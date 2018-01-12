The magnificent obsession: man takes over a decade to design and build a Boeing 777 model out of paper

Yes, it’s made entirely out of paper: manila folders.
The YouTube notes:
Over the last decade, designer Luca Iaconi-Stewart has been building an incredibly detailed model of a Boeing 777, right down to the tiny seats and moving landing gear, using only paper folders and glue.
As a former airplane design engineer, I say: That’s so cool.
But (I can’t help it!): Did he put in the steering mechanism on the main landing gear?
Just kidding! 🙂 (Not about the MLG steering mechanism though, they have those on the 777: The scrubbing torsion is just too high otherwise with three axles — as the A-380 designers found out the hard way.)
What is “scrubbing torsion”?
That’s what occurs when the plane is not oriented precisely with it’s direction of travel as it touches down, which is very often the case. This occurs when winds are not aligned with the runway. When this happens the tires are subjected to lateral forces because they are not pointing in the same directon the plane is actually moving, which results in twisting, or torsion, in the landing gear struts. The plane quickly becomes oriented with its direction of travel when it touches down, with much screeching tires and smoke, unless the landing gear break.
The problem can be serious enough for heavy planes that they make the rear landing gear steerable so that they can be oriented off the center-line of the airplane and point in the direction of travel in order to reduce torsion in the landing gear struts.
I may not be exactly correct on this but the steering is with the noise wheel. The main gear which are three axles in tandem need to allow for a small movement left and right as the airplane turns on the ground to avoid scrubbing rubber, which would happen if they were ridged. However it would also be useful/required as you point out in a cross wind landing. The movement left or right would be controlled by the rudder pedals.
That’s two different descriptions of the ‘scrubbing’ effect.
For three axles in a row – in a crosswind landing all three axles would want to rotate by the same amount in the same direction to avoid yanking the plane ‘sideways’ against the wind.
When turning tightly (with the nosewheel steering) the front and rear axles would want to rotate in opposite directions so that the three wheels in a row would follow the curve. Multi-axle trucks or trailers often incorporate this sort of mechanism.
I’m not sure which (if either) the 777 has.
There are lots of YouTube videos of these large passenger jets in cross wing landings. They are hard to watch for me as a pilot of a single engine recreational plane. We want to dip the upwind wing and proved opposite rudder to prevent the cross wind from tipping the plane over and keeping it relatively aligned with the center line. It’s tricky though since you don’t usually have a strong sense of alignment while looking over the nose. One can only keep trying to get it right and hopefully improve.
I love obsessive creative people.
Very cool. My kids would take less than 10 minutes to completely destroy it.
It reminds me of what captured British sailors did in French prisons during the Napoleonic Wars: They built large exact replicas of their ships from memory using only discarded chicken bones. Recently they inserted laproscopes into the interior of one of the ships and found that the interiors were exact even though the sailors must have believed no one would ever see the interiors.
Very exquisite…a man after my own heart.
Was it you Mark that some year ago had some photos of your models / dioramas posted by Jerry here on WEIT?
That was me. Good memory 🙂
Easy to remember such remarkable work.
Do you have a site with photos of your work? Creating dioramas has been one of my outlets for some years.
Seconded. I did a quick search of the WEIT archive and didn’t find the post.
here https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2015/06/13/the-worlds-smallest-copy-of-weit and
here https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2014/07/31/worlds-smallest-copy-of-weit
and here http://www.mark-armor.com/dioramas/sherman-tank.html#
Thanks everyone! I feel popular! Thanks Blue for the WEIT links.
For Pliny the in Between and mikeyc, here’s the URL for my site.
http://www.mark-armor-dioramas.com
Amazing project and patience. Hard to see how he used this paper to make some of the parts, such as the cylinders on the landing gear and the steering. Making all of the ribs in the fuselage and wings from scratch! They design all of this on computers now and he does it all by hand. A good friend of mine was a pilot on this model, the 777. He died of cancer in 2005.
I think many of us can relate to him, in that there is a great satisfaction from spending time alone in intense concentration.
Unreal. He is amazing. I would get along well with him…sense long term projects. I love that stuff.
What an absolutely amazing guy!