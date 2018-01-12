One of our winter quests was to see a snowy owl [Bubo scandiacus]. “In some years, some North American Snowy Owls remain on their breeding grounds year-round, while others migrate in winter to southern Canada and the northern half of the contiguous United States. In the northern plains, New York, and New England, Snowy Owls occur regularly in winter. Elsewhere, such as in the Pacific Northwest, the Midwest, and eastern Canada, Snowy Owls are irruptive, appearing only in some winters but not in others.” (Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology)

There was an irruption this year; large numbers of snowy owls migrated much farther south than they normally do in winter. One was recently sighted in Oklahoma.

There have been many sightings in Illinois, but every time we tried to see an owl in Central Illinois, we were unsuccessful. The Lake Michigan lakefronts (both east and west sides) have been hotspots recently, so we headed to Milwaukee. We checked out several hotspots, and found no owls, but then spotted this beauty as we were driving north on Lake Drive, just south of the water treatment plant. It was on an ice-covered rock about 50 feet offshore. The light was good : so good that the owl only opened its eyes about halfway. Quite a crowd after a while.