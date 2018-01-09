WaPo: Oprah not good presidential timber

The lead story on the NBC Evening News last night—the lead story—was the widespread call for Oprah to run for President in 2020. I was appalled: that’s the news I usually watch, and why should that be the most important story of the day.

Indeed, the network issued this tweet, and then deleted it after pushback, saying that it was posted by a “third party”:

And there’s this:

Oprah for president? She’s got my vote. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 8, 2018

Clearly the readers of this site don’t agree (yes, I know this isn’t a random sample of people, much less of readers). As of 6:30 this morning, these are the results of yesterday’s poll:

80% are on the “unenthusiastic” side, compared to only 9% “enthusiastic”. Frankly, I can’t understand those who are at all excited about Oprah’s running on the basis of a speech that, in retrospect, was not very original, getting approbation because it preached to the choir, and even called up the specter of Rosa Parks. (Can we let that poor woman rest instead of becoming a symbol for every form of social justice?) I hasten to add that, if the election were today and these were the candidates, I’d vote to Oprah over Trump and nearly all Republicans. But we can do better. For example, we could run someone who has political experience.

Further, I’ve become a lot less enthusiastic about Oprah’s candidacy (I never was enthusiastic and voted “very unenthusiastic”) after several readers reminded us of Oprah’s history of endorsing dubious science, like that pushed by Dr. Oz, her promotion of the unctuous Dr. Phil, her hosting of anti-vaxer Jenny McCarthy, her pushing of the numinous “The Secret” (see below), and other antiscience or odious stunts she’s pulled. She has a weakness for woo, and that doesn’t bode well for a President.

And the WaPo has weighed in on our side in a new article by Paul Waldman called “Get a grip, people, Oprah should not run for President.” A few quotes:

If you watched her Golden Globes speech and said “She should run,” then the 2016 election and the first year of the Trump presidency have addled your brain. That’s not to say Oprah didn’t give a great speech, because she did, and speech-making is indeed part of running for and serving as president. Oprah has spent a career talking on television and connecting with audiences, and she’s very good at it. On the other hand, I could argue that she should be disqualified simply on the basis of her promotion of “The Secret,” a multimedia juggernaut that claimed that the entire universe and every moment of human experience are governed by “the law of attraction.” This is the idea that if you wish really hard for something — say, washboard abs or a new Birkin bag — it will, through the magical power created by your thoughts, find its way to you. With Oprah’s help, and because America produces an endless supply of gullible nincompoops, “The Secret” was a gigantic hit. Politics has never been immune to other brands of magical thinking, and there are few more powerful ideas among voters than the notion that there’s really nothing to being an officeholder, whether it’s a member of Congress or the president. An election never goes by without a healthy number of candidates claiming that they’re the best person for the job because they have no relevant experience and know nothing about it. “I’m a businessman, not a politician,” they declare, to the nods of their future constituents. If you needed a new roof put on your house and somebody came to you saying, “I’m a computer programmer, not a roofer,” going on to explain that the roofing business is a mess and all you need is some outside-the-box thinking to make your roof better than ever, you’d be a fool to hire him. Yet somehow the same logic doesn’t seem to apply when people think about whom they should elect. . . . It’s true that Democrats have underappreciated the importance of charisma in presidential politics. But the answer to those electoral failures isn’t to stop caring about substance. It’s to find candidates who are both charismatic and serious, who would be able both to win and to do the job once they took office. Guess what: Democrats have done this before! Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were fantastically compelling candidates who could also talk your ear off about policy. They knew how to work the political system, and they also knew how to sell. And it isn’t as though Democrats are going to have any shortage of choices in 2020. There will likely be at least a dozen people running, and if you’re a Democrat you’re probably going to like at least some of them.

I hope so! I’m curious to see who will come to the fore among the Democrats.

As I’m writing this listening to the morning local news, there was just a big segment on the local CBS affiliate talking about Oprah’s potential bid, and not mentioning anybody’s reservations. Waldman finishes this way:

It’s a free country, and Oprah can run if she wants. If she does, she’ll have the chance to make her best argument for why she should be president. But if she runs, the idea of a Trump-Oprah throwdown will make the news media positively vibrate with glee. There’s a strong possibility that, just as Trump did in the 2016 primaries, she could suck up every ounce of media attention, limiting the ability of the more experienced and serious candidates to make their case to primary voters. Obama’s route to the presidency started with a great speech, too. But over the ensuing years, he proved he was worthy of the outsize expectations that had been placed upon him. It’s possible Oprah could prove herself worthy of the attention being put on the idea of her running for president. But she certainly hasn’t done it yet, and we should all be extremely skeptical unless and until she shows us why, beyond just being rich and famous, she’d actually make a good president.

This movement is embarrassing to all progressives. It shows how desperate we are to seize on anybody with a public presence, regardless of whether they’d be a good person to lead our country.

