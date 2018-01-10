Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the poetry of the Qur’an

Wednesdays are Jesus and Mo days, and today’s strip, called “doom,” came with an email note: “If any reader is moved to tears of divine rapture by this comic, please reply to this email.” (The address is author@jesusandmo.net)

Apropos, in the evening I’m reading the Qur’an for the second time, having decided to read a version which most scholars say is one of the best (it’s this one). It is still full of punishment, hatred, and the words of a vindictive Allah—but at least it’s supposedly accurate. And of course, as is shown pointedly in the strip, the translator of my version, Arthur Arberry, says that no translation can match the ineffable beauty of the original Arabic words. That may well be so, but while the Arabic sounds may fall softly on the ear, their meaning is still often vile and repugnant, like the ones in this strip.

The Qur’an has no monopoly on nice poetry carrying odious messages; the Old Testament is often the same, but the poetry was added largely by King James’s translators.