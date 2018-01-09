Yesterday I put up part I of reader Joe Dickinson’s wildlife photographs from India. Today we have part II, and Joe’s notes are indented. This shows some of the urban wildlife that abounds in India:

Continuing with India, here are shots from diverse locations as specified. We saw the ring-necked parakeet (Psittacula krameri) many places. These are one the grounds of the Taj Mahal.

This red-wattled lapwing (Vanellus indicus) was on the grounds of the Jai Mahal Palace Hotel where we stayed on the road from Delhi to Jaipur.

This young Rhesus macaque (Macaca mulatta) was inside the Agra Fort.

Some bats (species unknown), a palm squirrel (Funambulus palmarum) and a swarm of bees (species unknown) were all at the remarkable carved temples at Kujuraho. I had to include one of the temples because they are so wonderful. [JAC: see my post on the Khajuraho temples here.]

Here are two more rhesus macaques. The first, giving a threat display (from which I hastily retreated) is on a trail above the Woodstock School in Mussoorie. The second, apparently trying to drink from the wrong end of an empty coke bottle, is along the trail to Surkanda Devi, a popular pilgrimage spot in the Himalaya foothills.

Grey langurs (probably Semnopithecus schistaceus) hang around the Woodstock School.

Finally, a view in evening light from the top of the trail where we encountered the aggressive rhesus.