And we’re back, though I implore you to send me photos. It was worth waiting, though, as here are some lovely photos sent by Joe Dickinson before I left for India, and they show Indian fauna. (This is the first of a two-part series). His notes are indented:

In recognition of your impending trip, here are some photos from India about four years ago. This first set is from in and around the Rhanthambhore Tiger Reserve. First we have Sambar (Rusa unicolor), a very large deer comparable to our North American elk.

The chital, or axis deer (Axis axis) is a much smaller deer that retains spots as adults.

This a large antelope known as the nilgai or blue bull (Boselaphus tragocamelus).

The rufous treepie (Pendrocitta vagabunda) is fairly common and often rather tame.

Here is a mugger or marsh crocodile (Crocodylus palustris).

The Indian darter or snakebird (Anhinga melanogaster) seems to me to have an even more elongated neck than the American anhinga. This one looks as if it recently swallowed something.

Just next to our hotel outside Rhanthambhore was a remarkable colony of Indian flying foxes (Pteropus giganteus):

Finally, we were fortunate enough to have one tiger sighting (Panthera tigris).