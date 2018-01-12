We have two contributors today, each sending photos of a cool animal. First up is reader Karen Bartelt, whose notes are indented:
One of our winter quests was to see a snowy owl [Bubo scandiacus]. “In some years, some North American Snowy Owls remain on their breeding grounds year-round, while others migrate in winter to southern Canada and the northern half of the contiguous United States. In the northern plains, New York, and New England, Snowy Owls occur regularly in winter. Elsewhere, such as in the Pacific Northwest, the Midwest, and eastern Canada, Snowy Owls are irruptive, appearing only in some winters but not in others.” (Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology)
There was an irruption this year; large numbers of snowy owls migrated much farther south than they normally do in winter. One was recently sighted in Oklahoma.
There have been many sightings in Illinois, but every time we tried to see an owl in Central Illinois, we were unsuccessful. The Lake Michigan lakefronts (both east and west sides) have been hotspots recently, so we headed to Milwaukee. We checked out several hotspots, and found no owls, but then spotted this beauty as we were driving north on Lake Drive, just south of the water treatment plant. It was on an ice-covered rock about 50 feet offshore. The light was good : so good that the owl only opened its eyes about halfway. Quite a crowd after a while.
Just when you think you have made your bird feeders squirrel-proof, they send in the flying monkeys! This morning we had a flying squirrel (Glaucomys sabrinus) on our bird feeder (in suburban St. Paul-Minneapolis!). My son, Jamie, 13, got some excellent photos. He uses a Canon PowerShot SX530 “super zoom” camera. In the close-up, one version has the original red-eye and the other has the red-eye corrected in SW.
The interesting thing was: The squirrel absolutely froze when my son turned on the deck lights (this was 1-2 hours before sunrise). I was able to get within a meter of it and my son was able to take photos from that sort of range. It must be similar to the freezing behavior of rabbits. The squirrel is also very small: Significantly smaller than the little red squirrels around here (Tamiasciurus hudsonicus). The other interesting feature was the distinctly flattened tail.
After he shut off the lights, it was gone a short while later.
An Irruption of Owls would be a great name for a rock band.
Curiously, this is only the second example I have ever seen of the word “irruption” (or its derivatives) in print. The other is the “Galactic Milieu” series of sci-fi novels by Julian May. Ms Bartelt and Ms May have the best words!
Wonderful! Two species that I would drive far to see. I like the word ‘irruption’, and would be happy to use it one day.
Great pictures of the flying sqrrl too. Let’s call them honorary birds and let ’em have their bird food. They are special.
Love the squirrel photos, Jamie! Especially the uncorrected red-eye version.
I had no idea there were flying squirrels in Nova Scotia until the cat brought one in-unfortunately dead. I was kind of confused at first-too small for a squirrel and almost more like a chipmonk
Flying squirrels adapt marvelously to captivity. I had one early in my grad student years – he came down the chimney in the bedroom of the place where I was living at the time. Went to release him and a c*t walked past the door. Figuring that was the reason he came down the chimney, I kept him for the night. That turned into another day and before long he was named Geronimo…
That was in Richmond VA, where their minor league baseball team has, since 2009, been the Richmond Flying Squirrels.