Trump’s latest comments on immigration are beyond belief

I just heard this on the evening news (I guess I didn’t check the written news this afternoon) and verified it in the New York Times. The NYT gives the gist:
President Trump on Thursday balked at an immigration deal that would include protections for people from Haiti and African countries, demanding to know at a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway, according to people with direct knowledge of the conversation.
Mr. Trump’s remarks left members of Congress attending the meeting in the Cabinet Room alarmed and mystified. They were there discussing an emerging bipartisan deal to give legal status to immigrants illegally brought to the United States as children, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity without authorization to discuss the explosive proceedings of the private meeting.
When Mr. Trump heard that Haitians were among those who would benefit, he asked if they could be left out of the plan, according to the people familiar with the conversation, asking, “Why do we want people from Haiti here?”
According to NBC News, who talked to anonymous sources, “shithole countries” were meant to include not just Haiti but countries in Africa.
The White House didn’t deny the statement, but, in ineffectual damage control, deputy press secretary Raj Shah issued this statement, which won’t placate anyone who, like me, is furious at Trump’s remarks:
“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” Mr. Shah said. “Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”
It’s bad enough that Trump thinks things like this, which smack of internalized racism (seriously, Africa and Haiti versus Norway?), and even conjures up visions of Aryan superiority. But why on earth would he say these things in an open meeting with members of Congress, knowing that they would be reported?
I doubt few people reading this voted for Trump, or have any sympathy for the man, so I’m ranting at the choir. But he has no conception of the gravitas of the Presidency. It’s not a locker room, and Trump’s words will further convince the world that he’s a nativist and a racist.
I suspect the base to which these remarks appeal is shrinking. The man has to go before he destroys this country. And remember, there are aging, liberal justices on the Supreme Court.
Nothing shocks anymore with this guy.
Indeed not. I’ve assumed he’s been saying things like this all along.
Trump is what that racist uncle would be if he were born into money.
Sadly, I think that Trump is an accurate representation of a significant minority in our country.
Even if he is defeated in 2020, those who approve of him will remain.
I have to agree with your second sentence, blueollie. Very sad, indeed.
From outside the US, we get the impression that it might not even be a minority.
Remember that only slightly more than half the eligible voters in the US turned out and that by actual ballots cast, Hillary received the majority of them.
Agreed. That 30% approval rating hard-core base loves this kind of “tell it like it is, politically incorrect” bs because they are in complete agreement with the Orange One. I know a lot of these types of folks, and they range from the lower echelon of white folks to the rich end, but their common characteristic is that they are racist.
Disgusting.
And also correct.
Those are indeed shithole countries, no argument about it.
Which is why everyone there is desperate to escape.
We can discuss the reasons for why that is, but it does not change the fact.
And yes, it is perfectly rational to prefer people from Norway to come to your country instead of people from Africa. I find it baffling that there is even an argument about that.
Are you serious?
What is “shithole” in your view? The country? The people??
Are you implying that residents of Africa are inferior to Norwegians on whatever scale you are using? What puts you in a position to make the judgement?
The problem is not the word “shithole”.
The problem is that Trump thinks people who want to escape the shithole should be denied, for no other reason than they were born there.
And with Cheeto Führer in power the U.S. will no doubt join the “shithole country” list very soon. So don’t feel so special and privileged because as we all know very well, today’s empire is tomorrow’s ashes and Trump is the beginning of the end for the US.
The reason sensible Americans are so shocked with their current situation is because consciously or unconsciously they know they are descending into shithole territory.
In a few decades even Europe will be a shithole because of climate change and war induced migration. So, enjoy your little paradise while you can pal….shitholites WILL come your way sooner or later.
As long as Trump is the POTUS, why would anybody from Norway WANT to come here?
They mostly didn’t want to come when Obama was president either. Life in Norway is much better, and Obama didn’t do anything to change that. Which is why Trump is president. So what exactly is your point about Trump being a significant factor in this context?
You are working overtime today. Hope you collect the pay for this.
Very glad to see you are coming around to my opinion on this person. No one should rest until this creep is thrown out and gone. The ignorance of this country (the people who did vote for him) cannot be overstated. Everything we know about him now was known about him two or more years ago. It is time to wake up folks. He is mentally sick and has no business near any job in government.
Randall, agreed on the ignorance of the people who voted for Trump. I would expand that to anyone who didn’t vote for the only other candidate that could have won, Hillary, worts and all.
I do not believe that things happen for a reason but if Hillary had been elected we may not have known just how many Deplorables we have in the country.
Being alarmed and mystified by Trump’s remarks is common. If his remarks left members of Congress who were attending the meeting in the Cabinet Room alarmed and mystified for the first time, I’d say they must have been asleep at the wheel for the last 2 years. Vote them out in the primaries.
Hillary was an herbalist?
Sorry! 😉
“Very glad to see you are coming around to my opinion on this person.”
You never thought Jerry was pro-Trump, did you?
Yes, that baffled me. I’ve never said a favorable word about the man.
Your distaste for Trump is very obvious, if you ask me.
“The man has to go before he destroys this country. And remember, there are aging, liberal justices on the Supreme Court.” Alas, if Trump were impeached, his successors (listed below) are not promising in terms of the supreme court appointments we could expect from them.
In Trump’s administration, here’s the full line of succession.
•Vice President Mike Pence.
•Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.
•Senate President Pro Tempore Orrin Hatch.
•Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
•Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.
•Secretary of Defense James Mattis.
•Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
By the time impeachment could happen that list would already look very different, though. And it’s probable that Pence and Trump are a 2-for-1, meaning it comes down to “can Dems retake the House and install a new Speaker?”
Imagine another seven years of this. It’s completely possible.
While the D-List cameo-star will likely lose the popular-vote by an even greater margin than he did in 2016, he could very well win the Electoral College again.
We’ve all slipped a membrane and somehow reside in the Twilight Zone.
Time to do an end run around the Electoral College with the National Popular Vote.
http://www.nationalpopularvote.com/
While we’re on the subject…it’s never mentioned that the frickin’ senate itself over-represents and privileges the red states…
Agree. The people who are assuming he’ll be booted out are the same people who assumed he’d never get elected in the first place. Slow learners? Nor are they noticing that parts of his agenda are actually getting passed! (Immigration strictures, tax “reform.”)
Indeed. Trump is a symptom of a big problem that will not fix itself in short order.
This from the Pynchon In Public Podcast –
“We try not to tweet politically, but this is relevant to the current season: Trump just equated non-white countries with shit. Twice in GR (Gravity’s Rainbow) someone mentions white people’s race issues being rooted in a fear of shit. So, yeah.”
I’m afraid people in other countries, i.e. the rest of the World, DO equate the US with their president: they have been conditioned to do so for many years. This will take decades to get over.
Do they remember Nixon resigning for covering up illegal activities? Johnson deciding not to seek a second term after the anti-war protests? Reagan called out for lying about/covering up Iran/Contra? Dubya and his misbegotten preemptive war?
I think I remember more public/president dissonance than smooth sailing in my lifetime.
This post could have been titled “Surprise! Trump smeared again by those who distort his words.”
In yesterday’s excellent Pinker post, Jerry pointed out how Steve was gratuitously lambasted for stating “different ethnic groups commit violent crimes at different rates” and “the overwhelming majority of terrorist suicide acts are committed by Islamist extremist groups.” OF COURSE, we should not use these facts to discriminate and prejudge. But isn’t Trump (granted, in a *very* crude fashion) stating the obvious? After decades of absorbing millions of low-skill, low education immigrants is it a stretch to want to switch to a merit-based system that favors job creators?
Steve as in Steven Pinker.
If you look around your city, you will see that it is the “low skill, low education” immigrants who are doing the vast majority of manual labor in the work force [while a lot of the low skill low education citizens choose not to work]. And, I certainly would not call concrete workers, framers, roofers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers,etc., low skill. And most are bi-lingual, which most “educated” Americans are not.
The president, above the secretary of state, is the top diplomat for the United States regarding foreign relations and policy. And that platform projects influence far beyond what his feeble yet “genius” brain can comprehend.
There are better ways of courting talent than knocking entire countries. And maybe we should, I don’t know, try to help those countries, rather than breed even more enemies.
Endless stupidity.
Your implication is clearly that being from a “shithole country” and having “merit” are incompatible traits. Is that what you believe?
Further, we take in some immigrants who are refugees, as a way to give them a safer place to live.
No, I didn’t smear Trump. I just repeated his words, which are racist by characterizing whole countries as filled with people worthless to be considered as immigrants. As, apparently, do you.
In the same manner that Pinker, et al. are misunderstood so sometimes are those with political views that do not comport with the writer and readers of this illuminative blog. I am in complete agreement that merit and “shithole countries” are not incompatible. Here is where it gets dicey: Trump speaks in generalizations. In general, you are going to find more job creators that hail from Norway than Africa. I have a dear friend from India who is studying for a Ph.D. in astrophysics. He can’t get in, but the Dems are fine with opening the floodgates for low skill, low education illegal immigrants. As many have pointed out, if those immigrants voted Republican (BTW, not my party) immigration would not be an issue and Trump would not be president. Trump’s core issue—and why he won—was unfettered immigration.
Whether any of your claims about immigration have merit (they are badly warped, IMO) I can’t see where the post “distorted” Trump’s words. I’ve read and re-read Dr PCCe post and, being a native English speaker, am quite confident he didn’t distort anything.
If you think Trump was mis-quoted or you think this is simply made up, then you have an argument with the people reporting it.
That’s a baffling statement.
You can hear even people from Eastern Europe or India, who have immigrated to the USA, refer to their own countries as “shitholes”.
I am sure even more people from places like Haiti and Eritrea would use that terms for their country. This is the very reason they are trying to get out of it.
So why should telling the truth be racist?
A lot of countries around the world are objectively horrible places to live in. Why does pointing that out have to be racist?
Also, why does refusing to let people in your country have to be considered racist too? Are the Japanese racist for being extremely strict about immigration?
I’ve spent time in Eastern Europe and a lot in India, and many, many residents of those countries don’t call them shitholes, nor have any desire to leave them.
So your characterization of Eastern Europe and India as “shitholes” based on your perception of what their residents say is wrong.
The “truth” you purvey is not the truth that exists, and, I suspect, it reflects your own biases. You are not Eastern European; you are not Indian. You are simply reflecting your own prejudice.
I would guess that many current American “job creators,” academics, professionals, etc., etc., had grandparents who were “low-skill, low education immigrants.” Mine were.
As were mine, Carl. And they saw this country with clear eyes, for its myriad faults, yet loved it with all their hearts. They passed this on to their children and grandchildren — both as to the love, and as to the clear-eyed view of the country’s faults.
Point out the “distortion”. Should be easy as you seem worked up about it.
Not at all, and not by a long stretch. The obvious thing, about immigration, is that people want to move for a reason. There is reason Norwegians aren’t knocking down the doors to try to come to live in the US- it would probably lower their standard of living, is more dangerous and filled with people like Trump. People from nations that are less safe than the US, less economically stable, etc, have a clear motivation for why they would want to come.
Trump is the latest in a long line of demagogues catering to the racist and xenophobic elements of society.
Now that we have a Nazi sympatizer squatting in the White House, Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists, emboldened by Trumps support of their cause are scuttling out of the dark places they formerly inhabited and are trying to contaminate the public discourse, with posts like yours being a prime example.
My god, man, do you really think it’s “stating the obvious” to talk about refusing to accept immigrants from “shithole countries” — or that it has anything, even remotely, to do with what Steven Pinker (or any other thoughtful, rational person) stands for?
Take some time and excogitate on this more deeply, Eli.
“Why are we taking disproportionate numbers of people from impoverished and repressive countries rife with crime, civil and economic unrest, and whose citizens lack rudimentary education and skills instead of taking in more educated and skilled immigrants from stable countries?” Better?
A country not being a great place to live does not mean that people born there are worthless and should never be given refuge.
@musical beef That is abundantly obvious to all (and I would presume, Trump). We’re talking about numbers and collective national impact.
2 questions: why would a Norwegian want to enter the US and why is his approval rating not below 5%?
Regarding your second question, an easy answer thanks to Mike Judge:
As to question one: apparently, about a thousand Norwegians immigrate to the US each year; I was surprised it was that high. Maybe they married an American, or have family here, or have an special opportunity for employment?
Elon Musk is an immigrant from Africa. I guess he’d be barred under Trump’s rule.
And the world would be a much better place if he had been.
We need fewer woo peddling charlatans, not more of them.
Trump has a common psychological failing called poor impulse control.
Just hope next time he twitches his finger isn’t on the button.
One of the NYT commenters gets it exactly right: This is Trump playing to his base as a way to appease them after he accidentally made some moderate and reasonable statements about DREAMers the other day. Trump’s well past the point of being able to appeal to moderates, so his base is all he’s got, and they demand red meat.
Sad to see an Indian American (Raj Shah) defending him.
Then again, plenty of minority voters supported Trump to get tax cuts, and continue to do so.
Is not Drumpf’s U.N. lady also “Indian American”? I can’t recall her name.
Nikki Haley. She was born in the US in South Carolina of Indian parents.
Birth name “Nimrata Randhawa.” Think there’s a chance in hell Trump would’ve made her UN Secretary were that still her handle?
It’s going to be a looooong 3 years.
This is crazy. How is Scott Adems gonna defwnd him now…
‘I’m ranting at the choir’
I don’t think it is wasteful to rant at the choir.
Look at this picture
— Mahalia Jackson
No Norwegians in their right minds would want to live in Trump’s America (I’m sure Trump’s base would welcom Anders Brevik). If there is someone in Norway who would like to come to the US, I’d be more than happy to trade places.
Vincente Fox speaks for a lot of people: “your mouth is the foulest shithole in the world.”
Trump does this every time his hateful, bigoted, xenophobic far-right base gets restive — as it is now over his wishy-washy performance two days ago at the bipartisan cabinet-room meeting regarding immigration. (The time before that, it was to ban transgender people from serving in the US military, apropos nothing but the pushback he got after criticizing anti-immigrant AG Jeff Sessions.)
Donald J. Trump is the worst human being to enter the public sphere in my lifetime, bar none.
Ken, I suspect a number of people at the FBI, CIA, etc. agree with you, and if the legislative branch does not take appropriate action, others may.
How long will we have to wait?!
Nambia is a good country though.
Trevor Noah, who’s from “South Shithole”, says he thinks Trump is racist…maybe. As Trump prefers Norway as his preferred source of immigrants, there’s no mistake he wanted to emphasize whiteness. He had this to say: “…from Norway! People so white they wear moonscreen”.
Suppose Deepak Chopra had been born in the US. Do you think he would make a better president?
Raj Shah? How many generations back does your ‘Shithole” immigration go? Shame