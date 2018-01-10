End of the day humor

We have two items today, one real and one Photoshopped, but both are funny.

The real one: part of the menu from a Thai restaurant in Hong Kong, sent by reader Winnie. Do any of the dishes look weird?

That beef must have had a good time!

And a fake but funny picture sent by Mark Sturtevant:

Lagniappe: Why you should never get a fennec (Vulpes zerda) as a pet. The species is notorious for its hyperactivity when domesticated.

Extra lagniappe: a BBC reporter mobbed by ring-tailed lemurs (Lemur catta) as he tries to report. There’s another lemur in there, but I can’t identify it.