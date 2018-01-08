A Müllerian mimicry ring

Professor Ceiling Cat continues to be distressed at the lack of interest (reflected in comments, at least) on the science posts: those posts that are the hardest to write. Nevertheless, he persists.
Here is a likely example of aposematic (warningly colored) mimics in different orders of insects having evolved to resemble each other (tweet courtesy of Matthew Cobb). This phenomenon is well known in biology, and is known as Müllerian mimicry after the German zoologist Fritz Müller.
If distasteful, noxious, or dangerous species share a common predator, they may evolve a convergent pattern or color that the predator recognizes and avoids. The presumed advantage is that if these species have a common pattern, the predator has to undergo less “learning” to recognize and avoid the shared pattern. What that means to one of these insects like those below is that if an individual of species 2 gets a mutation that somehow resembles a pattern that predators have already learned to avoid in species 1, it has a reproductive advantage over individuals of species 2 with some other aposematic mutation. Do you see why that is? It’s because the first few individuals of species 2 with a different aposematic pattern stick out in the environment, and the predator hasn’t yet learned to avoid them. Learning means that it has to sample the insect (likely killing it) before it learns to avoid the new pattern. You have a survival advantage if you fit in to an already-evolved/learned system rather that starting another one with a mutation that hasn’t been “learned.”
This, biologists presume, is the reason why members of different species evolve to resemble each other when they’re all noxious to predators.
Here we have species from three different insect orders—Coleoptera, Diptera, and Lepidoptera—which have evolve a common orange and black striped pattern.
While we can’t observe the evolution of this convergent pattern, we can make predictions from our evolutionary scenario.
First, these insects have to share a common predator: that is, there should be one or more species of predator that lives in the area that all these species inhabit, and has learned to recognize and avoid the pattern. That, of course, can be tested. (There are some twists here, but not important enough to mention.)
Second, that common predator has learned or can be taught to learn to avoid the pattern.
Third, if you have trained a predator (say, a naive, hand-reared bird) to avoid the pattern, introducing the predator to a different species with the same pattern should show that it’s avoided more often than a brightly colored species with a different pattern.
I know that the second prediction has been tested and confirmed for some aposematic insects, but I’ve no idea whether the first and third have been for members of Müllerian mimicry rings. (Hypothesis three has been tested and confirmed for members of singe aposematic species.)
The important thing is that the evolutionary hypothesis is testable. Creationists, of course, could just say “God made a group of insects this way so they’d survive”, but that assertion can lead to different predictions. I won’t go into those, but perhaps you can think of some.
I do have a question in this case though, and I don’t care if it’s a stupid one because I want to know: Do critters that are not unpalatable to the predator evolve the same patterns to trick the predator and make themselves safe?
That’s not a stupid question at all. This is a common phenomenon called Batesian mimicry (see Wikipedia). One example are those moths and flies that mimic bees and wasps. This isn’t unpalatability, but it’s danger: pain from a sting. There are plenty of cases involving edible species mimicking toxic ones, though.
Thanks mate. 🙂
I wasn’t trying to elicit reassurance here; just expressing frustration. But I’d be delighted for readers to ask questions, even if I don’t see them sometimes. As I tell my students, “There’s no such thing as a dumb question if you are curious about the answer.”
“There’s no such thing as a dumb question if you are curious about the answer.”
Commenting on science issues is much more daunting for non-scientists than, say, commenting on Oprah running for president. I’m a biologist and commenting on some science posts far outside my field of expertise is daunting to me, so I grok the reluctance. Often, unlike politics or posts on social issues, there is very little room in science posts for either conjecture or opinion. So that shuts of some of the stream as well.
Oh. You DID ask for conjecture in this one;
Hmmm. I’ll venture a guess….perhaps one would expect there would be no differential survival among variants, unless they are ol’ Yahweh’s chosen ones.
Yes, that’s one of many answers; if God did it for his pleasure, there’s no reason the creationists’ predictions (if there are any) should match those from the evolutionary explanation.
Well, I have a science degree (PhD in physics) but I would be reluctant to comment on a post on biology unless I had a good reason for doing so.
Fair enough. A comment or clarification – they do not ALL have to share a common predator. Imagine a predator that eats only A to D. Another that eats only C to F. Another only E to H. As long as you get some overlap of the prey species, you can get a Mullerian ring without any single common predator living with and eating all the species. However, a common predator that might eat all the species would be strong evidence for convergence.
Yes, that’s true (good point) but there must still be predators in common between at least two of the species in a ring.
It is easy to see that you might want to look like a poisonous species, whether you are poisonous yourself or not. It is not so easy to understand how the first individuals can benefit and spread their genes from looking distinctive since by assumption predators won’t be familiar with the fact that they are poisonous.
Yes, that is something I’ve been pondering about and did not find a satisfactory answer. We have to assume that 1- victims of predators survive (spat out?) often enough to reproduce, or 2- it is pure kin-selection. Is there a ‘3-‘?
I have even more problems with venomous animals. How can the predator learn if it is killed off? Or do they just don’t learn? I note that aposematic colouring is more common among poisonous or unpalatable animals than venomous ones.
There are several answers suggested, including kin selection. But #! won’t work if the first brightly colored insects experience a net decrease in fitness if they’re attacked too often. The issue is that, except for broods that express a new mutation, it always seems that a single more visible mutant would be attacked more often, and if it’s just one, the chances that a predator would learn and then avoid that individual, presuming it survives, seems low.
Kin selection has been suggested for aposematic caterpillars because they tend to be gregarious species more often than non-aposematic but still distasteful caterpillars.
Yes, I thought Muller showed convergence was mutually beneficial, not that one species could free ride on the aposematic pattern of the other.
Looking like an unpalatable species without being unpalatable is known as Batesian mimicry, after the renowned 19th century naturalist Henry Bates, a collaborator of Alfred Russel Wallace.
Examples are the scarlet snake (Cemophora coccinea) and the scarlet kingsnake (Lampropeltis elapsoides) resemble the venomous coral snake (Micrurus fulvius) of the southeastern United States.
To partially address nicky’s valid concern about venomous animals, not all venomous species are equally lethal to all potential victims/would-be predators.
Although I wrote a term paper back in the day on mimicry in herps, I don’t remember ever learning about Mullerian mimicry rings.
I wonder if the Monarch/queen/viceroy butterfly mimicry can be considered another example of a Mullerian mimicry ring, or are they too closely related. I know they’re considered an example of Mullerian mimicry, although it could potentially also be explained by close common ancestry/parallel evolution.
Re: “It is not so easy to understand how the first individuals can benefit and spread their genes from looking distinctive since by assumption predators won’t be familiar with the fact that they are poisonous.” I haven’t studied this area, but pondering a bit, here’s a mechanism I find plausible. (1) A species exists, is poisonous, and looks like *something* – even if that something is cryptic or whatever. (2) A predator evolves or learns to recognize that species, by recognizing some kind of pattern, in order to avoid it because it’s poisonous. This would happen even if the species is cryptic; when a predator *does* happen to spot a cryptic individual, it is useful for the predator to be able to recognize that that particular type of cryptic individual is not palatable. (3) The prey species evolves to look “more like itself”, in a specific sense: it evolves to more effectively trigger whatever pattern-recognition algorithm the predator is using to differentiate it from other more edible prey. The key point here is that this step 3 might involve changes in appearance that would make the species less cryptic and more visible, as long as they happen to more effectively trigger whatever pattern-recognition algorithm the predator is using. (4) The predator’s pattern further evolves to better recognize the new prey appearance. (5) go back to 3 and 4, lather rinse repeat. This leads to a runaway process that might very well lead to flashy aposematic patterns like bright orange stripes, etc.; each step along the way, the prey species is getting better at telling the predator that it is not edible, and the predator is getting better at distinguishing it from edible species. The increase in visibility of the prey species, at each step, would need to be more than compensated for by the increase in the effectiveness of the aposematic message; but that seems quite plausible. I have no idea if this has been proposed by others already or not; probably it has, it’s very hard to come up with a really new hypothesis in evolutionary biology. :->
Incidentally, this is a bit like how Google’s “dreaming” visual-effects tool works. It starts with a neural network that recognizes some particular type of visual feature (this is the predator’s pattern-recognition algorithm), and then it modifies an image to more effectively excite that neural network (this is the prey’s evolution). Applied iteratively, in a similar sort of “runaway process”, it tends to make stronger and stronger patterns, in more and more garish colors. Of course in that scenario there is no disadvantage to evolving in that direction, whereas in nature, the benefit in increased aposematic recognition has to outweigh the cost in increased visibility, as I said.
Iy’s a bit surprising if your third prediction has not been tested. Of course, I wouldn’t know about it if it had been tested. Anyway, keep the science coming.
It would be interesting to measure a difference in avoidance of “perfect” mimics and imperfect mimics. Imperfect mimics should be submitted to a stronger pressure and – if they show some polymorphism – a stronger selective pressure.
The non biology experts among us want to know but often do not want to tip off the stupidity in comment. It is another form of mimicry, yes?
If a creationist was to say to me “God made a group of insects this way so they’d survive” I would ask why she favoured one group of insects over another? Or why she didn’t just let all groups survive? Sure I wouldn’t get a coherent answer.
Humans see the yellow/brown stripes. What does the predator see, given that many animals see different wavelengths or perhaps no color at all?
I’m going to try to comment when I find a science post interesting so as to add to the chorus of support to encourage PFC to keep such postings!
And this one is interesting!
It’s always intrigued me that there would be enough species, of similar size and pattern to an existing predator-repelling species, that would, by accidental mutation, assume a pattern similar enough to also repel the predator. Here, by “enough species,” I mean to jibe with the observed occurences of such mimicry, some of which are even shared by multiple species, as in this example.
This seems to imply that the predator learns the single pattern faster if there are multiple prey species exemplifying it. But of course what you mean (and later say) is that individual prey animals gain an advantage from mimicking a pattern that the predator population has already learned (however difficult that learning may have been).
A case could perhaps be made that some patterns are easier to learn than others due to quirks of the predator’s visual system. In that case we’d expect selection pressure on prey species causing them to converge on those attractor patterns, but the strength of that pressure should be independent of the number of prey species it affects.
To add to what others have said, one of the things I value about this site is the high signal-to-noise ratio in most comment threads. My policy is to refrain from commenting unless I have something substantive to add that hasn’t already been said, and I appreciate it when other readers do likewise.
Free-riding on a pattern the predators have already learned is what PCC described but, at least according to the Wikipedia article, that is not what Muller’s model described. As described there, the advantage is that the prey species share the burden of teaching the predators (i.e., by being eaten) so the advantage to a prey species depends on its relative size in the total prey population. If the prey species populations are of equal size, the patterns converge and the species benefit equally.
If God did it, and not Müller, I would think we would predict the pray species would all have the same pattern, not just approximate mimicry. The variety seen in the image above suggests each species created a pattern from whatever genetic material was at hand, which means that some will show only color, some one stripe and some two stripes, etc. God, as we all know, has no constraints and would be embarrassed at the disarray of natural selection.
Yes, another good point, which goes along with the point that if God designed all creatures, we wouldn’t see imperfections like the position of the prostate gland–imperfections that can be explained by evolution.
Or the left recurrent laryngeal nerve in giraffes. What was God thinking??
I’m another who really likes the science posts but lacks the background to add to the discussion. The science posts are my favorites.