This past summer a former student turned me on to the pleasures of mothing, a chance to be outdoors, after dark, on warm, preferably moonless nights, with insects rarely seen during the day. My simple setup to attract them includes a cotton sheet pinned to a rope suspended between poles or trees and illuminated by a black light CFL (party light) or small mercury vapor lamp. Attracted by the UV light, moths (and some other insects) rest on the sheet where they are easily photographed (challenging if wind blows the sheet). The photograph turns out to be essential for identification of most species, as many are similar and not very showy. Plus, not all moths are in the major field guide. Here are a few pics to illustrate some of the variety of smaller moths. I’ve purposely left out showy sphinx and large silkworm moths. This past summer I’ve identified over 100 species and haven’t finished going through the photos. Though mothing may result in sleepless nights, the up side is the variety of species mixed with night sounds of toads, coyotes and owls.

Ailanthus webworm moth, Atteva aurea: