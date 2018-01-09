The origin of human music? Male palm cockatoos use a stick to beat rhythmically on hollow trees

The palm cockatoo (Probosciger aterrimus), is a gorgeous bird found in New Guinea, the Aru Islands of Indonesia, and northern Australia. They can live for ages; there’s one report that a female gave birth for the first time at age 65, though I’m not sure I believe it since the oldest confirmed age in captivity is 56, and they probably have shorter lives in the wild. (Wikipedia notes “anecdotal evidence indicates a palm cockatoo reaching 80 or 90 years of age in an Australian zoo”.)

Regardless, the birds are long-lived. They are likely Australia’s largest parrot, have the most massive beak of any parrot (part of their diet consists of very hard nuts and very seeds but they also eat grubs and fruit). They are also “basal” cockatoos; that is, molecular evidence show their ancestors to have branched off earlier than any other living cockatoo from the common ancestor of all cockatoos. Here’s a pair:

They are sexually dimorphic, but apparently only in that females have a slightly smaller upper mandible. They pair up during the breeding season (I’m not sure if they pair for life), and females lay one egg every two years, an incredibly low reproductive rate that makes them vulnerable to extinction, particularly as their habitat disappears.

Here’s a diagram of their features:

And here’s their range in green; the birds studied here, which show an unusual drumming behavior, came only from Cape York, the Australian peninsula shown below. That behavior apparently isn’t seen in the New Guinea populations (see the implications of this below).

What makes these birds extra special is that they are apparently the only species in the world besides humans—and that includes primates as well—that produces a rhythmical beat using a tool. They drum on tree trunks with a trimmed stick or seed pod. (Of course other animals, like crickets, produce rhythmical sounds but they do so using their body, not tools.) Why the palm cockatoos do this isn’t yet clear: it could be territory-marking or some kind of sexual display, since apparently only males do it, and do so significantly more often when females are around.

This also may be the only report of tool use in an animal when foraging isn’t involved.

The report of this behavior is the subject of a six-month-old paper in Science Advances by Robert Heinsohn et al. (reference below, full pdf free here). The authors analyze the drumming, show that it’s rhythmical and differs in speed among males, and then engage in what I consider unwarranted speculation that this is somehow connected with the origin of human music. The paper itself is quite good; the speculations way too premature and probably wrong.

Here’s what the birds do. The males (and perhaps occasionally the females) break off a piece of stick about 2.5 cm wide (1 inch) in diameter and 15 cm (6 inches) long, and use either that or a seed pod from Grevillea glauca (“Bushman’s clothes peg”) as a drumstick to beat out a rhythm on a hollow tree trunk or branch. The twig is held in the left foot (why not the right?) The behavior was first described in 1984, but studied intensively only recently, with the results published in this paper. Here’s a G. glauca seed pod:

Here’s a video made by the authors summarizing the work and showing the drumming. It also plays up the notion that this study sheds light on human music because, like our music, it a). involves tool use, b). is rhythmic, c). has a beat that differs from drummer to drummer, and d). is amplified by beating against a hollow tree. Note that the authors witnessed only one drumming event per 100 hours of observation, and that the study took 7 years of hard work! Kudos to them.

In this video, the only episode of drumming shown, using a seed pod, starts at 2:05:

And two more videos of the drumming behavior. In the one below, drumming is shown at 8:32:

This one shows more drumming behavior, and is shorter:

Next, some details of the work. The authors looked at 18 wild male cockatoos performing 131 sequences of drumming; apparently they can identify individual males and tell males from females. The males varied in their frequency of drumming: the range of average rates of tapping goes between one tap every 0.09 seconds to one every 2.77 seconds. The analysis below, which compares the actual rhythm with that expected under a pure Poisson distribution (random beats of a given average frequency). These are six males, with the actual rhythm shown at the top and the Poisson-generated rhythms (using the mean rate) at the bottom of each rectangle. You can see that the real beats are much more regular than a random distribution of beats. This is the evidence for rhythmicity, and it’s strong. It also shows the variation among males:

Now it’s not clear why they do this, but it appears to be some kind of sexual display, since it’s performed significantly more often when a female is present than when she’s not (p < 0.001), though they still drum when the the ladies aren’t around (26% of the time compared to 68% of the time in the presence of females). This may be either a pair-bonding ritual or a form of sexual display: perhaps the males rate of tapping or its loudness tells the female something about her putative mate. It may also serve a territorial function, too.

Is this genetic or learned? We don’t know as all observations were made on wild species. It may well be a learned cultural phenomenon, as it’s only found on Cape York, but in that case its use as a display trait to attract females becomes less likely, for females would have to learn what the different beats and loudness say about a given male, and sexual selection like this is almost invariably based on the evolution of a male trait and female preferences—they are genetic. Or, the trait and preference could be genetic, but evolved only in Australia. Hand-rearing birds in the absence of any sound cue would reveal whether the trait is “hard wired”.

What about its bearing on the origin of human music? The authors report that chimps have been seen to drum, but using their hands, not tools, and, with the exception of one captive male, don’t do so rhythmically. Given the absence of the crucial features of “human music” in our closest relatives, but only in cockatoos, what does this say about the origin of music? To me, not much: this may well be a convergent behavior in humans and palm cockatoos. But the paper relentlessly harps on the relevance to human music, and here’s the authors’ spiel:

Our demonstration of a nonhuman species using manufactured tools to produce rhythmic sounds has broad implications for understanding the evolution of music. Palm cockatoo drumming conforms to several musical features that are statistically universal among human societies, including the use of percussion, a regular beat, and repeated components. However, it differs in a key characteristic. Among humans, a regular beat is significantly associated with dance, group-based activity, and percussion. In palm cockatoos, a regular beat is usually the product of a solo activity linked to percussion but not to group-based activity or dance. This difference between humans and palm cockatoos is important because, whereas the present-day tight associations between rhythm, dance, group-based activity, and percussion make the origins of human rhythm difficult to disentangle), palm cockatoos indicate that regular percussive rhythm can evolve as part of a solo performance by males to females. In conclusion, our analysis demonstrates that the tool-assisted drumming displays of palm cockatoos have key hallmarks of human music as distinct from other forms of communication, most notably language. These include performance in a consistent display context, regular beat production over long sequences, repeated components, and individual signatures or styles. Regular rhythm is widespread among human societies and is strongly linked to dance, group-based activity, and percussion, but the origins of our preference for a regular beat remain obscure. The simple, regular drumming displays of palm cockatoos in just one population in northern Australia may provide a much needed comparative clue to help solve this riddle. Palm cockatoos suggest an evolutionary link between regular rhythm and solo-based percussive performances by males to females. This supports Darwin’s contention that a regular beat has primeval aesthetic appeal across species, and points to the distinct possibility that the preference for a regular beat in human societies had other origins before being co-opted into group-based music and dance.

If a “regular beat has primeval aesthetic appeal among species”, why doesn’t that appear in any primates, if it has to do with the origin of human music? And, as the authors note, palm cockatoos don’t dance (though the famous cockatoo Snowball does dance to a human musical beat, and I’ve seen him do it). Further, if this has to do with the evolution of music, there has to be a genetic component to the birds’ behavior, and that hasn’t been shown. (Note again it’s seen in only part of the species’ range, though that doesn’t rule out genetic differentiation among areas.)

The authors are trying to sell their results by saying that it has “broad implications for understanding the evolution of music,” but I don’t see that it does. This is just sizzle to boost the appeal of an already palatable steak. The data are interesting enough as they are, and raise other more answerable questions. Why do the birds do it? Do females prefer a certain rate of drumming? Are the interpopulation differences cultural, genetic, or a mixture of both? So far we have a convergent behavior, one that, to me at least, says little about the origin of music in Homo sapiens.

Heinsohn, R., C. N. Zdenek, R. B. Cunningham, J. A. Endler, and N. E. Langmore. 2017. Tool-assisted rhythmic drumming in palm cockatoos shares key elements of human instrumental music. Science Advances 3, online.