End of the day humor

We have two items today, one real and one Photoshopped, but both are funny.
The real one: part of the menu from a Thai restaurant in Hong Kong, sent by reader Winnie. Do any of the dishes look weird?
That beef must have had a good time!
And a fake but funny picture sent by Mark Sturtevant:
Lagniappe: Why you should never get a fennec (Vulpes zerda) as a pet. The species is notorious for its hyperactivity when domesticated.
Extra lagniappe: a BBC reporter mobbed by ring-tailed lemurs (Lemur catta) as he tries to report. There’s another lemur in there, but I can’t identify it.
That Fennec Fox is like my 108 pound dog when she was younger. Thank goodness she has quieted down a bit at 9.
We have an exuberant 60 pounder that is 5…no hints of quieting down however. Maybe when he’s 9?
Well that photo of Lil’ Fatty with a cat may be photoshopped, but this video of Lenin (with his wife), talking to someone, opining on atheism while playing with his Kremlin cat is no fake.
Red Ruffed Lemur? Varecia Rubra.
Lil’ Kim gotta big button. (Shhh! Don’t tell the Donald.)
Stop giving Red Bull to critters!
I trust that the feline montioring Kim’s big red button is not Schrodeinger’s car. Or we are all both dead and not-dead.
Graham norton did a bit on english translations. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkbHGH-NnkU
Moan and pho. Ha.
The menu reminds me of the restaurant scene in When Harry Met Sally. “I’ll have what she’s having.”