I’m late today, for there are a million things to do and I’m trying to multitask. But let’s relax and look at some lovely moths by reader Paul Doerder. (And please send me your wildlife photos; it’s getting a bit low!). Paul’s notes are indented:
Here are some moth photos, the results of my new hobby of mothing. Use as you see fit. Some text is below.
This past summer a former student turned me on to the pleasures of mothing, a chance to be outdoors, after dark, on warm, preferably moonless nights, with insects rarely seen during the day. My simple setup to attract them includes a cotton sheet pinned to a rope suspended between poles or trees and illuminated by a black light CFL (party light) or small mercury vapor lamp. Attracted by the UV light, moths (and some other insects) rest on the sheet where they are easily photographed (challenging if wind blows the sheet). The photograph turns out to be essential for identification of most species, as many are similar and not very showy. Plus, not all moths are in the major field guide. Here are a few pics to illustrate some of the variety of smaller moths. I’ve purposely left out showy sphinx and large silkworm moths. This past summer I’ve identified over 100 species and haven’t finished going through the photos. Though mothing may result in sleepless nights, the up side is the variety of species mixed with night sounds of toads, coyotes and owls.
Ailanthus webworm moth, Atteva aurea:
Dot-lined white moth, Artace cribraria:
Double-banded grass-veneer (very small), Crambus agitatellus:
The Hebrew Moth, Polygrammate hebraeicum [JAC: I wonder if its markings were thought to resemble Hebrew]:
Variable Antepione (seasonal and sexual dimorphism) Antepione thisoaria; pic a bit fuzzy:
White furcula, Furcula borealis:
I suspect the Hebrew moth is thought to resemble a Jewish prayer shawl.
There is a Hebrew Character moth https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hebrew_character
I’m familiar with the setaceous Hebrew Character moth https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Setaceous_Hebrew_character, which sports the Hebrew letter Nun on each wing, but this is something different.
Nice photos! 🙂
Beautiful stuff! I really admire your pictures. This is a rewarding hobby. I suppose one could stake down the lower corners of the sheet, but the added resistance could also spell disaster in a wind.
The ailanthus webworm moth is high on my list, since it has a lovely blue sheen that you captured very nicely. There is a lot of this invasive plant around, so I should be able to see it.
Hope to see your big moths soon!
Thanks, Mark. I do anchor the sheet, usually with firewood, but it still shifts in the wind and occasionally comes free. But, memory cards are cheap, so when the sheet shifts, I just take more photos.
Really nice photographs of moths. I will send you my pics. I will be glad if you can post some of them.
Email the photos to j-coyne(at)uchicago(dot)edu
Amazing diversity.
Nice mothing… an underrated and rewarding interest, thanks.
Very good pics
Wow! These are really cool. Looking forward to more moth photos from you.
The first one doesn’t look like a typical moth.