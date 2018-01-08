Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s my first Monday back: January 8, 2018. That means it’s National English Toffee Day (what?), as well as International Typing Day, which, since nobody actually types any more (at least on a typewriter), is celebrated instead to to “promote speed, accuracy and efficiency in written communication among the public.”

I’m slowly readjusting to the local time, though my sleep is still a tad disrupted, which is why this posting is late. The last two nights I had weird dreams about India. The first involved me and my father (now deceased) trying to import green beans (string beans) from India to the US, and getting them loaded on large ships. Last night I dreamed I was staying with a bunch of younger Indian students in their college, and had to eat in their canteen (which was impossible to navigate) as well as to attend a local entertainment, whose auditorium I couldn’t find. When I finally did, the entertainment consisted of a row of chairs on the stage, arrayed from front to back. In all of them sat Indian students save one in the middle, occupied by the American ambassador to India, who, on cue, waved his hands and danced in his chair. Then, leaving the entertainment, I flexed my shoulder, as I sometimes do now to give it mobility when it’s healing (it’s much better now), and a student yelled at me me, “Stop doing that with your arm!” What does all of this mean?

On January 8, 871, Alfred the Great successfully led his West Saxon army against an invasion by the Danelaw Vikings. I had no idea that the Danes had been installed in England for several years. On this day in 1790, President George Washington delivered the country’s first State of the Union Address; it was in New York City. Exactly 38 years later, the Democratic Party of the U.S. was organized—and now it’s disorganized again. On this date in 1835, or so says Wikipedia, “The United States national debt is zero for the only time.” On January 8, 1973, seven men accused of breaking into the Democratic Party Headquarters went on trial: it was a dramatic opening of the Watergate affair. Two years later, Ella T. Grasso became the governor of Connecticut, the first woman to serve as a U.S. Governor who wasn’t succeeding to her husband’s position. In 2004, the RMS Queen Mary 2, the largest ocean liner ever built, was christened by Queen Elizabeth II. That was a stalwart ship, and I’ve lectured on evolution aboard it (for free translatlantic fare) twice. We were, as “entertainment” treated quite well, even getting a 50% discount on alcohol. Here are three vanity photos from my 2006 lecture series:

A Gibson (shaken, not stirred) before the formal dinner, which required dark suits or tuxes. I still had black in my hair!

Jogging on deck:

About to climb into the jacuzzi on the top deck; it was COLD (nobody was on that extremely windy top deck), but it was lovely in the hot bath. This was the last trans-Atlantic crossing (east to west) for that year, and went from Southampton to Orlando; the ship does Caribbean cruises during the winter.

Finally, it was on this day in 2011 that an assassin killed five people in Arizona, critically wounding Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords.

Notables born on this day include Alfred Russel Wallace (1823), Albert Bierstadt (1830), Gypsy Rose Lee (1911), Soupy Sales (1926; real name Milton Supman), Elvis Presley (1935), Graham Chapman (1941), Stephen Hawking (1942), David Bowie (1947), and Kim Jong-un (1984; has a small button). I do love Bierstadt’s sweeping and grandiose landscapes; here’s “Among the Sierra Nevada Mountains, California (1868)”:

There was a paucity of deaths on January 8, the only person of note who expired was Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai—in 1976.

Today’s Hili dialogue needs a bit of explanation, which Malgorzata provided: “Andrzej was sitting on his chair and heard Hili purring. He looked around but didn’t see her. So he asked her where was she purring and it turned out that she was sitting behind him on the chair.”

A: Where are you purring? Hili: Behind your back.

In Polish:

Ja: Gdzie ty mruczysz?

Hili: Za twoimi plecami.

Out in frigid Winnipeg, Gus is doing his best polar bear impression on the staff’s harpsichord:

And our tweets. The first is from Matthew, and it’s a capybara parade:

Improve this morning's commute by imagining that your capybara brethren are commuting by your side. #MondayMotivaton pic.twitter.com/DkMGBnUOqu — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) January 8, 2018

And one from Grania:

Installed an anti-virus thing on my parents computer pic.twitter.com/3hda290Um6 — Andrew Ferrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrguson (@Ferrrgle) January 7, 2018

From ready Barry, a cat miscalculates:

And another from Grania: a baby elephant falling asleep on its feet:

Baby elephant falls asleep pic.twitter.com/Dg67pLRXLw — Nature is Amazing 🌿 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 6, 2018