It’s Khorana’s birthday!

by Professor Ceiling Cat and Matthew Cobb (Matthew did the bits below the picture).

I missed today’s Google Doodle, which celebrates what would have been the 96th birthday of Har Ghobind Khorana (1922-2011), a molecular geneticist, biochemist, and Nobel Laureate. He was born in the Punjab, India, on what is supposed to be this day in 1922 (all we have is some sketchy documentation). His background was humble: he was the son of a tax clerk, but one devoted to educating his kids. After getting a degree at Lahore University, Khorana moved to England, where he got a Ph.D. at Liverpool University in 1948. After a postdoc in Zurich, he moved back to independent India, then to UBC in Vancouver, and then to the University of Wisconsin, where he became an American citizen. He wound up at MIT in 1970, having had a peripatetic life.

The doodle (which. intriguingly is visible primarily, in North America, India, Australia, Japan, Austria Sweden and Iceland – how do they decide these things?) shows Khorana carrying out the research that led to him winning the Nobel Prize in 1968—along with Marshall Nirenberg (who made the decisive breakthrough in 1961, with Heinrich Matthei) and Robert Holley—for his work on cracking the genetic code: how the information in DNA is turned into a protein.

Khorana was able to use his superior biochemical skills to synthesise small bits of RNA that were essential for working out what each ‘codon’ (3 letters of DNA or RNA) stood for in the genetic code. It was that insight and drive, expressed in particular in the years 1963-1966, that won him the Nobel. [JAC: How biologists cracked the coding is the topic of Matthew’s fine book, Life’s Greatest Secret: The Race to Crack the Genetic Code. I recommend it highly if you want a good biological detective story.]

The drawing of him in the center doesn’t show him playing some kind of odd musical instrument – he is ‘mouth pipetting’, so sucking up small quantities of often radioactive or otherwise noxious liquids to distribute them into various test tubes. This kind of procedure would be completely forbidden in any laboratory today. One question that was raised on Tw*tter by Mike Nitabach of Yale University is what exactly the Doodle is supposed to represent. It shows two strands of RNA that are binding together. We know it’s RNA because the four bases are A, C, G and U (if it were DNA, U would be replaced by T). But it isn’t clear what biological process or experiment this is supposed to represent. Khorana’s key breakthrough was to synthesise very short pieces of RNA composed of only 3 bases. Even the process he was able to provide insight into – protein synthesis – doesn’t involve two complementary strands of RNA. The Doodle appears to be a bit of artistic licence.