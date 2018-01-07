Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is back doing the Hili dialogues, with many thanks to Grania for substituting for me when I was in India.

it's Sunday, January 7, 2018. Yes, 2018 is here, and now I have to get used to writing that year on my checks, except I hardly write checks any more (Like books made from real paper, checks are disappearing). It's National Tempura Day, as well as Christmas in countries like Russia and Ukraine, whose Orthodox Churches adhere to the Julian Calendar.

On January 7, 1610, Galileo first observed the four “Galilean moons”: the four largest moons of Jupiter (Ganymede, Io, Callisto, and Europa). On this day in 1835, HMS Beagle, on the way home with its cargo of Darwin and his specimens, anchored off the Chonos Archipelago, the subject of Chapter 13 in The Voyage of the Beagle. On this day in 1927, the first transatlantic telephone service was inaugurated, sending calls between London and New York City. On January 7, 1955, Marian Anderson became the first African-American to sing at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. The opera was Verdi’s “Un ballo in maschera” and she played Ulrica. It was the first and last time she appeared on stage in an opera, but she had a distinguished career giving recitals and playing with orchestras. She died at 96 in 1993. Here’s a bit of that famous performance in which you can hear her lovely contralto (singing begins at 2:35):

Finally, on January 7, 1999, 1he Senate began the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. He was charged with one count of perjury and one of obstruction of justice, both involving Paula Jones—not Monica Lewinsky, as many people think. Clinton was acquitted on February 12.

Notables born on this day include Millard Fillmore (1800) and Bernadette Soubirous, the young girl who became famous when she saw a vision of a woman (never described by her as the Virgin Mary) at Lourdes in France. She died of tuberculosis in 1879 at age 35 while praying, and of course Lourdes, given the imprimatur of the Pope as a site of miracles (Bernadette was made a saint) became one of the world’s most famous religious sites. It’s now visited by 5 million praying and supplicating pilgrims per year. Here’s what Bernadette looked like:

You may know the schmalzy and religion-osculating movie about her life, The Song of Bernadette (1943), for which Jennifer Jones, playing the title role, won the Best Actress Oscar. Here’s the trailer; but YouTube has the entire movie here.

Others born on this day include the racist Orval Faubus (1910), the black actress Butterfly McQueen (1911), Gerald Durrell (1925), Katie Couric (1957), and Nicholas Cage (1964). Those who died on this day include Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of Henry VIII (1536), Nikola Tesla (1943), Emperor Hirohito of Japan (1989), and mountaineer Heinrich Harrer (2006, age 93) who wrote the famous climbing books Seven Years in Tibet (1952) and The White Spider (1959). Both are great reads if you like adventure and the mountains.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili got another tube of the delicious Japanese “cat’s snack” sent by embroidery artist Hiroko Kubota.

Hili: This Japanese paste loves to be in the mouth of a Polish cat. A: Did you ask the paste? Hili: No, but I can feel it.

In Polish:

Hili: Ta japońska pasta bardzo lubi być w pyszczku polskiego kota.

Ja: Pytałaś ją?

Hili: Nie, ale czuję to. The good news from Poland is that the wooden house of Elzbieta, Andrzej the Second, and Leon has been moved to Dobrzyn in pieces, where Andrzej and Malgorzata are storing it in their barn equivalent until it can be assembled and put on a foundation this year (yet to be poured). Stay tuned. Meanwhile, Leon is having business as usual: Leon: Menu, please. Here are a few tweets from Heather Hastie, whose latest post deals with Fire and Fury, the new book about Donald Trump, (By the way, thanks to Heather for sending me a swell birthday present—an All Blacks rugby jersey, the official garment of all Honorary Kiwis). In the first tweet I’ve stolen, someone is offended by needy baby raccoons:

. . . and a needy cat, who needs to GET IN!

The snow, it calls to me pic.twitter.com/NHBo8kFder — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) January 6, 2018

Look at the size of this moggie, probably a Maine Coon Cat:

Three month old baby for scale pic.twitter.com/DHVM1Egqrp — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) January 6, 2018 Matthew sent a clever cat using what I think is the mail flap of a house to make its egress: Feeling like your cat always takes the easy way out?

Enrich puss' life by increasing the challenge of exiting the house.

Simply install the Feline-Brainy Mini Cat Flap System™. pic.twitter.com/ryU0qoGwNt — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) January 7, 2018 Finally, we have two illusions tweeted by the same person, but sent by two different people, the first from Matthew Cobb. . . . 「桃」

"Peach" Concentric circles appear to be entangled. pic.twitter.com/AY2Zg0Gm9t — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) January 6, 2018 . . . the second by reader Diane G.: The image appears to tilt, though it consists of squares aligned vertically or horizontally. pic.twitter.com/eweDiTCPga — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) December 15, 2017