Sarah Silverman shows how do to compassion

CBC Radio has a lovely article about one of my favorite people, Sarah Silverman. Yes, her comedy may sometimes be hard to take, but I love her nonetheless. Even more now, as the CBC’s piece shows how she dealt with a troll in an exchange that began as follows:

I believe in you. I read ur timeline & I see what ur doing & your rage is thinly veiled pain. But u know that. I know this feeling. Ps My back Fucking sux too. see what happens when u choose love. I see it in you. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017

It turns out the guy was peeved because he was friendless and on prescription meds and smoked weed for the pain of slipped discs that he couldn’t afford to get treated. Sarah did a call-out and got a response (I’m omitting some of the tweets here; so go see them on the CBC page):

Yo SAN ANTONIO! Any kickass back/neck care specialists willing 2 help my friend @jeremy_jamrozy He has several slipped discs, no insurance, & can’t work bc of severe pain. Let’s get him back on his feet!! Who’s in? — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017

It even sounds as if she was willing to foot some of the cost, but it wasn’t necessary:

Hey Sarah, just to let you know we’ve been in contact with Jeremy. We’re on it! 🙂 — Airrosti (@Airrosti) December 30, 2017

Sarah’s lately been calling for us to understand those we oppose, and here she goes the extra mile for someone who called her a “cunt”. Now that is a decent human being!

h/t: Barry