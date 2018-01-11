Afternoon animal humor

From Grania, we have an absolutely fabulous penguin video. Make sure to turn up the sound.

And a pesky kangaroo:

And an obese hedgehog:

  1. Paul S
    Posted January 11, 2018 at 2:45 pm | Permalink

    Call me roophobic if you must, I am not using that toilet.

    • Claudia Baker
      Posted January 11, 2018 at 2:56 pm | Permalink

      +1

      Jeebus, that’s creepy/scary.

  2. Claudia Baker
    Posted January 11, 2018 at 2:58 pm | Permalink

    I don’t know if I hear “gruff dismissal of pity” so much as “Fuck!”

    • Taskin
      Posted January 11, 2018 at 3:02 pm | Permalink

      I agree, that penguin is definitely using fowl language.

    • ploubere
      Posted January 11, 2018 at 5:55 pm | Permalink

      Definitely a penguin expletive.

    • Smokedpaprika
      Posted January 11, 2018 at 9:35 pm | Permalink

      I heard “Fuuck!”.

  3. Liz
    Posted January 11, 2018 at 3:20 pm | Permalink

    The hedgehog – lol! So cute!

  4. jaxkayaker
    Posted January 11, 2018 at 3:20 pm | Permalink

    The kangaroo photo reminds me of the opening shot of the True Facts about Marsupials video by Ze Frank.

  5. Diane G.
    Posted January 11, 2018 at 4:20 pm | Permalink

    As if penguins weren’t already freakishly human-like…

    Hilarious!

  6. Katiness Everdeen
    Posted January 11, 2018 at 6:57 pm | Permalink

    https://www.boredpanda.com/monarch-butterfly-wing-transplantation/

    • Diane G.
      Posted January 11, 2018 at 7:12 pm | Permalink

      Wow, cool story!

      Though the wording here, “Her supplies included [yada yada yada] and an extra butterfly wing from one of her little girls that died a few days before,” takes a while to read correctly… 😀

  7. starskeptic
    Posted January 11, 2018 at 8:41 pm | Permalink

    I don’t get it – what about the hedgehog is obese?

