WaPo: Oprah not good presidential timber

The lead story on the NBC Evening News last night—the lead story—was the widespread call for Oprah to run for President in 2020. I was appalled: that’s the news I usually watch, and why should that be the most important story of the day.
Indeed, the network issued this tweet, and then deleted it after pushback, saying that it was posted by a “third party”:
And there’s this:
Clearly the readers of this site don’t agree (yes, I know this isn’t a random sample of people, much less of readers). As of 6:30 this morning, these are the results of yesterday’s poll:
80% are on the “unenthusiastic” side, compared to only 9% “enthusiastic”. Frankly, I can’t understand those who are at all excited about Oprah’s running on the basis of a speech that, in retrospect, was not very original, getting approbation because it preached to the choir, and even called up the specter of Rosa Parks. (Can we let that poor woman rest instead of becoming a symbol for every form of social justice?) I hasten to add that, if the election were today and these were the candidates, I’d vote to Oprah over Trump and nearly all Republicans. But we can do better. For example, we could run someone who has political experience.
Further, I’ve become a lot less enthusiastic about Oprah’s candidacy (I never was enthusiastic and voted “very unenthusiastic”) after several readers reminded us of Oprah’s history of endorsing dubious science, like that pushed by Dr. Oz, her promotion of the unctuous Dr. Phil, her hosting of anti-vaxer Jenny McCarthy, her pushing of the numinous “The Secret” (see below), and other antiscience or odious stunts she’s pulled. She has a weakness for woo, and that doesn’t bode well for a President.
And the WaPo has weighed in on our side in a new article by Paul Waldman called “Get a grip, people, Oprah should not run for President.” A few quotes:
If you watched her Golden Globes speech and said “She should run,” then the 2016 election and the first year of the Trump presidency have addled your brain.
That’s not to say Oprah didn’t give a great speech, because she did, and speech-making is indeed part of running for and serving as president. Oprah has spent a career talking on television and connecting with audiences, and she’s very good at it. On the other hand, I could argue that she should be disqualified simply on the basis of her promotion of “The Secret,” a multimedia juggernaut that claimed that the entire universe and every moment of human experience are governed by “the law of attraction.” This is the idea that if you wish really hard for something — say, washboard abs or a new Birkin bag — it will, through the magical power created by your thoughts, find its way to you. With Oprah’s help, and because America produces an endless supply of gullible nincompoops, “The Secret” was a gigantic hit.
Politics has never been immune to other brands of magical thinking, and there are few more powerful ideas among voters than the notion that there’s really nothing to being an officeholder, whether it’s a member of Congress or the president. An election never goes by without a healthy number of candidates claiming that they’re the best person for the job because they have no relevant experience and know nothing about it. “I’m a businessman, not a politician,” they declare, to the nods of their future constituents. If you needed a new roof put on your house and somebody came to you saying, “I’m a computer programmer, not a roofer,” going on to explain that the roofing business is a mess and all you need is some outside-the-box thinking to make your roof better than ever, you’d be a fool to hire him. Yet somehow the same logic doesn’t seem to apply when people think about whom they should elect.
. . . It’s true that Democrats have underappreciated the importance of charisma in presidential politics. But the answer to those electoral failures isn’t to stop caring about substance. It’s to find candidates who are both charismatic and serious, who would be able both to win and to do the job once they took office.
Guess what: Democrats have done this before! Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were fantastically compelling candidates who could also talk your ear off about policy. They knew how to work the political system, and they also knew how to sell. And it isn’t as though Democrats are going to have any shortage of choices in 2020. There will likely be at least a dozen people running, and if you’re a Democrat you’re probably going to like at least some of them.
I hope so! I’m curious to see who will come to the fore among the Democrats.
As I’m writing this listening to the morning local news, there was just a big segment on the local CBS affiliate talking about Oprah’s potential bid, and not mentioning anybody’s reservations. Waldman finishes this way:
It’s a free country, and Oprah can run if she wants. If she does, she’ll have the chance to make her best argument for why she should be president. But if she runs, the idea of a Trump-Oprah throwdown will make the news media positively vibrate with glee. There’s a strong possibility that, just as Trump did in the 2016 primaries, she could suck up every ounce of media attention, limiting the ability of the more experienced and serious candidates to make their case to primary voters.
Obama’s route to the presidency started with a great speech, too. But over the ensuing years, he proved he was worthy of the outsize expectations that had been placed upon him. It’s possible Oprah could prove herself worthy of the attention being put on the idea of her running for president. But she certainly hasn’t done it yet, and we should all be extremely skeptical unless and until she shows us why, beyond just being rich and famous, she’d actually make a good president.
This movement is embarrassing to all progressives. It shows how desperate we are to seize on anybody with a public presence, regardless of whether they’d be a good person to lead our country.
And it confirms one more time that science denial and wo(o)rshipping is not exclusive of a specific political side.
This is false equivalency. The existence of woo on both sides is not the same as both sides having the same bad attitude about science. Republicans practically brag about their disrespect for science. They’re much worse than Democrats.
I’ll add that some Republicans don’t merely brag about their anti-science attitudes, they run on them.
Really? Can you explain to me the difference between climate change denial and anti vaccination? Or the difference between denial of evolution and denial of evolved brain differences between genders?
By the way: differences to be understood at the population level with overlapping between distributions, just to avoid conflating statistical regularities with their means.
A couple of comments.
There is no difference in the percentage of Republican who are anti-vaxxers and the percentage of Democrats who are (12% vs 11%)*.
There is a large difference in the percentage of Republicans who deny AGW vs Democrats who deny it (78% vs 36%)*
Therefore, both in percentage and impact (90% of each party are pro-vaccine, for example) there is a difference between between the parties from their respective anti-science nonsense. At least for these two issues.
*citations available upon request.
The difference is that the anti-science causes are actually taken up and trumpeted by Republican leaders who say that not only is science just one way of knowing things but that it should be viewed especially skeptically because scientists tend to be liberal. Of course unscientific ideas are everywhere but they’re institutionalized in the Republican party.
Few replacements and you get the following equally true statement:
The difference is that the anti-science causes are actually taken up and trumpeted by academic leaders who say that not only is science just one way of knowing things but that it should be viewed especially skeptically because scientists use science to oppress minorities and enforce white supremacy and patriarchy.
“Progressive” has become a pejorative for many of the same reasons “liberal” did. We who are need to take it back before it’s too late.
It is my impression (I can’t prove this) that liberals are now not so reluctant to call themselves such. For the last 20 years or so the right has played the left like a fiddle. Proving themselves incompetent politicians, the left offered almost no resistance when the right demonized them. They all magically morphed into centrists. Bill Clinton played his role in this development by practicing the politics of “triangulation.” Bernie Sanders has led the charge for a reinvigorated liberalism. Whether this approach will electorally succeed for liberals and Democrats remains to be seen. But, could the left do any worse than what they have done recently? I doubt it.
I agree. “Liberal” isn’t as much of an insult as it was in, say, the early 1990s. I’m not so sure the word has been rehabilitated solely by the machinations* of the likes of the Clintons as it is by exhaustion of a label. Liberals never really deserved to be the butt of those insults; it was craziness of the kind we are seeing with today’s Regressives that drove much of the stereotype. Over time many people could see that we weren’t all that bad and the insult became tired. I don’t discount the re-reclamation work done by the centrists, though. That was necessary in some ways, though ugly to behold.
Saner progressives need to take back control of the optics before it’s too late though I also agree that guys like Sanders help to mitigate the damage.
*remember “triangulating”? – one of the reasons I despised Clinton, but voted for him anyway.
Bernie Sanders has also gone a long way to resurrect “socialism” as worthy of debate.
In what ways, exactly? I don’t see that at all.
By endorsing Linda Sarsour.
It is nothing more than knee-jerk reaction. Personally, I don’t think Trump will be around for 3 more years to run against and as was stated many times, there will be many other possible candidates for the democrats.
If for some chance, Oprah was to attempt a run, I do not think she would get far. All of the many crazy ideas she has had in the past would be front and center. Trump was a terrible idea and is doing great damage on a daily basis, but this is not the answer.
I too dislike her for her love and constant promotion of the mystical, mythical and mysterious.
As an aside… There are several photos of Oprah at (what I assume to be) previous Awards events, where she is clearly cosying up with Harvey Weinstein. That said, she is very powerful isn’t she.. perhaps she is one of the few that felt she could stand up to him. (Whilst kissing him on the cheek…)
An op ed contributor at the NYT by the name of Thomas Chatterton Williams agrees with you and WaPo (and me!). Hopefully this idea won’t pick up any more steam than it already has.
If the poll question had been “How do you feel about having a President Oprah?” I would have voted “very unenthusiastic”. But the question was about her running for office. I think an Oprah campaign has the potential of bringing along a lot of down-ticket Democrats. If she could bring along a filibuster-proof Senate, it might be worth the cost of having a President Oprah. Not sure about this, so I voted “neutral”.
I think you are right. An Oprah campaign would be positive, even if scientifically uninformed. Pragmatically, her feelings would overwhelm the direction of her decisions. I fear too that she is so emotionally driven, logic and ethics, too, would be shamefully compromised.
I agree, and voted neutral for the same reason.
Of all the things Oprah has done, it was her support of Deepak Chopra that put me off her. She launched him onto the world stage and was the reason he’s so successful at parting people from their money.
She’s also had some ignorant stuff to say about atheists.
I’m heartily sick of the attitude towards atheism in the US electorate. There’s a certain dot.com billionaire who’s suddenly reclaiming his Jewish roots and denying his atheism now he looks to be running for political office too.
Americans seem determined to establish a permanent ruling class based entirely on celebrity.
There were periods of months for both Obama and Bush that went by and I did not hear their respective names spoken. I did not know what they were doing and they never told me they were geniuses. I want that back.
Oprah and her ilk are the antithesis of that.
Anyone who is capable of getting themselves made President should on no account be allowed to do the job. – Douglas Adams
Arthur C. Clarke expressed that same point once or twice also. For example in his novelization of Songs of Distant Earth.
There was also something in the book about the more someone wants to be president, the less suitable they are for the job. I always wonder that Zaohod Beeblebrox isn’t brought up when discussing Trump, but then I’ve never written about the comparison myself either.
There is this article that many have been discussing as of late.
Good article. I had a boss I would love to have sent this to!
OMG. Zaphod Beeblebrox. It never occurred to me. Perfect.
Or Prefect. 😀
So far, I’ve heard Kid Rock (some musician/rapper)saying he would run, people hoping that Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” would run, and now hoping for Oprah to save us all.
All America wants is a rich- or perceived rich(DJT)- celebrity to be president. And don’t expect that to carry over to voting for senators and congress in those off years.
Kid Rock is supposed to run for Senator from Michigan…as a REPUBLICAN
Hey, don’t count him out as a *Presidential* prospect. We have gone from the reverential tones of “Now, anyone can become President,” referring to President Obama to the incredulous “Now, ANYONE can become President!” with our current one.
Charisma + Liberal Values + Vision + Intelligence + Experience + Public Service = Barack Obama.
Certainly not a perfect president, but perhaps one of the best.
Surely we can find someone out there (other than Oprah) with a similar combination of traits to get this country back on the rails?
Not surprising that in this celebrity obsessed age where meaty, thoughtful, contemplation is so eagerly passed over in favour of sugary, snacky distraction that Oprah and Trump could be the best a political system can offer. What started as reality TV and gossipy web sites has become main stream news and politics. Scary. Sad. Disappointing. Just imagine the debates. Good grief.
At least they wouldn’t squabble over who has the bigger schlong.
Rosie O’Donnell would
FFS. No she wouldn’t. Or does a woman have to fit your particular stereotype for her to get any respect from you?
I apologize if that was just a weak attempt at a joke and I’ve got you wrong. However, just making the joke in a forum like this says a lot. At least learn to pick your audience.
I guess you didn’t hear what Rosie O’Donnell said to Ben Shapiro a few days ago ???
Speaking of stereotypes, sorry if my comment about something Rosie ODonnell ACTUALLY SAID offends you. After all, I’m a White Cishet Male from Texas. You know how we all are …
I understand the concerns, and while I really don’t want her as president, if she has the best chance of breaking the Republicans down, I am sorely tempted.
Give me someone who reads books over someone who won’t even look at a one page summary.
Yeah, Barry’s keynote address at the 2004 Democratic National Convention was quite a speech, as speechifying goes. But all that stuff about “purple states” and there not being “a liberal America and a conservative America; there’s the United States of America”? Pretty to think so, but, at bottom, bullshit.
We are a deeply divided nation with a two-party system that (unlike parliamentary systems) does not lend itself to coalition governing. Rights of all individuals must be held inviolate, but the key to governing this nation is for the less-dangerous Party to get to 50%-plus-1-vote and to set national policy.
The decent Republicans have been in the “never Trump” camp from the get-go. There’s a chance to make common cause with them, and with the 10% or so of the American electorate that voted for Trump out of pure frustration. But the rest of the GOP is made up of hard-right wingnuts — Trump’s original, hardcore, bigoted, xenophobic, dead-end base — and the establishment tools who folded up like the cheap empty suits that they are in the face of the dead-enders’ early pro-Trump fervor. The rest of us must take pains to see that they never prevail electorally again.
Give me a competent technocrat to lead the way in that fight over a celebrity any day of the week.
When we have a good percentage of the red party, in and out of congress and a national television station who do not give a damn about Soviet interference with what little is left of our democracy, I do not see or hear of any one person who can fix this. Also, half the people or more do not even vote regardless of how critical the condition is and what and who they vote for seems not to matter. Good luck with that technocrat, whoever it is.
You are quite right about Obama’s 2004 speech – very inspiring, but pure crap. However, I think he may very well have believed his rhetoric about “one America.” In my estimation, the greatest failure of his presidency was his delusion that he could actually work with Republicans. Not until late in his presidency did he finally wake up. I blame him in part for the disastrous mid-term elections of 2010. It just wasn’t in his nature to attack the Republicans with the vigor they deserved
I agree. He kept trying to work with Republicans for far too long, even after McConnell’s speech that their primary goal was to make him a one-term president. So much for governing the country.
After the way in which she stood up to Trump, and after her polite but expert demolition of Ted Cruz, I would like to see Sally Yates as a candidate. (Of course I do not count, as I am from the UK, but I will stop commenting on USA elections when USAians stop referring to the POTUS as “the leader of the free world”.)
What happens in the US effects all of us. Though we can’t vote in the US elections in the rest of the world, we have a right to express an opinion and I for one am not going to stop!
Carry on Heather! 🙂
Please *don’t* stop expressing your opinion! I, for one, take comfort in the fact that the rest of world thinks we have gone quite mad. As I agree with them.
I like the knocks on people who actually think “I have no experience in politics and I’m proud of it” makes them good political material.
But I think I can do one better. I’ve long held that the official slogan of the Republicans ought to be “Government sucks, and if you don’t believe me, put me in charge of government and I’ll prove it!”
It always amazes me that people think a party that thinks government is such a bad thing would be any good at running it. The way the GOP presents itself as so anti-government is not the way similar parties do in the rest of the democratic world.
I truly respect Oprah. (Not her deplorable lack of appreciation for science rather than wishful thinking, but no one’s perfect.) I admire her success in a business that uses women a lot, but in which women rarely succeed as she did. But success in one field does not equal success in all fields.
I’m less impressed
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/455255/oprah-winfrey-pseudoscience-and-new-age
She’s woo, feels, and snake-oil. She’s a better huckster than Trump, and a politer one, but still a hornswoggler.
I hope she runs and wins so that she can pair with Justin “shirtless” Trudeau and finally give the world the hope that it deserves. Their dreamy message of hope along with the universally accepted “your truth” paradigm will get North Corea and China on board.
Chick Corea has a brother? He plays keyboards, too? 🙂
Hey,If I had to vote for her or the Orange Sociopath, I’d vote for her, but very, very un-enthusiastically.
Nominating Oprah Winfrey for president by the Democratic Party will simply repeat their error in nominating Hillary Clinton because it will assume that a woman of color can win the presidency with support only from blacks and women. Hillary’s loss proves that this is a fatal misconception. Winfrey will never get the white middle America votes that went to Trump. Let’s be realistic and stop thinking that voting based on morality never won elections. Beating Trump requires someone who can regain the support and votes of the workers and others who disliked or distrusted Clinton and might well have supported Sanders. Politically Correct voting based on race or gender is not only dumb but fatal. Let’s hope the Democrats regain their mental faculties before the next presidential campaign.
I disagree. Most Whites do NOT see Oprah as Black. Kinda like Michael Jordan in that regard Prolly cause neither talks much/at all about Racial topics
You mean the way Pino told Mookie in Do the Right Thing that black celebrities aren’t “really black. I mean, they’re black, but they’re more than black”?:
You make several questionable assertions.
1) Democrats need white middle class votes to win the presidency. Of course, candidates try to win over as many constituencies as they can. But, regarding the 2020 election, the Democratic candidate (whomever it may be) does not require a greater percentage of white votes that Clinton received in 2016. This is because the states that Trump narrowly won and gave him the presidency (the rust belt states) will demographically see a rise in minorities. This in combination with a more attractive candidate than Clinton as well as greater voter turnout among minorities could easily tip these states into the Democratic camp. If Trump should be the Republican candidate in 2020, this will also help.
2) As I have stated previously, identity politics is the American way and is as old as the Republic. The Republicans have been masters in duping the public to believe that when blacks and other minorities vote in their perceived interests, this is bad identity politics, but when whites vote for racially motivated reasons, they are actually voting for some greater good and regarding them, the words “identity politics” must never be mentioned. I suppose the good white citizens of Alabama have never let the word “race” be a factor in who they vote for.
I am not endorsing Oprah. This story will be quickly forgotten in a week. I just hope that people on the left do not fall into the trap of swallowing the right wing crap about the evils of identity politics.
Thoughtful Republicans (what’s left of ’em) realize this, too. After Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential loss, the GOP commissioned an “autopsy” report that strongly suggested the Party start an outreach to minority and young and women voters. The Party then promptly defenestrated the report just as soon as Donald Trump and his hoard of ravaging barbarians arrived on the scene.
The demographic handwriting is on the wall for the Republican Party. If it continues on its current course of appealing to an ever-shrinking base of disaffected older white voters in the South and rural America, it will doom itself to permanent minority-party status (although I fully expect that Donald Trump will tear apart the GOP as we know it before that day ever comes).
That’s “horde” and the link should close after “report.” Criminy!
This all sounds so convincing and you make good arguments. But I’ve heard it all before – how the Republican’s hold on power is crumbling and it will become a permanent minority party. I heard it during the Clinton years. I heard during the Obama years. I heard it early in the 2016 election year when no one thought Trump could actually win.
This is the party that in much of the nation has a huge majority of seats in every political office from dog-catcher up to congress.
I hope fervently that you and Historian are right, Ken. But I’m not placing any bets.
Donald Trump won the presidency with just 46% of the popular vote, and despite 11 million more Americans voting for other candidates. This is a feat never pulled off before since the rise of our modern two-party system — an outlier unlikely to be duplicated anytime soon.
Democrats often win more total votes for the Senate and House of Representatives yet end up the minority party in one or both houses, due to the nonproportional nature of Senate representation and to the ruthless Republican gerrymandering of House districts. There’s not much that can be done about the Senate (which the Democrats are within two seats of controlling anyway), but the Supreme Court will, let us hope, soon put an end to the House gerrymandering and to Republican voter-suppression strategies.
The entire current Republican congressional agenda comes down to clinging fiercely to political power despite an ever-shrinking demographic base of support. This cannot succeed over the long-haul, particularly with the damage Donald Trump is doing to the Republican brand.
The Republican party is expert at disenfranchising voters and getting them kicked off the lists. Also expert at screaming “Voter Fraud!” where none exists. All they have to do is “win.” How does not matter to them.
I disagree with your definition of “identity politics”. What you describe is simply groups (who have some identity, of course) voting their interests. The kind of identity politics represented by Democrats, that Trump voters railed against, was the idea that our priority should be to help certain disadvantaged groups. Trump voters’ response was “What about us? Shouldn’t we be the priority?”
“The kind of identity politics represented by Democrats, that Trump voters railed against, was the idea that our priority should be to help certain disadvantaged groups.”
You may have a point here. Democrats want to help disadvantaged groups. Republicans want to help advantaged groups. Much of American history has revolved around these competing visions. Is my statement simplistic? Yes, but its essence is true.
Seems to me that identity politics centers on the idea that you are to considered (rewarded, punished, listened to, promoted, celebrated, etc.) based on the group you belong to, rather than on your personal merits, experience, talents, attitudes, morality, creativity, drive, sense of aesthetics, grit, persistence, and achievements.
That idea will never appeal to me.
And it cuts both ways, of course.
I respect your attitude. But, in the real world rewards are often handed out by group membership. For example, a person of mediocre ability belonging to an upper middle class or upper class white family (think Donald Trump) will have all the advantages over a minority person raised in a deprived environment who is inherently talented.
Indeed, but this is not what the game played by the current incarnation of the Democratic party is about.
I suppose that it could be seen as an advantage of the Westminster system is that it is almost impossible for an outsider to become head of government without some form of political background since to become PM you must be an MP first which gives you grounding in the political system. Indeed most PM’s, Blair is an exception, have been cabinet ministers first.
To come from outside to the top job, like Trump or, potentially, Oprah, could just not happen. You might dislike a party’s politics (as I do the both Tories and Labour) but the people in charge actually know how government works….
As the NYT editorial put it: “If liberals no longer pride themselves on being the adults in the room, the bulwark against the whims of the mob, our national descent into chaos will be complete. The Oprah bandwagon betrays the extent to which social causes and identities — and the tribal feelings they inspire — have come to eclipse anything resembling philosophical worldviews. American politics has become just another team sport, and if suiting up a heavy hitter like Ms. Winfrey is what it takes to get the championship ring, so be it.”
Just noting that Waldman uses “nincompoop” in his piece. A wonderful word, and one that always seemed to be somewhat of a term of endearment to me, I also assumed it originated in the ’20s/30s, probably from hearing it used in Depression-era comedies.
But wait! Etymology: a contraction of the Latin, non compos mentis, that dates to 1680!
non compos mentis
I was looking for a something to describe American politics… something to put me at ease with the Bach i’m listening to and help digest my breakfast.
That will do it ably, thanks.
Thinking of the esteemed leader, ‘dis compos mentis’ comes to mind.
That would make it ‘discompoop’.It would make a great verb:
“The Potus has discompooped on Twitter again”
There is an italian verb, ‘compostare’, which means ‘to mulch down to make garden manure’.
Seems curiously apt in some way when applied to a person whose mental processes seem ever more entropic.
I wonder if the relatively recent word, “numpty” is related. I like that name too but didn’t know nincompoop came from non compos mentis & I can imagine the educated, Latin speaking people using it with glee on the ignorant. These well educated 17th century people are wearing big wigs & thigh high, pointed boots in my mind as well. Also, some have monocles.
Are monocles anything like barnacles? I would hate to wake up one morning covered in monocles!
“Latin speaking people using it with glee on the ignorant.”
We have one of these as Foreign Secretary: Boris Johnson. Prone to calculated nincompoopery himself (oftimes in Latin or Greek): gives populist appeal with the hoipoloi to an Eton educated twit, don’t you know!
Tipped for the next PM. Wizard wheeze.
Tally ho for North Korea.
He also has funny hair.
I have seen many positive initial reactions on social media to “Oprah for President” meme. I and many others have taken on the task of reminding people what Oprah really stands for. For example, take a look at Oprah.com. She really would be a sort of left-wing Trump. She would hug us rather than stab us but we would still end up hating it.
Oprah is a good interpreter of literature, actress, and film/stage producer.
But a president needs to be scientifically literate, as well as humanities-literate, and here I don’t think OW makes the cut.
Rosa Parks gets mentioned a lot because she is both black and female and fairly early figure in the civil rights movement predating Martin Luther King, and catalyst of the Montgomery bus boycott.
I had (HAD) high hopes for Eliot Spitzer. But then he imploded.
Unfortunately, any presidential candidate belonging to a minority group will have a hard time avoiding the “identity politics” label and stigma. (Women are included here as we haven’t had a female president.)
Obama did his best to avoid running as “the first black president”. Of course his voters and the press made that case for him. Obama was all about the job itself and his ability to do it well.
Clinton did a much worse job in this respect, running too much under the “first woman president” banner. Clearly, slogans like “I’m with her” say nothing but to point out her gender.
Oprah would fail in this regard. Her Golden Globes speech and much of what she’s done have been riddled with identity politics. Her lack of political experience make it impossible to run on anything else.
I think that Oprah has great presidential timbre.
On another Oprah issue, I am not so sure that encouraging people to “speak your truth”, as she said at the Golden Globes, would in any way establish the veracity of a proposition. In the context of sexual bullying, and rape, the “truth” of an accusation would be simply countered by a statement of “truth” from the accused denying the offense.
Language. It changes, I know.
“When I use a word,’ Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, ‘it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.”