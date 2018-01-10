Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; we’ve reached midweek because it’s Wednesday, January 10, 2018: National Bittersweet Chocolate Day, a form of chocolate I’m increasingly appreciating (take that, those of you who say my sweet tooth is somehow immoral!) It’s also Majority Rules Day in the Bahamas (read the link).

This is again one of those days depauperate of historical events. On this day in 49BC, Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon, beginning the civil war that led him to become dictator. “Let the die be cast” is what he’s supposed to have said on that day. On January 10, 1776, Thomas Paine published his famous pamphlet Common Sense. In 1870, John D. Rockefeller incorporated Standard Oil, and in 1920 the Treaty of Versailles took effect on this day, officially ending the First World War. On January 10, 1946, the first General Assembly of the UN met in London, including 51 nations. Finally, on this day in 1985, the Sandinista Daniel Ortega became president of Nicaragua, and remains so despite the U.S.’s earlier attempts to overthrow him.

Notables born on this day, which include several rockers, include Barbara Hepworth (1903), Max Roach (1924), Sal Mineo (1939), evolutionary geneticist Godfrey Hewitt (1940), Jim Croce (1943), Donald Fagen (1948), Linda Lovelace (1949, died 2002), Pat Benatar (1953), and Jared Kushner (1981). Those who died on this day include botanist and systematist Carl Linnaeus (1728), Buffalo Bill (the first one; 1917). Sinclair Lewis (1951), Dashiell Hammett (1961), Coco Chanel (1971), and, of course, David Bowie, who died on this day two years ago.

Sal Mineo was, of course, an actor in “Rebel Without A Cause,” also starring James Dean and Natalie Wood. Here’s the scene where he dies at the planetarium:

And Croce singing my favorite of his songs, “Operator” (I’m a sucker for songs about lost love). Croce died in a plane crash in 1973; he was only 30. It was a great loss to music:

Today’s Hili has a backstory, which involves Malgorzata’s recent bout with a virus. The explanation:

This was when I was ill in bed. I haven’t seen Hili for ages and asked Andrzej where she was. He didn’t know and went looking for her. He found her upstairs and told her that I asked about her. As she knew that the upstairs needed cleaning, she wanted to please me, so she announced that she was cleaning up there. A: Malgorzata is asking what are you doing. Hili: Tell her that I’m cleaning.

In Polish:

Ja: Małgorzata pyta co ty tu robisz?

Hili: Powiedz jej, że sprzątam.

A tweet from reader Matthew:

Have you seen a flying-fox get a drink? They belly-dip, & then drink the water off their chest During heat waves flying-foxes will belly-dip during the day to cool down, they also roost closer to the ground in deeper shade

1/2@AusBats @AnimalEcoLab @batslab @_BCT_ @BatConIntl pic.twitter.com/vW4URRw2im — John Martin (@Wingtags) January 8, 2018

And one from reader Charleen:

this my potato pic.twitter.com/BYiQEt89i1 — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) January 9, 2018

A lion hug from Grania:

Non bisogna aver paura per amare ma ci vuole coraggio e se trovi le stesse attenzioni…la forza diventa reciproca non solo nelle parole pic.twitter.com/dJYMNL5eds — ROB🎩BLACK (@ROB33R33) March 7, 2017

Grania sent the late Kurt Cobain with a kitten:

Kurt Cobаin and a cat pic.twitter.com/5chY3BB6Wj — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) January 10, 2018

And I forgot who sent this one (apologies):