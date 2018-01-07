Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is back doing the Hili dialogues, with many thanks to Grania for substituting for me when I was in India.
Good morning to all, including humans, beasts, and all the ships at sea: it’s Sunday, January 7, 2018. Yes, 2018 is here, and now I have to get used to writing that year on my checks, except I hardly write checks any more (Like books made from real paper, checks are disappearing). It’s National Tempura Day, as well as Christmas in countries like Russia and Ukraine, whose Orthodox Churches adhere to the Julian Calendar.
On January 7, 1610, Galileo first observed the four “Galilean moons”: the four largest moons of Jupiter (Ganymede, Io, Callisto, and Europa). On this day in 1835, HMS Beagle, on the way home with its cargo of Darwin and his specimens, anchored off the Chonos Archipelago, the subject of Chapter 13 in The Voyage of the Beagle. On this day in 1927, the first transatlantic telephone service was inaugurated, sending calls between London and New York City. On January 7, 1955, Marian Anderson became the first African-American to sing at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. The opera was Verdi’s “Un ballo in maschera” and she played Ulrica. It was the first and last time she appeared on stage in an opera, but she had a distinguished career giving recitals and playing with orchestras. She died at 96 in 1993. Here’s a bit of that famous performance in which you can hear her lovely contralto (singing begins at 2:35):
Finally, on January 7, 1999, 1he Senate began the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. He was charged with one count of perjury and one of obstruction of justice, both involving Paula Jones—not Monica Lewinsky, as many people think. Clinton was acquitted on February 12.
Notables born on this day include Millard Fillmore (1800) and Bernadette Soubirous, the young girl who became famous when she saw a vision of a woman (never described by her as the Virgin Mary) at Lourdes in France. She died of tuberculosis in 1879 at age 35 while praying, and of course Lourdes, given the imprimatur of the Pope as a site of miracles (Bernadette was made a saint) became one of the world’s most famous religious sites. It’s now visited by 5 million praying and supplicating pilgrims per year. Here’s what Bernadette looked like:
You may know the schmalzy and religion-osculating movie about her life, The Song of Bernadette (1943), for which Jennifer Jones, playing the title role, won the Best Actress Oscar. Here’s the trailer; but YouTube has the entire movie here.
Others born on this day include the racist Orval Faubus (1910), the black actress Butterfly McQueen (1911), Gerald Durrell (1925), Katie Couric (1957), and Nicholas Cage (1964). Those who died on this day include Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of Henry VIII (1536), Nikola Tesla (1943), Emperor Hirohito of Japan (1989), and mountaineer Heinrich Harrer (2006, age 93) who wrote the famous climbing books Seven Years in Tibet (1952) and The White Spider (1959). Both are great reads if you like adventure and the mountains.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili got another tube of the delicious Japanese “cat’s snack” sent by embroidery artist Hiroko Kubota.
Hili: This Japanese paste loves to be in the mouth of a Polish cat.A: Did you ask the paste?Hili: No, but I can feel it.
Hili: Ta japońska pasta bardzo lubi być w pyszczku polskiego kota.
Ja: Pytałaś ją?
Hili: Nie, ale czuję to.
Leon: Menu, please.
Matthew sent a clever cat using what I think is the mail flap of a house to make its egress:
Finally, we have two illusions tweeted by the same person, but sent by two different people, the first from Matthew Cobb. . . .
. . . the second by reader Diane G.:
From your post… I remember.. today is birthday of my mom 🙂
Welcome back Jerry. The Hili Dialogues are not the same without you. Which does not mean they are better with you – just different. Grania does a great job.
Your comment about writing so few checks reminds me that last year I wrote my last check that said “LaSalle National Bank”. LaSalle was acquired by Bank of America in 2008 and disappeared. But the checks are still good – the routing code was valid which is all that mattered. So I kept using them – five or fewer per year until they ran out.
I remember that in the days before ATMs (what we called Cash Stations after the ubiquitous machines from First Chicago), to get actual cash you went to the Jewel (a Chicago grocery chain – and yes you went to THE Jewel – which is how we say it here) and used your check cashing card to get actual greenbacks. Which you actually used.
A question for Malgorzata – you used the term pasta in Polish for paste. Which is correct but I thought it applies to things like glue, not to something you consumed. The woman who took care of my mother used pasztet (which means pate) as in pasztet pomidorowy for tomato paste. Is than an American Polish variation? I usually hear the word makaron used for pasta (Italian word for noodles which is now a part of American English) but I have heard some Poles use pasta instead of makaron.
My favorite weird difference in American Polish is “what is on television” – which is how Americans ask what program is being broadcast. Since television was not invented before the emigracja wojenna left Poland, they translated that literally and say “co jest na telewizji.” In Poland, people assume that you are asking what is on top of the television set. In Poland, they say what is in the television, “co jest w telewizji.”
That ‘Peach’ illusion just did my vision in. It is absolutely impossible to see the whole picture at once. It reminds me of the visual effect just before the onset of a migraine.
Don’t get me wrong – it’s bloody good.
By the way, talking of visions, if Lourdes is so efficacious, howcome Bernadette kicked the bucket at 35? Or is that a cynical question we’re not supposed to ask…?
My mother, who was a very devout Catholic, always wanted to visit Fatima (in Portugal) so my sister took her there. She also took her around Europe to much nicer places. Even my mother thought the place was terrible. It is a huge church surrounded by stores full of cheap catholic kitsch. Basically, a huge commercial enterprise – all have their hand out. I imagine Lourdes is even worse because of it reputed healing powers.