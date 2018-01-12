Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday already, and the temperature has plummeted in Chicago to below freezing. Right now it’s 22° F (-6° C), with the daily highs predicted to be below freezing for a week. It’s January 12, 2018: National Marzipan Day, a holiday created by Big Almond. But wait!: the very same site says it’s National Chicken Curry Day. Having just returned from India, I’ll take the latter, even in the debased British yellow-sauced “curry” meant to fuel drunkards. And in India it’s National Youth Day, honoring the birthday of Swami Vivekananda, seen as an inspiration to India’s youth.

Not much happens in history in January compared to other months: that is my theory, which is mine. Perhaps it’s because the history recorded in Wikipedia is largely from the Northern Hemisphere, and in winter it’s too cold for much to happen. At any rate, on this day in 1915, the U.S. Congress rejected a proposal requiring states to give women the right to vote. That right was attained only 5 years later with the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. But it’s another banner day for women: on this day in 1932, Hattie Caraway became the first woman elected to the United States Senate (from Arkansas). In 1969, in a football game I remember well (and watched), the New York Jets beat the Baltimore Colts by a score of 16-7 in Superbowl III. That was a huge upset. It remains the only Superbowl game to be won by a single touchdown (the Jets scored one TD and three field goals), and you’ll remember, if you’re of that age, that Broadway Joe Namath was the Jets’ quarterback. Here’s a 2.5-minute clip of the highlights:

On this day in 2004, RMS Queen Mary 2, the world’s largest ocean liner, made its first voyage. As I said, I’ve lectured on two transatlantic crossings, and here’s more evidence—reading Darwin in the top-deck Jacuzzi! As I recall, this was near the spot where the Titanic went down (they announced it on the ship’s intercom).

Finally, on a more somber note, on this day in 2010 the Big Earthquake in Haiti struck (remember?: that “shithole country”), killing over 100,000 and severely hitting the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Notables born on this day include John Winthrop (1588), Edmund Burke (1729), Swami Vivekananda (1863), Jack London (1876), and two Nazis on the same day, Hermann Göring and Alfred Rosenberg (both 1893, and both died within a day of each other during the Nuremberg Trials: Rosenberg was hanged on October 16, 1946, while Göring committed suicide in custody the day before). Also born on this day were P. W.Botha (1916), Tim Horton (1930, donut king and hockey player), Howard Stern (1954) and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon (1964).

Those whose metabolism ceased on this day include Hiram Walker (1899), Agatha Christie (1976), and Cyrus Vance (2002).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, there was a power outage the other day, cutting off Malgorzata and Andrezej’s computers: a real tragedy. Fortunately, power was restored after a few hours, but Hili had something to say.

Hili: Life without electricity was interesting. A: Not for everybody. In Polish: Hili: Ciekawe było życie bez prądu.

Ja: Nie dla wszystkich.

And in frigid Winnipeg, Gus is sleeping off the winter on his Katzenbaum:

Grania sent seven tweets, including baby parrots:

Here are the results of an online poll about “furries“: those people who like to dress up as animals and sometimes think they have the persona or psyche of animals. More catgirls!

And a tw**t from Helen Pluckrose, whose writings have often been featured on this site:

I think Smokey is Eric Idle’s cat, and I know John Cleese also has a very large cat. Maybe it’s because the Pythons are atheists, and cats are the Official Pet of Atheism.™

and this:

And another post including the sexy kangaroo blocking access to the bathroom (see yesterday), as well as a hot koala:

An adorable baby elephant takes the short way down a hill:

