Americans want science done, but can’t name any scientists or places where science is done

A poll conducted last year and just now released by Research!America and Zogby Analytics (full results here; Zogby summary here) shows how abysmally ignorant Americans are about science, even though they trust scientists and think scientific research is important. Here, for example, are some statistics and graphs:

Fewer than 1 in 5 Americans can name a single living scientist, while 81% are stymied. Moreover, some of the living scientists named are either science popularizers and not scientists (e.g., Bill Nye), used to be scientists but are now science popularizers (Neil deGrasse Tyson, who hasn’t published a paper in ten years), or have long ago stopped doing science (J. D. Watson). Look and weep:

I’m not a sports fan, but I can name a lot of athletes (living and inactive or active)—even though I’m a scientist! I can also name entertainers! What is going on here?

Further, only a third of Americans can name any institution (including companies and universities), where “medical or health research is conducted”. People should know that virtually every large university, including state universities, have people doing such research. Look and weep:

Only one out of five Americans know that medical research is conducted in all 50 states. 29% say “nope”, and half of them say they’re “not sure”. Look and weep:

Despite this, 80% (43% + 37%) of Americans think that the President should assign a high priority to putting health research and innovation to work. Clearly, Americans don’t know scientists or where science is done, but they seem to think that high-priority science involves “health research”, despite the fact that many medical advances come out of pure “non-health” research and that the intellectual benefits of science go beyond simply improving the health of Americans.

There are other results as well, including that more Americans have a “lot” of confidence in the military (37%) than in scientific institutions (25%). That disturbs me; what would engender such a low level of confidence in scientific institutions? (If you add up “a lot” and “some”, the military comes up with 75%, science with 71%.) But most Americans still consider scientists—as opposed to “health care professionals”, journalists, or “elected officials”—to be the most trustworthy spokespeople for science:

Well, to a scientist this is all pretty depressing. I guess that since most people are more interested in sports and entertainment than science, and see only the spokespeople for science in the media, it’s no surprise that they can’t name anybody other than popularizes and spokespeople. What frightens me is that only one in five Americans can name a single scientist. I’m sure a lot higher percentage of them can name an athlete or an entertainer. And why don’t Americans know that virtually every decent university, including the state universities of all 50 states, are sites for scientific and health-related research? Do they have no idea where research is done?

My own popularization of science involves teaching people about evolution, but it doesn’t tell people where research is done or name many scientists. I’m torn between adding snippets of that to some talks, or leaving it alone because I’m already speaking to people who know this. But I still think that the 19% figure is abysmal and embarrassing to Americans. Should we worry about it? If so, what should we do?