact that he is playing the media, just as his supporters elected him to and at every opportunity.
There are elections due this year, so things will get worse so he will not care what his detractors think unless people get out and vote solidly against what he stands for.
But then again they had the chance at the last election and blew it.
If Mr Trump is supposed to represent a 1/3 hardcore section of the electorate.
Then it is reasonable to assume the anti Trump hardcore could be another 1/3 The remaining 1/3 are almost certainly apathetic. The way Trump is being attacked may be the reason they will either not vote or not vote against him whilst he is coming across as the common man and underdog.
It seems to me from the other side of the pond that anti Trumps are spending their precious ammunition at a phenomenal rate and may run out (or worse) be of any real significance well before it can properly be used to unseat him.
The NYTs has keep track of the lies told by this president and it is over 2000 since he took office. You can look it up. Not here to do it for you.
Last night on MSNBC they ran a video of him talking about the televised meeting they had just had the day before in the white house with dozens from congress there to talk about DECA and other issues. He was a joke during this meeting and simply was okay with whoever the last speaker was and what they said. No comprehension of the issues. Then the very next day he said the whole world was praising him for the meeting and said it was the best meeting ever. This guy is certifiable. He is nuts. He does not live in reality. He lies at least 5 times every day just to stay in shape.
kept track….sorry about that.
I saw the headline in the text bar on CNN last night. It’s like *slow face palm* while you close your eyes in disbelief and wonder how much worse can this get. It’s disappointing that he doesn’t have any integrity or respectability. We already knew this but as it continues each day, the contrast between the excitement I had on the morning of November 8, 2016 and the patience I practice now with this is not as much stark and defined as it is a fluid motion of souring hope.
Africa is not a country. It is a continent that contains 54 countries.
Yes, I know that and have corrected it.
My belief is that this presidency is being borne aloft on spite. I don’t think economic concerns, or immigration, or any political issues at all, are behind the 30-35% support he still receives – I think what is still buoying his support is the vicarious thrill they get from seeing the world of the ‘liberal elites’ thrown into turmoil by his every word. It’s the sensation of ‘winning’, which they measure by the amount of pain that is being inflicted upon those members of society with whom Trump supporters have nothing in common. The same thing was the case in my country in the run up to Brexit – I knew a fair few Leave voters, and none of them mentioned political issues when they were talking about why they were going to vote. One text my mum got from a Leave-voting friend simply read ‘let’s stick it up those bastards in Brussels’.
It’s a zero-sum thing. For Trump-supporters to be happy, Trump-opponents; ie. liberals, elites, the media, Hollywood celebs, etc.; have to be UNhappy. And as long as that continues, they will support him, because that’s what they voted for, more so than anything else. OTOH, if a time comes when we just grow completely inured to his endless bullshit and outrageous antics, and we no longer even react to it, I believe his support will begin to ebb away.
I am not sure how we determine when a large group of idiot, follow me boys, political circus turns on the dear leader. No one is holding a knife to their throat or taking away their stupid gene. I suspect, based on what we are seeing that the support is melting away and we will see the result in early November. Republicans in congress are throwing in the towel in the house and senate and things are looking up.
/ borne aloft on spite. /
Well said.
In a sense, Trump’s presidency is the last gasp
+1. I think that if the media just ignored him, he would blow-up. He craves and needs attention to survive. If you read the comments section on some of these articles, you are quite correct about his fans relishing in upsetting liberals. Bannon strategy as well.
I don’t disagree that this is an accurate description of his base, but I don’t think they account for the full 30%.
The more stupid things he says and does the more people are finally going to come to grips with the sunk costs fallacy, but it has diminishing returns. I think we’ll see approval ratings in the mid-20s before he’s gone, though.
Those who defend Trump’s viewpoint, if not his language, are in the United States, at least, saying nothing new. Nativism has always been present in American society since the founding of the Republic. One needs only to learn about the Alien and Sedition Acts, passed under the auspice of the second president, John Adams. During the nineteenth century, political movements arose that tried to stop Catholic immigration. In the early 1850s the anti-immigration American Party (known as the Know Nothings) briefly gained political prominence. It took the slavery issue to end their existence. By the end of the 19th century, anti-Eastern European immigration movements gained momentum. This movement culminated in political victory with the passage of the Immigration Act of 1924 that Wikipedia notes: “The law was primarily aimed at further restricting immigration of Southern Europeans and Eastern Europeans, especially Italians, Slavs and Eastern European Jews. In addition, it severely restricted the immigration of Africans and banned the immigration of Arabs and Asians.” In the United States in the latter part of the 20th century, the nation took a somewhat more enlightened view toward immigration as the bigots directed their energies to thwart the efforts of African-Americans for civil rights. Now, anti-immigration efforts have once again bubbled to the surface of American and world politics.
One characteristic of xenophobes is fear of the “other.” They find it impossible to believe that people of different cultures (race is often a proxy for this) can assimilate into the larger society. The white South of pre-Civil War America used this argument to justify the continuance of slavery. Assimilation of people of different cultures in the United States has proven markedly successful, although sometimes it takes a generation or two. Xenophobes cannot accept this fact. I think the psychological element comes into play in that they measure their self-worth by how much they view themselves as superior to what they perceive as inferior races or cultures or religions (as in the case of opposition to Irish-Catholic immigration in the 19th century). Mired in bigotry and ignorance, the current crop will support Trump because he appeals to their worst instincts. There will always be a xenophobic element in this country (and probably most throughout the world), like a virus, spreading its harm throughout the body politic. And like those viruses that lurk in the body, but are suppressed by the immune system, so must society act against xenophobia.
Excellent summary. The racist elements in this country have come front and center with the election of this person. Changing people and minds is not really possible, it just has to be made very painful for them to come to the surface.
This platform sucks.
As I was saying, last gasp of manifest destiny borne of religious groanings for the good ol’ days.
Trump has also denied that the voice on the “Hollywood Access” hot-mic tape bragging about non-consensual pussy-grabbing is his.
So there’s that, too, to consider in weighing his denial.
He can do this because of his campaign for ‘fake news’. He doesn’t need to say anything more than ‘It isn’t true’ and his base will buy it.
As an immigrant from Uganda, I’m looking for a way to say “Africa is not a country” without coming across as triggered…because I’m not…no, really… 🙂
That was just a mistake on my part, and I’ve fixed it. Sorry if I’ve triggered you!
A Narcissist’s Prayer
That didn’t happen.
And if it did, it wasn’t that bad.
And if it was, that’s not a big deal.
And if it is, that’s not my fault.
And if it was, I didn’t mean it.
And if I did…
You deserved it.
Each time I hear Trump deny things he said, this poem comes to mind. I’m not drive-by diagnosing the guy, but he certainly has some traits.