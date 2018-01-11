Trump’s latest comments on immigration are beyond belief

I just heard this on the evening news (I guess I didn’t check the written news this afternoon) and verified it in the New York Times. The NYT gives the gist:

President Trump on Thursday balked at an immigration deal that would include protections for people from Haiti and African countries, demanding to know at a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway, according to people with direct knowledge of the conversation. Mr. Trump’s remarks left members of Congress attending the meeting in the Cabinet Room alarmed and mystified. They were there discussing an emerging bipartisan deal to give legal status to immigrants illegally brought to the United States as children, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity without authorization to discuss the explosive proceedings of the private meeting. When Mr. Trump heard that Haitians were among those who would benefit, he asked if they could be left out of the plan, according to the people familiar with the conversation, asking, “Why do we want people from Haiti here?”

According to NBC News, who talked to anonymous sources, “shithole countries” were meant to include not just Haiti but countries in Africa.

The White House didn’t deny the statement, but, in ineffectual damage control, deputy press secretary Raj Shah issued this statement, which won’t placate anyone who, like me, is furious at Trump’s remarks:

“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” Mr. Shah said. “Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”

It’s bad enough that Trump thinks things like this, which smack of internalized racism (seriously, Africa and Haiti versus Norway?), and even conjures up visions of Aryan superiority. But why on earth would he say these things in an open meeting with members of Congress, knowing that they would be reported?

I doubt few people reading this voted for Trump, or have any sympathy for the man, so I’m ranting at the choir. But he has no conception of the gravitas of the Presidency. It’s not a locker room, and Trump’s words will further convince the world that he’s a nativist and a racist.

I suspect the base to which these remarks appeal is shrinking. The man has to go before he destroys this country. And remember, there are aging, liberal justices on the Supreme Court.