End-of-the-week wildlife: a real Moby-Dick!

You probably don’t know that Melville’s classic novel Moby-Dick, featuring a white sperm whale, was based in part on a real whale: another white sperm whale named Mocha Dick who lived in the Pacific and was named after a Chilean island. Whalers vied to catch him, and he’s supposed to have survived over 100 killing attempts before he was finally taken down in 1838 or thereabouts. But there’s now an albino whale who’s protected, and portrayed in this tweet I got from Matthew:

Migaloo, the only confirmed albino humpback whale in the world. pic.twitter.com/BmHiHpwBvw — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) January 11, 2018

As Wikipedia notes, Migaloo is

. . .an albino humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) that travels up and down the east coast of Australia [and who] became famous in local media because of its rare, all-white appearance. Migaloo is the only known all-white specimen and is a true albino. First sighted in 1991, the whale was named for an indigenous Australian word for “white fella”. To prevent sightseers approaching dangerously close, the Queensland government decreed a 500-m (1600-ft) exclusion zone around him.

The Pacific Whale Foundation has a site devoted solely to Migaloo. There’s a scientific paper about him that concludes he’s probably a real albino, not just a leucistic whale or some other hypo-pigmented cetacean. He’s now estimated at between 35-39 years old, so he’s getting up there (humpbacks can live 80 years or so, but the average is about 50).

But genetics apparently has told us not only that Migaloo is not only a true albino (it’s always the same gene in mammals that mutates, so it should be easy to tell with a small tissue sample), but also that he’s a male:

Scientists were initially skeptical to state Migaloo has albinism because his eyes are brown, rather than the typical red or pink. In the past he has been called the more conservative terms “all-white”, or “hypo-pigmented”. However, a 2011 study of his DNA by researchers at the Australian Marine Mammal Centre found a genetic variation leading to albinism. Genetic testing confirmed another fact about Migaloo: he is a male. Scientists already knew this to be the case because of his song. While both male and female humpback whales can produce sounds, only the males sing songs. In 1998 researchers first recorded Migaloo singing, thus indicating he is a male. This was confirmed by genetic testing in 2004.

Now I’m not sure what “a genetic variation leading to albinism” is, because all albino mammals I know of have pink eyes, so I’ll reserve judgment for the time being. Other white whales—humpbacks and other species—are known to exist, and you can read about them on the Pacific Whale Foundation site. Meanwhile, enjoy these videos of Migaloo. In this first one, he comes very close, but since they didn’t approach him, there was no violation of the law:

And another. That whale is whiter than white!