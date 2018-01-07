Sarah Silverman shows how do to compassion

CBC Radio has a lovely article about one of my favorite people, Sarah Silverman. Yes, her comedy may sometimes be hard to take, but I love her nonetheless. Even more now, as the CBC’s piece shows how she dealt with a troll in an exchange that began as follows:
It turns out the guy was peeved because he was friendless and on prescription meds and smoked weed for the pain of slipped discs that he couldn’t afford to get treated. Sarah did a call-out and got a response (I’m omitting some of the tweets here; so go see them on the CBC page):
It even sounds as if she was willing to foot some of the cost, but it wasn’t necessary:
Sarah’s lately been calling for us to understand those we oppose, and here she goes the extra mile for someone who called her a “cunt”. Now that is a decent human being!
h/t: Barry
Sarah is a goddess!
This is a very nice story.
‘Cunt’ didn’t become a term of abuse until the late 19th century, though it has always denoted the same thing since at least the late Middle Ages. (There is a notorious pun on the word in “Hamlet” and it is plentiful in English lit before the 17th century.)
Eve Ensler’s “Vagina Monologues” has one section on women reclaiming the word, a show I am sure Sarah Silverman is familiar with.
However, she was willing in an amusing way to use the word pejoratively herself in this clip which I post here.
I was cackling up a storm. That was great!
Since the middle ages indeed. Just Google
“GropeCunt Lane” and you’ll see that it was a
common street name for the red light district in some medieval English cities.
Ever since Steven Pinker did a lecture on swearing that included “kiss the cunt of a cow”, a friend and I have been trying to bring it back into the vernacular. No luck so far.
And she sings it so sweetly, too.
I love Sarah Silverman 🙂
cr
P.S. Saw ‘Vagina Monologues’ in Auckland years ago. Was good. At one point the performers encouraged the audience to join in the ‘C’ song, which had just one word of lyrics, to the tune of ‘Frere Jacques’. One couple near us walked out at that point, I still wonder exactly what they had expected the play to be about.
I have a gay male friend who says he absolutely hates that word. I’m not sure that he is unbiased about the matter.
Some years ago I worked at a restaurant. A female patron transmitted the following limerick to me, which I absorbed into my memory upon the first hearing: (Forgive my censorship; it’s the latent Calvinist Protestant Puritan in me.)
“There once was a queen of Bulgaria,
Whose c – – – over time had got hairier,
Till a prince from Peru
Who had come down for a screw,
Had to hunt for her c – – – with a terrier.”
She is one of my favorite human beings that I don’t personally know.
Ditto.
I love her.
Fabulous story! Kindness personified.
That was wonderful. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before!
I actually like her comedy. I find a lot of her experiences very relatable.
Good material. She’s a favorite.