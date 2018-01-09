Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, January 9, 2018, and it’s warming up in Chicago today, with a predicted high above freezing: 39° F (4° C). Big Apricot has managed to get today declared National Apricot Day, but it’s also National Cassoulet Day, celebrating a very fine dish indeed. Posting will be light today as, having no food in the house (I fasted yesterday), I must leave early to go shopping.

On this day in 1349, with the population of Basel, Switzerland infected with bubonic plague, the city fathers decided that it was caused by Jews poisoning the wells (their mortality rate was lower), and so all 600 of the resident Jews were gathered together and stuck in a barn, which was burned down. Speaking of incineration, on January 9, 1431, the trial of Joan of Arc for treason began in Rouen, France. She was convicted, of course, and burned at the stake on May 30 of that year. Here is her death scene from the famous and superb 1928 silent movie “The Passion of Joan of Arc ” with Maria Falconetti in the title role. it’s a bit gruesome, but you should really see the entire movie, which is free online here (not embeddable). I think it’s the best silent movie I’ve ever seen.

On this day in 1806, Admiral Horatio Lord Nelson got a state funeral, with his remains placed in St. Paul’s Cathedral. He is of course memorialized (and pooed on by pigeons) in Trafalgar Square. On January 9, 1916, the Battle of Gallipoli concluded: a disaster for the Allies but a great victory for the Ottomans (the only one of WWI) and a career-making triumph for their commander Kemal Atatürk, who went on to become Turkey’s first President. Those Allied soldiers who hadn’t been slaughtered were evacuated from the Gallipoli peninsula. On this day in 2005, Mahmoud Abbas won a Palestinian election to succeed the expired Yasser Arafat as president of the Palestinian National Authority. Finally, it was only eleven years ago today that Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone at a Macworld conference in San Francisco. Seems like longer, doesn’t it?

Notabes born on this day include Richard Nixon (1913), Bob “Maynard G. Krebs” Denver (1935, died 2005), Joan Baez (1941), Billy Cowsill (1948), Crystal Gayle (1951; real name Brenda Gail Gatzimos, and younger sister of Loretta Lynn), reclusive NYT book reviewer Michiko Kakutani (1955), and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (1982).

Those names include two “one-hit wonder” singers: Billy Cowsill, whose group, the Cowsills, had this hit, “The Rain, The Park, and Other Things” in 1967, the year I graduated from high school. I remember it well and still like it a lot. . (Actually, the group had two other hits: “Indian Lake” and the title song from “Hair”). This is a superb live reunion version from 2004—37 years after the first release. It’s as good as the original,

And of course Crystal Gayle’s big hit was the 1977 country crossover, “Don’t It Make my Brown Eyes Blue“, a hit during the same weeks as Debby Boone’s schmaltzy “You Light Up my Life”. Here’s a live version of Gayle’s Big Hit, and I believe it’s introduced by Andy Gibb:

This is another day when few people of note died. The only one I want to highlight is New Zealand-born author Katherine Mansfield, who died in 1923 of tuberculosis at the young age of 34. She was an immense talent.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is entranced by a picture on Andrzej’s computer screen. I didn’t recognize the photo, but Malgozata explained (Gosia was their non-paying boarder for several years, brought home after they picked her up hitchhiking):

Didn’t you recognize her? This is Hania, Gosia’s daughter. Gosia got a wonderful picture of her jumping high up with her hair flowing. Andrzej loves both the girl and the picture and he has this picture permanently on his screen. Hili: Do you know a more wonderful girl? A: No, absolutely not, how could you even ask?

In Polish:

Hili: Znasz wspanialszą dziewczynę?

Ja: Nie, skąd, jak możesz tak myśleć?

Today’s tweets, beginning with one that Matthew liked. Look at those hidden choppers!

Lizard facts. Anguimorphs with big teeth – monitors, gila monsters, slow worms – have those teeth >>mostly concealed most of the time<<! #lizards #reptiles #herpetology pic.twitter.com/8WYzhBzxMz — Darren Naish (@TetZoo) January 7, 2018

Another from Matthew: a BBC Earth tweet about of the world’s smallest wild cat. The Rusty-spotted cat (Prionailurus rubiginosus) a denizen of India and Sri Lanka, weighs between 2 and 3.5 pounds (0.9-1.6 kg). That’s about a third the weight of a house cat! It’s very secretive and not much is known about it. Be sure to watch the video.

Say hello to the world's smallest (and cutest?!) cat! 😻#BigCats is this Thursday 8pm on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/FGB6qRgYxV — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) January 8, 2018

Another tweet from Matthew: cockatoo versus Bengal cat. Can someone translate the Japanese?

A fair cat vs. d*g fight. Hint: d*g loses. This is from reader Charleen:

this gotta be the best fight of 2015 pic.twitter.com/1abUZGEegu — Baby Animals (@BabyAnimalPics) July 3, 2015

And I love this one, also sent by Charleen: a duck lands on ice!

Duck landing on ice 🦆 pic.twitter.com/bYjKEYzhSp — Nature is Amazing 🌿 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 6, 2018