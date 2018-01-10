End of the day humor

We have two items today, one real and one Photoshopped, but both are funny.

The real one: part of the menu from a Thai restaurant in Hong Kong, sent by reader Winnie. Do any of the dishes look weird?

That beef must have had a good time!

And a fake but funny picture sent by Mark Sturtevant:

Lagniappe: Why you should never get a fennec (Vulpes zerda) as a pet. The species is notorious for its hyperactivity when domesticated.

Extra lagniappe: a BBC reporter mobbed by ring-tailed lemurs (Lemur catta) as he tries to report. There’s another lemur in there, but I can’t identify it.

10 Comments

  1. Diana MacPherson
    Posted January 10, 2018 at 2:39 pm | Permalink

    That Fennec Fox is like my 108 pound dog when she was younger. Thank goodness she has quieted down a bit at 9.

    Reply
    • Mark R.
      Posted January 10, 2018 at 5:13 pm | Permalink

      We have an exuberant 60 pounder that is 5…no hints of quieting down however. Maybe when he’s 9?

      Reply
  2. Jenny Haniver
    Posted January 10, 2018 at 2:43 pm | Permalink

    Well that photo of Lil’ Fatty with a cat may be photoshopped, but this video of Lenin (with his wife), talking to someone, opining on atheism while playing with his Kremlin cat is no fake.

    Reply
  3. Bob Murray
    Posted January 10, 2018 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

    Red Ruffed Lemur? Varecia Rubra.

    Reply
  4. Ken Kukec
    Posted January 10, 2018 at 2:58 pm | Permalink

    Lil’ Kim gotta big button. (Shhh! Don’t tell the Donald.)

    Reply
  5. busterggi
    Posted January 10, 2018 at 3:33 pm | Permalink

    Stop giving Red Bull to critters!

    Reply
  6. loren russell
    Posted January 10, 2018 at 5:00 pm | Permalink

    I trust that the feline montioring Kim’s big red button is not Schrodeinger’s car. Or we are all both dead and not-dead.

    Reply
  7. kieran
    Posted January 10, 2018 at 5:01 pm | Permalink

    Graham norton did a bit on english translations. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkbHGH-NnkU

    Reply
  8. jhs
    Posted January 10, 2018 at 5:04 pm | Permalink

    Moan and pho. Ha.

    Reply
  9. Mark R.
    Posted January 10, 2018 at 5:16 pm | Permalink

    The menu reminds me of the restaurant scene in When Harry Met Sally. “I’ll have what she’s having.”

    Reply

