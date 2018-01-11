Our regular Mark Sturtevant is back with some swell insect photos. Mark’s notes are indented:

Here is another batch of pictures that I took last summer, and there are plenty more where these came from. The first two are of a tiny fly, and although the pictures are not that great, it is a neat little insect. I think this is Pseudotephritis vau, which is a kind of ‘picture winged fly’. Flies in this family and in the related ‘signal fly’ family seem unable to walk without waving their patterned wings as a display to other flies. Here it may have been signaling to its reflection in the camera lens. While I was taking its picture, it was also being actively stalked by a jumping spider that was clearly interested in making a meal of it. When the spider got too close, the fly would suddenly face it and wave its wings. The spider seemed unsure about what to do, so it would back away. I regret not getting pictures that showed this interaction, but the encounters with the spider bring to mind an apparent case where a related fly in the same family is thought to avoid predation from jumping spiders by explicitly mimicking them with their wing markings and ‘I’m a spider too!’ behaviors. This was described some time ago here at WEIT.

I stalk all arthropods, but like many in this hobby I have developed an addiction for Odonates. I will later show what were (to me) exciting encounters with this group, but for now here are some common species. The first one is a young male familiar bluet damselfly (Enallagma civile), and like most bluet males he will later develop an intense blue color. The second is a mature male stream bluet damselfly (Enallagma exsulans). There are numerous other species of bluets in my area, but I have yet to learn how to identify them in the field.

The final Odonate for today is a green darner dragonfly (Anax junius), and I think this one is also a male. Although common, these large dragonflies can be very frustrating as they do not often land when flying around water. But now I know more of about the biology of Odonates, and one trick is to find where the young ones hang out, for there they are much more sedentary. One such dragon hang-out is in what I call my ‘magic field’, which is a wondrous place that abounds with interesting and unusual insects and spiders. There the air is busy with numerous species of dragonflies, and I can generally track down several green darners at rest.

The next two pictures are of a mysterious buggy looking thing that was sitting on my shed. So what the heck is it? This is a mating pair of Tortricid moths, and I have not yet been able to identify the species.

The next two pictures are of one of the three species of tortoise beetles that I have seen in my area. This is the thistle tortoise beetle (Cassida rubiginosa), so-named because the larvae feed on thistles. The larvae hang together in aggregations, with each one carrying a ‘fecal shield’ of excrement and caste skins over their back. They probably do this to ward off enemies or to hide from them. The second picture shows the adult of this species.

Finally, I close with a picture of one of the luna moth caterpillars (Actias luna) that I raised last summer. They were invariably annoyed by the attentions of their human caretaker, and so I would generally see them reared up like this. At times they seemed to resemble one of the Perpetually Offended, but this one somehow looked like it was merely evil and up to something.