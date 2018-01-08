Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s my first Monday back: January 8, 2018. That means it’s National English Toffee Day (what?), as well as International Typing Day, which, since nobody actually types any more (at least on a typewriter), is celebrated instead to to “promote speed, accuracy and efficiency in written communication among the public.”
I’m slowly readjusting to the local time, though my sleep is still a tad disrupted, which is why this posting is late. The last two nights I had weird dreams about India. The first involved me and my father (now deceased) trying to import green beans (string beans) from India to the US, and getting them loaded on large ships. Last night I dreamed I was staying with a bunch of younger Indian students in their college, and had to eat in their canteen (which was impossible to navigate) as well as to attend a local entertainment, whose auditorium I couldn’t find. When I finally did, the entertainment consisted of a row of chairs on the stage, arrayed from front to back. In all of them sat Indian students save one in the middle, occupied by the American ambassador to India, who, on cue, waved his hands and danced in his chair. Then, leaving the entertainment, I flexed my shoulder, as I sometimes do now to give it mobility when it’s healing (it’s much better now), and a student yelled at me me, “Stop doing that with your arm!” What does all of this mean?
On January 8, 871, Alfred the Great successfully led his West Saxon army against an invasion by the Danelaw Vikings. I had no idea that the Danes had been installed in England for several years. On this day in 1790, President George Washington delivered the country’s first State of the Union Address; it was in New York City. Exactly 38 years later, the Democratic Party of the U.S. was organized—and now it’s disorganized again. On this date in 1835, or so says Wikipedia, “The United States national debt is zero for the only time.” On January 8, 1973, seven men accused of breaking into the Democratic Party Headquarters went on trial: it was a dramatic opening of the Watergate affair. Two years later, Ella T. Grasso became the governor of Connecticut, the first woman to serve as a U.S. Governor who wasn’t succeeding to her husband’s position. In 2004, the RMS Queen Mary 2, the largest ocean liner ever built, was christened by Queen Elizabeth II. That was a stalwart ship, and I’ve lectured on evolution aboard it (for free translatlantic fare) twice. We were, as “entertainment” treated quite well, even getting a 50% discount on alcohol. Here are three vanity photos from my 2006 lecture series:
A Gibson (shaken, not stirred) before the formal dinner, which required dark suits or tuxes. I still had black in my hair!
Jogging on deck:
About to climb into the jacuzzi on the top deck; it was COLD (nobody was on that extremely windy top deck), but it was lovely in the hot bath. This was the last trans-Atlantic crossing (east to west) for that year, and went from Southampton to Orlando; the ship does Caribbean cruises during the winter.
Finally, it was on this day in 2011 that an assassin killed five people in Arizona, critically wounding Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords.
Notables born on this day include Alfred Russel Wallace (1823), Albert Bierstadt (1830), Gypsy Rose Lee (1911), Soupy Sales (1926; real name Milton Supman), Elvis Presley (1935), Graham Chapman (1941), Stephen Hawking (1942), David Bowie (1947), and Kim Jong-un (1984; has a small button). I do love Bierstadt’s sweeping and grandiose landscapes; here’s “Among the Sierra Nevada Mountains, California (1868)”:
There was a paucity of deaths on January 8, the only person of note who expired was Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai—in 1976.
Today’s Hili dialogue needs a bit of explanation, which Malgorzata provided: “Andrzej was sitting on his chair and heard Hili purring. He looked around but didn’t see her. So he asked her where was she purring and it turned out that she was sitting behind him on the chair.”
A: Where are you purring?Hili: Behind your back.
Ja: Gdzie ty mruczysz?
Hili: Za twoimi plecami.
Out in frigid Winnipeg, Gus is doing his best polar bear impression on the staff’s harpsichord:
And our tweets. The first is from Matthew, and it’s a capybara parade:
And one from Grania:
From ready Barry, a cat miscalculates:
And another from Grania: a baby elephant falling asleep on its feet:
The toffee I remember is Mackintosh’s:
Commonly found in Canada, but not so much in the US. Not sure about other countries.
It was made in Norwich! When I was a lad there were competing smells of breweries & the chocolate factory. Sadly both gone, now joined by Coleman’s mustard – bastards moving out of Norwich after being there since they started.
We have Mackintosh’s toffees in NZ too. They were the only ones you could get when I was a kid. Then we got the Werther’s originals invasion. I always think of Mackintosh’s as the originals.
My sister and her partner lived and worked in Norwich for a while on a working holiday just after uni. One of the things they sent back was a Colman’s mustard pot from the factory. I always use Colman’s when I want hot English mustard, which is a lot at this time of year because of all the Christmas ham.
Nigel Slater [great cook & food book writer] has a TOFFEE APPLE RECIPE ~ a fresh apple, coated in caramel on a lollipop stick. Crunchy & sweet. A staple on bonfire night when I was a kiddo, but too sweet for me now. Top notch set of gnashers essential to tackle the coating!
I bought them when a boy, one old penny. Lovely until you got through the thin skin of toffee to the sour inedible apple.
Interesting note on Washington’s first state of the union. The Union was only 12 states as North Carolina had just ratified but Rhode Island had not. Washington also hinted at the idea of a standing army but did not request it. The fear of any standing army was still very real as we should remember in our speculations about the 2nd Amendment. As I have stated before it was this early fear that had much to do with why and how that Amendment was constructed.
Wait! Wasn’t Elvis born on January 8, my son’s birthday is today as well.
Elvis and my son also share today as their birthdays
You’re right. He was born in 1935 and I’ll add that to the list. Don’t know how I missed it!
Stephen Hawking…
Anybody misses the King’s birthday ain’t nothin’ but a hound-dog.
The drama Vikings has run on the History Channel for several years. Although highly fictionalized and speculative (much of Viking history is hazily known at best), it deals with the Vikings in the 9th century, including their invasion of England. Until I watched this show, I had no idea of their influence and power in Europe for many centuries. The show stimulated me to learn more about them. Its great entertainment and serves a useful purpose.
It also has Gaia Weiss, relative of Andrzej and friend of Hili. See her and Hili here.
And of course, all this lead to Hagar the Horrible. The Viking for the funnies.
There were in fact many small invasions and incursions into what became England, for many years… From 793 CE onwards. They were more often than not paid to leave by the various Anglo-Saxon tribes throughout Wessex, Mercia, etc… The payments were later known as ‘The Danegeld’. (Dane Tribute, literally) It’s a complex period to grasp, but very interesting i think!
what? No Stephen Hawking?! Birthday…
Oy! I missed him and Graham Chapman too–now added. Don’t know what was with me last night (when I made the list).
Looks like Gus is practicing realizing figured bass.
I know a guy who, after having squandered his undergrad years on a degree in divinity, is now pursuing a doctorate in a bioengineering program. For that he has to pass some calculus courses. His math skills, he finds, are about like that of the cat.
Oh no, not that old père et fils string-bean importation and ambassadorial chair dancing dream again!
Some people actually type on typewriters, among them, Tom Hanks http://registerguard.com/rg/life/lifestyles/36251083-74/hanks-gives-typewriters-a-starring-role-in-new-book.html.csp. He has been called a “typewriter enthisiast.” Good for him.
Don DeLillo writes his novels on an old Olympia manual. Says he enjoys the tactile, workmanlike feel of it.
That Bierstadt painting is lovely but I don’t think it is a real scene. It was painted in Rome and (I believe) is comprised of multiple sketches the artist made during trips to the American west beginning in 1859.
Yeah, I know of no place in the Sierra that looks like that!