Now Oprah is thinking of running for President

Last night at the Golden Globes, Oprah Winfrey got the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime contributions to the field of entertainment. She was the first black woman to achieve this, though three black men had won it previously (Sidney Poitier in 1982, Morgan Freeman in 2012 and Denzel Washington in 2016). This was well deserved given not only her contributions to television, but her skills as an actor and producer. Further, her nine-minute speech after accepting the award was pretty good (see it here), concentrating on women’s rights and their pushback against sexual harassment and assault not just in Hollywood, but everywhere. (My one beef: she brought up Rosa Parks, an overused leitmotif for anyone who experiences oppression.)

Now it’s been bruited about for a while, not by Winfrey but others, that Oprah might be a good Presidential candidate in the next election, or in 2024. (She’d surely be a Democrat!). Now, however, perhaps heartened by the approbation she got for her speech, she herself is thinking about running for President. As CNN reports:

Oprah Winfrey is “actively thinking” about running for president, two of her close friends told CNN Monday. The two friends, who requested anonymity in order to speak freely, talked in the wake of Winfrey’s extraordinary speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night, which spurred chatter about a 2020 run. Some of Winfrey’s confidants have been privately urging her to run, the sources said. One of the sources said these conversations date back several months. The person emphasized that Winfrey has not made up her mind about running. A representative for Winfrey did not immediately respond to a request for comment. . . . After the speech, Winfrey’s longtime partner Stedman Graham was quoted saying a run is certainly a possibility. “It’s up to the people,” Graham told a Los Angeles Times reporter. “She would absolutely do it.”

But here’s the problem:

Winfrey has deep pockets, an even deeper well of charisma, and instant name recognition, thanks to decades on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” Reese Witherspoon alluded to her friend’s superstar status while introducing her at the Globes: “There’s only one person whose name is a verb, an adjective, and a feeling. And that is Oprah.” What she lacks is political experience. In an interview with Winfrey on Bloomberg last March, interviewer David Rubenstein broached the possibility, saying “It’s clear you don’t need government experience to be elected president of the United States.” She indicated that the same thought had crossed her mind after Trump’s election: “I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh. Oh!'”

Yes, it’s clear that you don’t need government experience to be elected President of the United States—as we just learned to our sorrow. Celebrity on television is sufficient. But look what we got! Now I’m not comparing Oprah to The Donald. I’d much prefer her to be President than Trump. She may be inexperienced, but her heart is in the right place, and we wouldn’t see the insanity we see now in the Presidency. Were she the Democratic candidate, I’d vote for her over every Republican candidate that’s possible in the next eight years. But surely we who are Democrats can find a candidate who’s good and also has experience. One woman I can think of is Elizabeth Warren, who would likely suffer in an election from the “New England Liberal” stigma. Another, which I’m adding here because I forgot, is Joe Biden. But I can’t think of any Presidents in our time who have leapfrogged from celebrity directly to the Presidency without any political experience—save Trump. (Dwight Eisenhower may be an exception, as his experience before the Presidency consisted of being a military leader and President of Columbia University, but even military leadership helps one as President.) Politics is an acquired skill, and while Oprah is a polymath, adept in acting, producing, and entrepreneurship, how would she fare with Congress? We Democrats have a problem: we don’t have many viable candidates, although I’d vote for someone like Kerry (with his flaws) or Warren over any Republican. The solution, though, is not to put up someone like Oprah because she’s charismatic and gave a good speech. I’m not even sure that Democrats would want her as a candidate over someone who’s been in politics for a while. I don’t have the answer—or a candidate—but the answer isn’t Oprah, at least not till she gets some political experience and shows herself capable of governing. I asked Grania her opinion about this, and she responded Oprah is a better human being than Donald Trump by several orders of magnitude. She’s also a better businesswoman than DT by several orders of magnitude – her billions are self-made, after all. But this just shows that the Dem-leaning Left has no thinking skills to set them above GOP supporters. It’s basically: let’s replace one zero-experience celebrity with another zero-experience celebrity because they make me feel good when they give rousing speeches.

Ah well, she can get Dr Oz and Dr Phil to reform healthcare… Free raspberry ketones for everyone, with a side-order of psychics. What could possibly go wrong?

