Afternoon animal humor

From Grania, we have an absolutely fabulous penguin video. Make sure to turn up the sound.
The sound of a penguin falling, its sympathetic crew responding, and its gruff dismissal of pity is so far the audio hit of the year. pic.twitter.com/aXxYGpi1hn
— Jeff Elder (@JeffElder) January 6, 2018
And a pesky kangaroo:
A tourist was blocked from using a public toilet by a hilarious sexy kangaroo striking a seductive 'come hither' pose 😉 #kangaroo #posing #corridor #kangaroophotography #australia #perth pic.twitter.com/YRcp4SjLfj
— Caters News (@Caters_News) January 10, 2018
And an obese hedgehog:
At that moment it became clear that his downfall would be brought about by gluttony. pic.twitter.com/HtWQBwcnGE
— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) January 11, 2018
Call me roophobic if you must, I am not using that toilet.
+1
Jeebus, that’s creepy/scary.
I don’t know if I hear “gruff dismissal of pity” so much as “Fuck!”
I agree, that penguin is definitely using fowl language.
Ha!
Definitely a penguin expletive.
I heard “Fuuck!”.
The hedgehog – lol! So cute!
The kangaroo photo reminds me of the opening shot of the True Facts about Marsupials video by Ze Frank.
As if penguins weren’t already freakishly human-like…
Hilarious!
https://www.boredpanda.com/monarch-butterfly-wing-transplantation/
Wow, cool story!
Though the wording here, “Her supplies included [yada yada yada] and an extra butterfly wing from one of her little girls that died a few days before,” takes a while to read correctly… 😀
I don’t get it – what about the hedgehog is obese?